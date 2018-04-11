Warriors’ Reynolds two-hits Collinsville

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Jordan Reynolds delivers a pitch during the Warriors’ 11-0 win over Collinsville last Tuesday (Apr. 10) in Rainbow City. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Westbrook Christian put 11 runs on the board and Jordan Reynolds pitched a two-hit shutout as the eighth-ranked Warriors moved one step closer to home-field advantage in the upcoming AHSAA playoffs with an 11-0 win in five innings over Class 2A, Area 12 rival Collinsville last Tuesday (Apr. 10) in Rainbow City.

Westbrook (18-6, 6-0) scored the only run it needed in in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Kennedy singled and came around to score on a Cullen Stafford hit.

The Warriors added three runs in the second on only one hit and a single run in the third to take a 5-0 lead. A six-run fourth inning gave the Warriors an 11-0 lead.

Stafford and Greyson Robinson each had two hits for the Warriors. Reynolds had six strikeouts.

“We played well against a good team,” said Westbrook head coach Matt Kennedy. “Jordan

pitched a good game after getting hit by a line drive. We did what we needed to do to win.”

Westbrook plays a Collinsville in a double header Thursday at Collinsville. A Warrior win in either game assures Westbrook home field advantage in the first round of the state playoffs on starting Apr. 20.