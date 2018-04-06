Gadsden City sweeps Briarmeade Invitational

Photo: Gadsden City’s Ella Howard tees off aduring the Links at Briarmeade Invitational girls golf tournament on Thursday (Arp. 5) in Glencoe. (Gary Wells)

Ella Howard shot a 97 score to help Gadsden City to a first-place finish in girls golf at the Links at Briarmeade Invitational Tournament on Thursday (Arp. 5) in Glencoe. The Lady Titans shot an overall score of 305 to runner-up Buckhorn’s 330.

Lauren Cole match low medalist score of 84 helped Glencoe take third place with 337 points.

Southside finished fourth with an overall score of 368.

Also for Gadsden City, Alana Mulkey shot 101, followed by Haley James with 107 and Daisy Allen with 126.

For the Lady Yellow Jackets, Abby Powell followed Cole with a 121 score, while Camryn Blackwell shot 132.

Kenzie Reavis paced the Lady Panthers with a 107 score, followed by Hannah Fuhrman with 127, Haley Gray with 134 and Molly Pearce with 156.

Hokes Bluff finished in eighth place. Mazin Lowe led the Lady Eagles with a 117 score. Followed by Abagail Reeves with 126, Alyssa Bankson with 134 and Maddie O’Barr with 149.

Gadsden City finished first and Hokes Bluff was a close second at the Links at Briarmeade

Invitational boys golf tournament on Thursday (Arp. 5) in Glencoe.

The Titans finished with 324 points to the Eagles’ 328. Sardis came in fourth with 367 points, followed by Southside in fifth with 382 and Glencoe in sixth with 386.

Barnes Stacey led the Titans with a 74 score, while the Eagle’s Cole Contris was the match low medalist with a 72 score. Other top team scorers were Glencoe’s Brock McNeely with 77, West End’s Payne Stancil with 78, Sardis’ Daniel Rich with 84 and Southside’s John Mark Weaver with 91.