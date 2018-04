The Etowah High girls tennis team (12-2) finished third at the Class 4A-5A, Section 6 Tournament last Tuesday (Apr. 17) in Gardendale. Freshman Erianna Irvin won the singles title, while she and teammate Maleah Johnson (pictured, above) won the doubles championship. Irvin is undefeated in singles action this season. Both players will compete in the state tournament this Monday and Tuesday (Apr. 23-24) in Mobile.