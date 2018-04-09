Legals for the week of April 6 - April 13, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Milton E. Box, single, and Wayland H. Ryan and wife, Vicky Box Ryan, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the 28th day of August, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Document #M-2003-4445, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 16, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7), in Block Number Three (3), in Mitchell Park, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 23, 30 and April 6, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David J. Carlisle and wife Carolyn M. Carlisle, originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 15th day of January, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3307381 ; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number 2 (2) in Woodlawn Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1412 Peachtree St , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

424362

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James M. Conner, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, on the 5th day of December, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3411135; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 15, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Thirty -Nine (39) and Forty (40) in Block E of the Edgewood Addition Number Two (2), as shown in Plat Book E Page 79, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1802 Emanuel Street, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

431316

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel Scot Bellew and wife, Marilyn Renee Bellew, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the December 12, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-6337, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 23, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number 42 and from thence run in a Northerly direction and along the East lines of Lots Numbers 42 and 43 a distance of 93 feet, more or less, to the Southeast corner of that certain lot or parcel of land conveyed by Bonnie Hodges and husband, Charles Hodges, to J. H. Sewell and wife, Fannie Sewell, by deed dated the 28th day of September, 1963, and recorded in Book “893”, page 209, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line of said Sewell lot, and said South line produced in a direct line, a distance of 275 feet to a point; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the East lines of said Lots 43 and 42 a distance of 93 feet, more or less, to a point in the South line of said Lot Number 42; thence in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said Lot Number 42 a distance of 275 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots Numbers Forty-two (42) and Forty-three (43) in the Subdivision of the Joseph Warren James Lands on the Jackson Trail Heights, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 48 and 49, Probate Office, Etowah County, and being and lying in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all the minerals, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interest in, under and upon the same.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

March 30, April 6 and 13, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David Bruce Butler and Wanda Kay Butler to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 27th day of July, 2006, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3255066 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 30th day of April, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE PROPERTY HEREIN, START AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21) AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 879.5 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 56 DEGREES 51’ TO THE LEFT AND RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 179.3 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF FAIRVIEW PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 83 DEGREES 45’ TO THE LEFT AND RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 209 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE PROPERTY HEREIN; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 5 DEGREES 20’ TO THE RIGHT AND RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD A DISTANCE OF 209 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH OF RANGE 6 EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

March 30th, April 6th & 13th, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather Ann Ziller, a married woman, and husband, Michael C. Ziller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number 112550016; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on June 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Parcel One: Lot Number Twelve (12) in Dunaway Mountain Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book J, Page 32, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 113 McEntyre St , Rainbow City, AL 35906. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

432873

Apr 6, 14 & 20, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Catarina Manuel Felix to Price Buster, LLC dated June 15, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3435592 ; the undersigned mortgage owner, Price Buster, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will be on the 8th day of May, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty (20), Block Number Forty (40), to the survey of Garden City, Gadsden, Alabama, Residential Subdivision Number Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

PRICE BUSTER, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Tionna Buice to Dead Oak Properties, LLC dated January 9, 2018, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3461482 ; the undersigned mortgage owner, Dead Oak Properties, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 8th day of May, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Four (4) of the James H. Pruett Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 135, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

DEAD OAK PROPERTIES, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-113-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1402 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning where the SW right of way line of South 11 Street Road, otherwise known as Taylor Street, intersects the West line of McArthur th Street and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of McArthur Street a distance of 474’ to the SE corner of Lot 9, Block 3, Owen First Addition; thence run in an Easterly direction a distance of 50’ to the SW corner of Lot 11, Block 2, said Owens First Addition; thence continue in an Easterly direction along the South line of said Lot 11, Block 2 a distance of 150’ to the SE corner thereof; thence run in a Southerly direction along the East line of said lot 11, Block 2 produced in a Southerly direction in a continuous straight line to a point in the South line of Lot 3, Block “A” in Gadsden Realty Company’s Subdivision; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the South lines of Lots 3 and 30 in Block “A” a distance of 795’, more or less, to a point in the West line of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence run a Northerly direction and along the West line of said forty a distance of 330’ to the SW corner of that certain lot conveyed by Daniel W. Owens, etal to Lee Edward McCollum stal by deed dated 23 March, 1967, and recorded in Book “1030, Page rd 435, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along the SE line of said McCollum lot and said SE line extended in a continuous straight line, along a line supposed to be 175’ Southeasterly from measured at right angle to, the SE line of South 11 Street Road, a distance of 350’, more or less to a point in the NE line the of that certain tract conveyed by W. E. Owens etal to James Carlton Owens by deed dated 30 August, 1960, and recorded in Book “794”, Page 375, Probate Office; thence deflect the an angle of 90 degrees to the left and run in a Northwesterly direction and along the NE line of said James Carlton Owens lot a distance of 175’ to a point in the SE line of the South 11 Street Road; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along the SE line of the South 11 Street Road a distance of 455’, more or less, to the point of beginning. Said the description embracing within its boundaries Lots #1 through 9, both inclusive, in Block “3”, and portions of an unnamed 25’ street or alley lying South of and adjoining said Blocks 2 and 3, all in W. E. Owens First Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, and portion of Lots Number 2,3, 30,31 and 32 in Block “A” in Gadsden Realty Company’s Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 171, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Charles R. Kelley, Jr. and James Kelley, 45 Briarcliff Road, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906; Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 27, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

TEFINIE ROGERS appointed Personal Representative on 2/28/2018 Estate of JACKIE ROGERS, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JASON RICH appointed Personal Representative on 2/26/2018 Estate of GRACE H. ANDREWS, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MELISSA ANN REYNOLDS appointed Personal Representative on 3/09/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ALLEN CUNNINGHAM, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MICKEY LANE OTWELL appointed Personal Representative on 1/22/2018 Estate of RICHARD OTHO OTWELL, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

BLINDA JENKINS MARBLE appointed Personal Representative on 3/05/2018 Estate of LARRY TOD MARBLE, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LANA BRYAN KILPATRICK appointed Personal Representative on 3/12/2018 Estate of ORELL H. KILPATRICK, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DIANETTE KEENER appointed Personal Representative on 2/27/2018 Estate of BETTY J. MCADAMS, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

HEATHER B. HOLDERFIELD appointed Personal Representative on 3/12/2018 Estate of MARY E. PETERS, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JANET J. HARRALSON appointed Personal Representative on 3/12/2018 Estate of WILLIAM C. JORDAN, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

KIM HARCROW appointed Personal Representative on 2/27/2018 Estate of LINDA LOU HOLLAND, deceased, probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 23, 30 & Apr 6, 2018

FILE CLAIM

ROBERT WERT appointed Personal Representative on 03/19/2018 Estate of GLENDA JOYCE FITZ, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DON THRASHER appointed Personal Representative on 03/19/2018 Estate of GLENDA JOYCE THRASHER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RUDY LAMAR RIGBY, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 03/12/2018 Estate of RUDY LAMAR RIGBY, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

BEVERLY DIANE POWELL appointed Personal Representative on 03/19/2018 Estate of OLIVE HOYT POWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LINDA NORRIS appointed Personal Representative on 03/21/2018 Estate of EDITH LENORA SARRATT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 02/22/2018 Estate of THELMA ELIZABETH GAMBLE BILLINGSLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

BARBARA MCCURDY appointed Personal Representative on 02/27/2018 Estate of VERLYN R. MCCURDY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

TAMMY LYN GODFREY CARLISLE AND TERRY LYN GODFREY MATHIS appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/2018 Estate of RALPH E. GODFREY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LINDA FAYE GASKIN appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/2018 Estate of RICHARD DOUGLAS GASKIN SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6 & 13, 2018

FILE CLAIM

SALLIE LUANN STEARNS appointed Personal Representatives on 03/20/2018 Estate of ANN JOHNSON STEARNS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

FILE CLAIM

CHARLOTTE HUGHES appointed Personal Representatives on 03/07/2018 Estate of ORELL SCOTT SMITH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

FILE CLAIM

KAREN HOLLIS HENSON AND PATRICIA HOLLIS appointed Personal Representatives on 03/22/2018 Estate of HOYT EUGENE HOLLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MICHAEL WAYNE COX appointed Personal Representatives on 06/15/2016 Estate of CLYDE COX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARLOS GREGORY, 1136 3RD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 , in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1136 3RD AVENUE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PT BLOCK 7, BEGINNING AT PT ON S LINE BLOCK 7 150S E OF SW CORNER THENCE E 165S THENCE NW 170S THENCE SW 68S TO POINT OF BEGINNING GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT COMPANY, PLAT A-23, GADSDEN 5-12-6 should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 , in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1010 7TH AVENUE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: E 30 LOT 13 & W 10 LOT 15, BLOCK 18, GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT COMPANY, PLAT A-23, 5-12-6

should be assessed with a lien of $191.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 , in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 712 N 8TH STREET, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 4, BLOCK 34, THORNTON ADDITION RE-ARRANGEMENT, PLAT 334-335 should be assessed with a lien of $191.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORETTA ANDREWS & FRED PRATER, C/O MARY PURYEAR, 7840 S BENNETT, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS 60649, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 NORTH 9TH STREET, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PT LOT 13, BLOCK 3, LIDDELL ADDITION, PLAT A-216, 4-12-6 should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to Rico Suave, LLC, 525 Plainview Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 538 6th Street S, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Lot 9, Block 1, Fifth Avenue Addition, Plat A-331

should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 , in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 510 NORTH 9TH STREET, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SE 115S LOT 2, BLOCK 8, LIDDELL ADDITION, PLAT A-216, 4-12-6 should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132 , in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 325 NORTH 9TH STREET, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 13, BLOCK 4, W.T. COX NORTH RE-ARRANGEMENT, PLAT C-287, 11-12-6 should be assessed with a lien of $311.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA 35244, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 17, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 NORTH 7TH STREET, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PT LOT A, BLOCK 1, NOWLIN ADDITION, PLAT B-20-21, 10-12-6 should be assessed with a lien of $311.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 6, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTALLA CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

DISTRICT 2 AND DISTRICT 4

THE CITY OF ATTALLA HEREBY ANNOUNCES THAT THERE WILL BE AN ELECTION FOR DISTRICT 2 AND DISTRICT 4 ATTALLA SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBERS. INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY QUALIFY BEGINNING APRIL 2, 2018 AT 8:OO A.M. AND ENDING APRIL 16, 2018 AT 4:00 P.M. AT ATTALLA CITY HALL, 612 4TH STREET NW, ATTALLA.

ELECTION DATE IS TUESDAY, JUNE 5, 2018 FROM 7:00 AM TO 7:00 PM THE SAME DATE AS THE JUNE PRIMARY.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CALL JOHNNIE SUE GILBERT, CITY CLERK, CITY OF ATTALLA 256-538-9986 EXT 205.

DISTRICT 2 ELECTION SITE WILL BE ATTALLA CITY HALL, 612 4TH ST NW, ATTALLA

DISTRICT 4 ELECTION SITE WILL BE LOCATED AT THE HIGHWAY 11 FIRE STATION, ATTALLA.

JOHNNIE SUE GILBERT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF ATTALLA

APRIL 6, 2018

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 1296

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

ROBERT RUSSELL WHITE AND WENDY KAY DOWNEY WHITE

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD, AND JAMI LEIGHANNA COX

WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Jamie Leighanna Cox, Natural Mother), was filed on the 21st day of March, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Jami Leighanna Cox are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 02/20/13.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116, Birmingham, Alabama 35223), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

Done this 21st day of March, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 1297

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

ROBERT RUSSELL WHITE AND WENDY KAY DOWNEY WHITE

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD, AND JAMI LEIGHANNA COX

WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Jamie Leighanna Cox, Natural Mother), was filed on the 21st day of March, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Jami Leighanna Cox are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 07/28/14.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116, Birmingham, Alabama 35223), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902

Done this 21st day of March, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 30, April 6, 13 & 20, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900079-WBO

ALEXIS GUSTAVO AGUILAR TOMAS, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce of Crisanta Coronado Matias, by seeking relief by May 15, 2018, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 S. 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Mar 23, 30 April 6 & 13, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

ANTONIO MYCHAEL DAVIS, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of KEANA KRISHAUN LOWE with regard to a Petition for Divorce filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said KEANA KRISHAUN LOWE whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you in DR-2018-900109.00 pending in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for Keana Krishaun Lowe

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Apr 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Mario Andres Sebastian, who whereabouts are unknown must answer Velma Pascual Pedro Complaint for Divorce within 30 days from the last date of the publication in this cause or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No.: DR-17-900261, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated 7/17/17

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Apr 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9915

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF AGK, A MINOR

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, Carrie-Ann Vine, set to e heard May 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 23rd day of March 2018 alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child where unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 04/12/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Haley K. Tucker, 400 Broad Street Suite 105, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 28th day of March, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the gollowing storage buildings will be sold by OFF CAMPUS STORAGE at 10:00 a.m. on April 20, 2018 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

1. Latlenuen Martin # 11

2. Patrica Cunningham # 14

3. Jennifer Stovall # 17

4. Jessica McCurdy # 42

5. Evertt Hill # 67

6. Marvin Jones # 103

7. Cadace Nance # 112

8. Pamela Williams # 164

9. Michael Scarcey # 127

10. April Voytek # 166

April 6 & 13, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/27/18

1997 BUICK LESABRE; VIN# 1G4HP52K8VH598482

1995 HONDA ACCORD; VIN# 1HGCE6668SA027779

1998 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN# 1G1ND52T3WG24119

2000 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER; VIN# JT3GN86R4Y0166946

2003 KIA SPECTRA; VIN# KNAFB1214 35297973

2003 NISSAN SENTRA; VIN# 3N1CB51D23L789722

Autow’s Towing Recovery

217 4th Street N.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-7237

March 30 & April 6, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/04/18

1998 NISSAN; VIN # RPS13JFTCH29

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Apr 6 & 13, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/11/18

2012 THUNDER MOUNTAIN CUSTOM CYCLE; VIN # 4K7S81350 CC032575

Leesburg Auto

200 Lokey Street

Leesburg, AL 35983

(256)557-5783

Apr 6 & 13, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/11/18

2011 MAZDA 3; VIN # JM1BL1UF6B 1399935

1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4FX58S7WC317557

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Apr 6 & 13, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/11/18

2006 HS FLHT1; VIN # 1HD1FVW186 Y602301

Corey Clifton

1939 County Road 7

Leesburg, AL 35983

(256) 300-1138

Apr 6 & 13, 2018