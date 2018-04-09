Inspiration from God’s Word - Don’t be pulled by things of this world

By Toni Ford

Paul gives us a great challenge in Philippians 4:6 when he says, “Don’t be pulled in different directions or worried about a thing…” When I first read this verse, my first thought was “Yeah, right – how in the world do I keep from being pulled in different directions and worrying about things in my life?” As I continued to read the following verses, I discovered that Paul gives us practical examples as to how we can be successful in this daily challenge.

Be saturated in prayer throughout each day. -Verse 6 goes on to read, “Be saturated in prayer throughout each day, offering your faith-filled requests before God with overflowing gratitude.” I love the words “saturated” and “throughout.” Each morning I spend time in prayer, but how many days do I saturate my entire day in prayer? To saturate means to thoroughly soak. Are you thoroughly soaking your entire day with prayer?

Tell God every detail of your life. Verse 6-7 reads, “Tell him every detail of your life, then God’s wonderful peace that transcends human understanding will make the answers known to you through Jesus Christ.” God longs and deeply desires for us to come to Him and share every detail of our lives with Him. God already knows every detail of our lives, of course, but when we take that step to share on our own, then we are taking the initiative to pour into our relationship with our Heavenly Father. It deepens our intimacy with Him and shows Him we want to be in relationship with Him. When we are real and authentic with God, it is at that point when He gives us not only peace for our situation but also revelation into our situation. How authentic are you with God?

Keep your thoughts fixed on things of God. Verse 8 says, “So keep your thoughts continually fixed on all that is authentic and real, honorable and admirable, beautiful and respectful, pure and holy, merciful and kind. And fasten your thoughts on every glorious work of God, praising him always.” Our minds can’t think of two things at the same time. Therefore, when we fix our minds and put our focus on things that are beautiful, honorable and pure, then we can’t be focused on the fears and worries of our lives at the same time. What are your thoughts fixed on?

Dear Lord, open up our hearts to be more real and authentic with you, to be reminded to go to you all throughout the day in prayer, and help us keep our thoughts and focus on you and your Word. Thank you for the peace, wisdom, and revelation we will receive from you as a result. We love you and thank you for loving and pursuing us from the beginning.

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.