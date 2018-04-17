Titans’ Woods signs with Huntingdon

Photo: Gadsden City High School senior Mykel Woods (sitting) recently committed to play basketball at Huntington College in Montgomery. Pictured, standing, from left: GCHS principal Jeff Colgrove, GCHS boys head basketball coach Reginald Huff, GCHS boys assistant basketball coach Steve Stewart, GCHS athletic director Todd Lamberth.

Gadsden City High School senior Mykel Woods recently committed to play basketball at Huntington College in Montgomery.

This past season, Woods averaged 7.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 3.2 steals per game while helping the Titans win 14 games, capture the Class 7A, Area 7 title and gain a fifth straight berth in the Northeast Regional Tournament. He finished his prep career as Gadsden City’s all-time leading shot blocker with 379 blocks. He also set the program’s single-game shot block record with 13.

“Mykel has been a great asset to our teams over the last three years as a varsity player,” said GCHS head basketball coach Reginald Huff. “He is one of the best leaders we’ve ever had on our teams and he certainly leads by example. Mykel is going to be greatly missed and hard to replace, but I wish him all the best.”

Woods will join a Huntingdon team that last season went 11-14 overall and 5-11 in the USA South Conference.

“Mykel has a unique ability to dominate a game entirely on the defensive end of the floor,” added GCHS assistant coach Steve Stewart.