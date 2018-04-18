Kantzler sharp in GCHS win over Fort Payne

Photo: Gadsden City’s Amanda Kantzler delivers a pitch during the Lady Titans’ 6-2 victory in girls softball last Tuesday (Apr. 17) in Gadsden. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Amanda Kantzler struck out 12 of the 31 batters she faced in Gadsden City’s 6-2 victory over Fort Payne in girls softball last Tuesday (Apr. 17) in Gadsden.

“This was a good win against a good team,” said Gadsden City head coach Corbin Holland. “Kantzler pitched a heck of a game.”

The Lady Titans (9-12-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

Gadsden City scored three runs on four hits and led 4-0 after four innings of play.

Fort Payne (20-13-1) cut the lead to 4-2 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but a two-run sixth inning provided the Lady Titans with the margin of victory.

Makayla Brown drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning with a two-out double.

Auburn Dupree led the GCHS at the plate with three hits.

Playing with torn quadriceps, Carson Gray caught the entire seven innings for the Lady Titans.