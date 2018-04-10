Blue Devils win Aggie Invitational

Photo: Etowah High’s Deundrea Williams and Ny Ny Davis (pictured, from left) compete in the boys 200-meter dash event during the Aggie Invitational track and field meet last Tuesday (Apr. 10) in Albertville. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

The Etowah High boys track and field team took first place at the Aggie Invitational last Tuesday (Apr. 10) in Albertville.

The Blue Devils finished first in five individual events and two relays on the way to 151.20 overall points. Sardis finished fifth, while Glencoe came in ninth and Westbrook Christian 11th.

The Etowah girls finished in third place, followed by Sardis in fifth, Glencoe in seventh and Gaston in ninth.

Ny Ny Davis won gold medals in both the 100-meter (11.22) and 200-meter dashes (22.64). He was also a member of the Blue Devils’ first-place 4×100-meter relay team along with Deundrea Williams, Emaje Graves and Ollie Finch (42.63). Etowah also won the 4×400-meter relay with Colin Peterson, Hank Hayden, Lester Phillips and Bronc Green (3:35.12). In field events, Etowah claimed gold in the triple jump with Trevon Caldwell (41-06.00), the discus with Alex Howard, Etowah (134-06) and the javelin with Eric Anderson (143-05).

Zanya McKenzie also won two field events for Etowah – the shot put (35-07.00) and the discus (89-05). Gaston’s Sidney Oliver was tops in the javelin (98-00).

In girls relay events, Sardis’ team of Abby Rodgers, Sadee Rodgers, Marley Bright and Lexi Henderson won the 4×100-meter relay (55.60), while Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles, Ashley Morgan, Anna Grace Goodwin and Abby Vice captured the 4×400-meter relay (4:38.03).

The Etowah boys had three second-place finishers: Deundrea Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.22), Nathaniel Duncan in the high jump (5-06.00) and Trevon Caldwell in the long jump (20-04.00).

Also taking the silver were Westbrook Christian’s Mitchell Cook in the 1600-meter run (4:46.13), Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the triple jump (39-00) and Sardis’ Brody Lowe in the discus (128-09.

Second-place finishers in the girls’ events were Glencoe’s Katie Giles in the 3200-meter run (13:15.03), Etowah’s Jaci Jo Mayo in the triple jump (31-02.50), Gaston’s Amayiah Hill in the shot put (31-06.00), the Sardis 4×400-meter relay team of Abby Rodgers, Cassie Rodgers, Lexi

Henderson and Marley Bright (4:40.28) and the Ashville 4×800-meter relay team of Meghan McCarthy of Rainbow City, Callie Stewart, Kathleen McCarthy of Rainbow City and Emma Drinkard (11:02.48).

Taking third place in boys events were Glencoe’s Antony Williams in the 200-meter dash (23.37), Sardis’ Josh Maynard in both the 110 (15.92) and 300-meter hurdles (43.37), Etowah’s Cory Thomas in the triple jump (37-07.00), Etowah’s Alex Howard in the shot put (44-06.00) and the Sardis4x100-meter relay team of Josh Maynard, Kadin Bennefield, Tristan Baker and Temon Wilson (46.10).

Winning bronze in the girl’s events were Sardis’ Abby Rodgers in both the 100 (18.61) and 300-meter hurdles (51.88), Etowah’s Zniya Manning in the 200-meter dash (28.79), Sardis’ Lexi

Henderson in the 100-meter dash (13.85), Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy of Rainbow City in the

3200-meter run (13:17.86), Sardis’ Madison Langley in the high jump (4-08.00) and Sardis’ Abby Burns in the triple jump (30-09.00).