Warriors clinch 12th straight area title

Westbrook Christian posted a doubleheader sweep over Collinsville last Thursday (Apr. 12) to clinch the 2A Area 12 championship.

The Class 5A No. 5 Warriors (20-6, 8-0) host Verbena next week in the first round of the state playoffs.

It was Westbrook’s 12th consecutive area championship competing in 2A and 3A. The Warriors outscored area opponents 121-6 in eight games this season.

Greysen Robinson’s complete game shutout sparked Westbrook to an 11-0 win in five innings in the opener. Robinson allowed two hits while striking out six. He helped his cause with an RBI double. John Ross Morgan had two hits and two RBI; Garret Kennedy had a hit and two RBI;

Addison Ponder, Isaac James and Court Coley each had a hit and an RBI; and Joseph Gilchrist, Cullen Stafford and Andrew Dutton each had a hit.

The Warriors then defeated the Panthers by a score of 12-0. Stafford had a double and four RBI;

Dalton Morgan had a hit and two RBI; Steven Smith had a hit and an RBI; Ponder had two RBI; and Kennedy and Fisher Glasgow each had a hit. Andrew Dutton earned the win in four innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven. Brett Vice came on in relief in the final inning.