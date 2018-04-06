Westbrook, Etowah clinch baseball playoff berths

Photo: Cullen Stafford and the Westbrook Christian baseball team clinched a playoff spot on Thursday (Apr. 5) with a doubleheader sweep over Class 2A, Area 12 rival Sand Rock. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger file photo)

Westbrook Christian clinch a playoff spot with a doubleheader sweep over Class 2A, Area 12 rival Sand Rock on Thursday (Apr. 5) in Rainbow City.

The No. 8 Warriors (17-5, 5-0) opened with an 8-4 win. At the plate for Westbrook, Andrew Dutton had a two-run home run, Addison Ponder had two Hits and an RBI; Fisher Glasgow had a

hit and two RBI; Cullen Stafford had two doubles; Joseph Gilchrist and John Ross Morgan each had a hit and an RBI; Garret Kennedy had two hits; and Brett Vice and Court Coley each had a hit. Kennedy was the winning pitcher, while Greysen Robinson recorded the game’s final two outs.

The Warriors then posted an 11-1 victory in six innings. Winning pitcher Jordan Reynolds allowed two hits while striking out 10. Robinson had two hits and three RBI; Stafford had two hits and an RBI; Isaac James had two hits; Vice had a hit and two RBI; Braden Beecham had an RBI double; Gilchrist had an RBI; and Glasgow, Morgan and Andrew Dutton each had a hit.

Class 5A No. 5 Etowah secured a postseason berth with a doubleheader sweep over Douglas on Thursday (Apr. 5) at Douglas.

Austin Watts threw a two-hitter in Game 1 to propel the Blue Devils (23-7) to a 16-0 victory. At the plate for Etowah, Will Noles had two hits, a double and three RBI; Will Hotalen had two hits, a triple and two RBI; Dylan Robinson had a home run and two RBI; Wilson Farmer had two hits, a double and an RBI; Bryson Bone had a hit double and two RBI; Hunter Simmons and Chris Griffin each had a hit and an RBI; and David Rutledge had a hit.

The Blue Devils posted an 11-0 shutout in the nightcap. Rutledge had two hits, a home run and three RBI; Hunter Smalley three hits, a double and two RBI; Austin Young had two hits and two RBI; Jarren Wright had two hits, a triple and an RBI; Farmer had two hits; and Bone, Griffin and Dalton Robinson each had a hit. Winning pitcher Ty Copeland scattered four hits.