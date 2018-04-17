Blue Devils, Lady Titans shine at Gadsden City meet No. 3

Photo: Southside High’s Taylor Nails won the 1600 and 800-meter runs at the Gadsden City track and field meet No. 3 on Apr. 12. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

The Etowah High boys track and field team won five first place medals and the Gadsden City girls captured four at the Gadsden City Open Meet No. 3 on Apr. 12 at GCHS.

The Blue Devils also finished runners-up in four events, while the Lady Titans took home three second-place medals.

Etowah’s Trevon Caldwell and Southside’s Taylor Nails each captured a pair of gold medals – Caldwell in the long jump (21-01.00) and triple jump (43-01.00) and Nails in the 1600-meter run (4:42.01) and the 800-meter run (2:06.44).

Also winning gold for the Etowah boys were Ny Ny Davis in the 100-meter dash (10.81), Alex Howard in the shot put (46-04.00) and Devion Starr in the javelin (212-00).

Other first-place finishers for the boys were Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry in the 110-meter hurdles (15.73), Sardis’ Brody Lowe in the discus (128-08) and the Southside 4×400-meter relay team of Grayson Russell, Mathew Gilbreath, Taylor Nails and Tyler Cline (3:40.47).

The GCHS girls took first place in the 100-meter dash (Brittaney Watts, 12.39), the 3200-meter run (Catherine Clements, 12:49.45), the long jump (Jalonshae Frazier, 17-04.00) and the 4×100-meter relay (48.97).

Josh Maynard won two silver medals for the Sardis – the 110-meter hurdles (16.07) and the triple jump 39-07.00).

Taking second for Etowah were Cory Thomas in the long jump (20-01.00), Alex Howard in the discus (125-04), the 4×100-meter relay team (42.35) and the 4×400-meter relay team (3:45.3). Also winning silver were Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry in the 300-meter hurdles (43.24), Southside’s Chance Moon in the shot put (45-07.00) and Southside’s Nick Shirley in the

javelin (171-00).

Winning silver on the girls’ side were Southside’s Camryn Davis in the 800 (2:36.90) and 3200-meter runs (12:52.28), Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements in the 1600-meter run (5:52.53),

Hokes Bluff’s Lauren Dowdy in the 100-meter hurdles (18.26), Gadsden City’s Brittaney Watts in the long jump (17-02.00), Southside’s Macie Williams in the shot put (35-06.00), Gadsden City’s Tenise Johnson in the javelin (102-00) and the Sardis 4×400-meter relay team of Abby Rodgers, Cassie Rodgers, Lexi Henderson and Marley Bright (4:43.39).

Taking the third-place bronze for the boys were Gadsden City’s Jonah Morris in the 1600-meter run (4:45.43), Southside’s Tyler Cline in the 400-meter dash (52.27), Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the 300-meter hurdles (44.02), Etowah’s Ny Ny Davis in the 200-meter dash (22.33), Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb in the high jump (5-08.00), Etowah’s Dylan Russell in the javelin (141-03) and the Gadsden City 4×100-meter relay team (44.20).

Finishing third in the girls’ events were Southside’s Camryn Davis in the 1600-metere run (5:55.01), Sardis’ Abby Rodgers in the 300-meter hurdles (51.99), Gadsden City’s Karissa Spade in the 200-meter dash (26.62), Southside’s Presley Johnson in the 3200-meter run (13:41.15), Gadsden City’s Jayla Hunter in the long jump (16-08.00), Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman in the

triple jump (32-01.50) and the Southside 4×100-meter relay team of Abbie Owens, Ciara

Flowers, Kenzie Duncan and Lauren Brewer (53.32).