Local trails to get changing station

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Wednesday, April 4, seven Gadsden State Community College carpentry students poured concrete for the new changing station at Noccalula Falls Black Creek Trail system.

Accompanied by teacher Heath McDaniel, the students donated the labor for the project. The Gadsden Homebuilders Association, which spearheaded the project, donated the materials for the brand new facility.

McDaniel said that he often partners with local non-profits to provide his students hands-on experience.

The new changing station will provide an area for those who wish to use the trail systems to change into workout clothes at the site. This is esecially helpful for those who wish to visit directly after work for workout. The station, modeled after one at Oak Mountain State Park, will leave a gap at the bottom of the walls so people will know whether someone is inside the facility.

The Homebuilders Association expects the station to be completed within about a week. With donated materials and labor, the changing station is free for the City of Gadsden, and it meets the needs of the locals. In fact, a local biker suggested the project to the Homebuilders Association.

The Homebuilders Association also partnered with Eden Career Technical School to provide new signs for the Black Creek Trails. Association members recently installed the signs.