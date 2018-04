The Gadsden State men’s tennis team finished third at the Alabama Community College Conference Tournament on Apr. 13 in Mobile. Stephen Walker, pictured above, captured the No. 6 singles title with a 2-6,6-3,6-3 win over Marion Military’s Quentin Llewelyn in the finals. Joel Wester was runner up at the No. 4 singles position, losing to Marion’s Kai Tougas; and Bram Kranendonk and Brett Blackburn were runner up at the No. 1 doubles position to Marion’s Danny Boussom and Connor Higginbotham.