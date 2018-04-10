Westbrook girls, GCHS boys win Gadsden Area Golf Tournament

Photo: Glencoe High’s Lauren Cole finished as the girls’ match low medalist at the Gadsden Area Golf Tournament last Monday (Apr. 9) at Twin Bridges. (Gary Wells)

The Westbrook Christian girls and Gadsden City boys won the Gadsden Area Golf Tournament last Monday (Apr. 9) at Twin Bridges.

Ellie Porter’s match runner-up score of 79 helped the Lady Warriors post an overall score of 278, while Seth Perry shot a 77 to lead the Titans to the first-place trophy.

Glencoe’s Lauren Cole and Westbrook’s Will Wethington were the match low medalists with respective scores of 77 and 71.

Following Porter for the Westbrook girls were Anna Nichols with a 99 score and Lauren Weaver with 100. Following Perry for the GCHS boys were Barnes Stacey (79), Staley Dawson (82), Will Partridge (83) and Carter Cooper (84).

Gadsden City finished as the girls runner-up with 303 points. Ella Howard paced the Lady Titans with an 89 score, followed by Haley James (104), Alana Mulkey (110) and Daisy Allen (128).

Third-place Hokes Bluff was led by Abagail Reeves with a 123 score, followed by Abby Morrison (124), Mazin Lowe (125) and Maddie O’Barr (129).

For fourth-place Etowah, Miranda Nassif shot a 94 score, followed by Sydney Correll (139), Anna Guthrie (141) and Jordan Vaughn 146).

Kenzie Reavis paced fifth-place Southside with a 114 score, followed by Hannah Fuhrman (131), Molly Pearce (137) and Haley Gray (139).

Competing as an individual, Glencoe’s Camryn Blackwell shot a 126 score.

Following Wethington for boys runner-up Westbrook (332 overall score) were Jackson Bowman (83), Ridge McHugh (89) and Logan McClendon (89) and Jackson Cox (99).

Tommy Simmons shot an 83 score for third-place Southside (333), followed by Brock Lawley (81), Devon Downs (85), Luke Boyd (87) and Michael Rich (89).

Fourth-place Hokes Bluff was led by Matthew Jones’ 81 score, followed by Josh Jones and Cole Contris (86 each), Kason Moore (97) and Tucker Marsh (99).

Etowah took fifth place with a 353 score.

By virtue of a scorecard playoff, Etowah’s Alex Argo was the individual match runner-up with a 76 score. He tied with teammate Eli Antisdale. Also for the fifth-place Blue Devils, Alex Edge shot 92, Dakota Stiles 100 and Caden Argo 124.

Eli Ford paced sixth-place Sardis (377) with an 89 score, followed by Daniel Rich (93), Braxton Scott (97), Kaleb Morgan (98) and Kaiden Adams (111).

For seventh-place Glencoe (379), Brock McNeely shot an 81 score, followed by Garrett Fairley (92), Justin Graham (94), Jordan Yancey (112) and Evan Owens (134).

Three players from West End competed as individuals – Payne Stancil (82), Hunter Blanton (85) and Hunter Tucker (90).