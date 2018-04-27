Legals for the week of April 27 - May 4, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth C. Turner and wife, Shirley Turner, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Amerigroup Mortgage Corporation a Division of Mortgage Investors Corporation, on June 15, 2012, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3369128; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 2, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: LOTS NUMBER TWO, THREE, AND FOUR (2, 3, & 4) OF NOOJINS REARRANGEMENT OF LOTS NUMBERS THREE, FOUR, FIVE, & SIX (3, 4, 5, & 6). BLOCK THREE (3) OF CHADWICK SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 339, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Apr 13, 20 & 27, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Julia Faye Seahorn Wife And James E. Seahorn Husband to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated August 10, 2010; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3337258 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company in Instrument 3456494 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of June, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: That real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Northwest corner of Lot #1A, thence run South 04 degrees, 00 minutes East, along the West line thereof, 92.10 feet to a point; which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 04 degrees, 00 minutes East, along said West line of Lot# 1A, 107.90 feet to the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1016, Page 527, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, thence run South 81 degrees, 59 minutes East, along the South line thereof, 206.20 feet to a point in the Northwest line of Fairview Road (60’ right of way); thence run North 27 degrees, 16 minutes East, along said Northwest line 130.00 feet to a point in the South line of a parcel of land described in Deed Book 6V, page 205, said Probate Office; thence run North 85 degrees, 36 minutes West 272.70 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing portion of aforesaid Lot #1A, of the W.C. Sitz Subdivisions, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 325, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama; and being in Gasden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2540 Fairview Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Julia Faye Seahorn and James E. Seahorn or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 927118

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Apr 13, 20 & 27, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Reginald L. Huff and Frankie H. Huff, husband and wife, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on May 4, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document Number, M-2004-3523; and subsequently transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee for, Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7, Under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement Dated July 1, 2004; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 9, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West 1/2 of Lots Number One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), in Block #8, of the Woodlawn Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, According to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Austin W. Dunn, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 13th day of September, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3279652; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated February 20, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3464612. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 16, 2018, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: The South 1/2 of Lot 51 and all of Lots 52 and 53, Block 4 of Mountainview Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 176-177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY, ASSIGNEE

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2613

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

April 20, 27, & May 4, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 15, 2016, executed by Jerry R. Turner and Melissa L. Turner, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on March 16, 2016, in Instrument Number 3431171, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 19, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1 inch rod at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Forty-two (42) of J.T. Noojin Estate Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 44 and 45, Etowah County Probate Office, and run South 14 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds West, along the West line of Lots Number Thirty-nine (39), Forty (40), Forty-One (41) and Forty-two (42), 1041.78 feet to an existing pinch-pipe; thence run South 61 degrees 17 minutes 07 seconds East, 747.88 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run South 14 degrees 47 minutes 22 seconds West, 156.22 feet to a point on the North R/W of Rabbittown Road (80 feet R/W); thence run South 78 degrees 07 minutes 52 seconds East, along said R/W, 55.44 feet to a point; thence run North 75 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East, along said R/W, 112.28 feet to a point on the West R/W of Margurete Avenue (40 feet R/W); thence run North 26 degrees 17 minutes 32 seconds East, along said West R/W, 46.90 feet to a point; thence run North 20 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds East, along said West R/W, 11.83 feet to an existing “Means” capped rebar; thence run North 61 degrees 17 minutes 07 seconds West, leaving said West R/W, 168.80 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lot Number Thirty-nine (39), J.T. Noojin Estate Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

April 20, 27, & May 4, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 13, 2013 by Christopher K. Yarber, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., and recorded in Instrument No. at 3391830 on September 16, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3405130 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 30, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Sixty-Six (66), Sixty-Seven (67), Sixty-Eight (68) and Sixty-Nine (69) in Block “C”, of Druid Park, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 343 in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4103 Oliver Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007519

April 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/05/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

April 27, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Audy J. Irvine And Amy M. Irvine to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 30, 2004; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2004-0466, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3456952 in and re-recorded as Instrument No. Misc-2005-2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust in Instrument 3437042 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of April, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SE ¼ IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN S87°41’26”E, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 663.18 FEET; THENCE RUN S37°02’00”W A DISTANCE OF 636.09 FEET; THENCE RUN N58°30’00”W, A DISTANCE OF 403.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S23°33’04”W, A DISTANCE OF 263.22 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” ANGLE IRON; THENCE N40°56’00”W, A DISTANCE OF 208.56 FEET TO AN EXISTING STEEL ROD; THENCE N23°33’04”E, A DISTANCE OF 199.66 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1 ½” OPEN TOP PIPE; THENCE S58°30’00”E, A DISTANCE OF 190.04 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NW ¼ OF THE SE ¼ IN SECTION 26, T-13-S, R-5-E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. ALSO, A 30 FOOT WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 1/2” ANGLE IRON AT THE SOUTHERNMOST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND AND RUN N40°56’60”W, ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND A DISTANCE OF 191.93 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE; THENCE RUN S23°33’04”W, ALONG SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE A DISTANCE OF 429.84 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF BABE JACKSON DRIVE AND POINT OF ENDING. Also including a Manufactured Home described as follows: 2003 Quality series, LQ-601, Serial Number DSLAL43925AB

Said property is commonly known as 1267 Babe Jackson Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Audy J. Irvine and Amy M. Irvine or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 960217

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 7, 2018, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

April 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DeERIC DEMOND RICHARDSON appointed Personal Representatives on 03/28/2018 Estate of SIDNEY RICHARDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

HEATHER B. HOLDERFIELD appointed Personal Representatives on 04/02/2018 Estate of HOMER E. PETERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA MYERS HILL appointed Personal Representatives on 04/04/2018 Estate of JAMES MALCOLM HILL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DOUGLAS R. DERU, JR. appointed Personal Representatives on 04/03/2018 Estate of DOUGLAS R. DERU, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

SONYA COLLINS appointed Personal Representatives on 03/29/2018 Estate of TERRY DEWAYNE COLLINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DOYLE WAYNE BLACKERBY, JR AND RICKY BLACKERBY appointed Personal Representatives on 03/29/2018 Estate of BETTY J. BLACKERBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOHN A. TATE appointed Personal Representatives on 04/10/2018 Estate of BYRUM L. TATE, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIM

GLORIA ANN STONE appointed Personal Representatives on 04/11/2018 Estate of MARY CARRIE MANGUM, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIM

KATHRYN LEIANN WEBB PHILLIPS appointed Personal Representatives on 04/11/2018 Estate of WILLIAM TONY WEBB deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MICHAEL TERRY HALE appointed Personal Representatives on 04/02/2018 Estate of MILLARD HALE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIM

TRACY GENE GATTIS appointed Personal Representatives on 03/13/2018 Estate of LINDA N. GATTIS, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LAURA JANE BROTHERS appointed Personal Representatives on 04/06/2018 Estate of JOHN R. BURTON deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GAIL SHANNON ROGERS BEARD appointed Personal Representative on 04/18/18 Estate of GAIL SHANNON ROGERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON K. RYLANDER appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of JOYCE E. RODEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

HERBERT JOSEPH MARCHESE appointed Personal Representative on 04/12/18 Estate of DANNEL ALAN MARCHESE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

CARLENA LYNN HOPPER appointed Personal Representative on 04/10/18 Estate of ROBERT LEWIS HOPPER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY A. RYAN appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/18 Estate of ADELAIDE T. HELMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

EDMUND ARMES TERRELL, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/18 Estate of ROBERT CLARK HARRELL, II, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GERRI COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/18 Estate of TONEY COPELAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

BRAIN SHORT appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of JOAN BULLOCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL HESTER ALEXANDER appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of NOLA DEAN ALEXANDER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

PUBLIC HEARING

June 4, 2018

10:00AM

ATTALLA CITY HALL

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on June 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Attalla City Hall for the petition of vacation of a dedicated right-of-way described as follows, to wit:

Legal description of right-of-way of 8th Avenue NW between 4th and 5th Street NW in district 2 of City of Attalla. More specifically:

Parcel A

Begin at a ½” pipe marking the Southeast corner of Lot Eight (8) in Block Sixteen (16) of the Original Survey of Attalla as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence leaving said Lot 8 run along the northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street NW a bearing of North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.75 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”; thence leaving said Fourth Street NW run a bearing of North 27°45’58” West a distance of 150.37 feet to an iron rod set on the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence along said north line North 80°43’45” West a distance of 46.46 feet to a 2” solid iron on the westerly right-of-way of said Eighth Avenue; thence leaving said north line and along said westerly right-of-way South 28°11’52” East a distance of 179.60 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 0.14 acres, more or less, and being the southwesterly half of that certain portion of Eighth Avenue that is bounded on the south by Fourth Street Northwest, and bounded on the north by the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying east of Block Sixteen of the Original Survey of Attalla, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel B

Commencing at a ½” pipe marking the Southeast corner of Lot Eight (8) in Block Sixteen (16) of the Original Survey of Attalla as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence leaving said Lot 8 run along the northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street NW a bearing of North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.75 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727” said iron making the point of beginning; thence continue along said right-of-way along same course North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.76 feet to a capped rebar (cap not legible) marking the intersection of said northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street and the easterly right-of-way of Eighth Avenue; thence leaving said Fourth Street and along said easterly right-of-way of Eighth Avenue a bearing of North 27°07’56” West a distance of 121.17 feet to a capped rebar (JBW&T) on the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence leaving said easterly right-of-way and along said north line North 80°43’45” West a distance of 46.45 feet to an iron rod set: thence leaving said north line South 27°45’58” East a distance of 150.37 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 0.11 acres, more or less, and being the southwesterly half of that certain portion of Eighth Avenue that is bounded on the south by Fourth Street Northwest, and bounded on the north by the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying east of Block Sixteen of the Original Survey of Attalla, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. The right-of-way Vacation Notice will be publicly advertised for four weeks at the Attalla City Hall, Attalla Library, Carnes Community Center and the Attalla Post Office. The State also requires us to notify Utility Companies to locate utilities in the right-of-way. The Police Chief, Fire Chief and Public Works Supervisor must also sign off on the document. These are normal procedures to satisfy state requirements.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 100 WATERFORD PLACE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT I-25 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC,, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 102 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 2 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC,, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 104 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 3 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC,, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 104 WATERFORD PLACE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 12 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC,, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 106 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 4 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC,, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 106 WATERFORD PLACE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 13 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 5 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 110 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT I-24 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 112 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT I-23 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 114 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING NORTHEAST CORNER LOT I-22 THENCE SOUTHEAST 99.9 ALONG RIGHT OF WAY THENCE SOUTHWEST 55S THENCE NORTHWEST 65S THENCE SOUTHWEST 121.46 THENCE NORTH 65S TO POINT OF BEGINNING BEING PART LOTS I-22 & I-21 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DON F. BRADFORD, INC, in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 120 WATERFORD LANE, in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING NORTHEAST CORNER LOT I-21 THENCE SOUTHEAST 104.67 ALONG RIGHT OF WAY THENCE SOUTHWEST 195.54 THENCE NORTHWEST 68.27 THENCE NORTHEAST 125.99 THENCE NORTHWEST 5S THENCE NORTHEAST 55S TO POINT OF BEGINNING BEING PART OF THE “COMMON AREA” THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6, should be assessed with a lien of $131.00 for the abatement of nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Apr 27, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-150-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1423 4th AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #14, Block #11, Hill and Cansler Addition to the City of Gadsden, being a lot 50 feet wide and running back of that uniform width 140 feet to an alley, and being located on the North side of Fourth Ave, and being one and the same property described in that certain deed recorded in Book 4-G, Page 213, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to BESSIE M. WATTS, C/O CARL JACKSON, 1505 4th Avenue;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code. Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 17, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Apr. 27, 2018

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that GKL COMPANIES, INC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of PACKAGE C – AUDITORIUM ROOF REPLACEMENT GADSDEN STATE WALLACE HALL B.C. NO. 2017060

at 1001 GEORGE WALLACE DRIVE, GADSDEN, AL 35903

for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Ower(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify AHO ARCHITECTS, LLC 265 RIVERCHASE PARKWAY EAST SUITE 204, HOOVER, AL 35244.

GKL COMPANIES, INC.

112 RAINBOW INDUSTRIAL DRIVE

RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

In accordance with Section 10A-1-9.22 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that RNC Properties, LLC was dissolved on April 18, 2018. Any persons with claims against the company should send written notice to Henry Ruiz, M.D. at 415 E. Pine Street. Apt 1520, Orlando, Florida 32801. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not limited to, all facts supporting the claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

April 27, 2018

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

In accordance with Section 10A-1-9.22 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Ruiz Neurosurgery Clinic, P.C. was dissolved on April 18, 2018. Any persons with claims against the corporation should send written notice to Ruiz Neurosurgery Clinic, P.C., c/o Dr. Henry Ruiz, 415 E. Pine Street. Apt 1520, Orlando, Florida 32801. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including but not limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

April 27, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO: CV-18-900244-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,352.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Roderick Anthony Baker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of June, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 5th day of April, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 13, 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Joshua Daniel Barnett, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by March 28, 2018, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Apr 13, 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

NOTICE OF ADMISSION OF WILL TO PROBATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO S-9920

IN RE: THE MATTER OF GRACE J. POWELL CARTER, DECEASED.

To: The heirs at law and next of kin of Grace J. Powell Carter, deceased: Brenda Gail Carter Hyatt, Lynn Brothers, Lori Woods, Lisa Carter, Charity Carter and Melanie Carter.

You are notified that the 30th day of May, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. o’clock, is set as the date and time to hear the Petition of Patsy Maness to Probate the Last Will and Testament of Grace J. Powell Carter, deceased, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Dated this the 29th day of March, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 13, 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT of ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9928

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CORNEL PARKER, DECEASED

TO: Alonzo L. Edwards

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Cornel Parker deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 24th day of May, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed and said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Cornel Parker, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Lost Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 9th day of April, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

William Clayton Hallmark whose current whereabout are unknown, must answer Jessica Lee Ellington Hallmark’s Petition to Hold Defendant in Contempt by June 30, 2018, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them in Case No. DR-2002-467.05-WHR, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 11th day of April, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Apr 13, 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION OF: BRIAN AND TRACY DEAL

CASE NUMBER: A-1265

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO SUZANNA DEAL, WHO’S ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take a notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Suzanna Deal, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on June 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., was filed on the 8th day of September, 2017, alleging that the identitiy of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had nor been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is April 3, 2017.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 10th day of April, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRES OF ATTORNEY:

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256)549-4357

Fax: (256) 547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 13, 20, 27 & May 4, 2018

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF BRITTANY NICOLE JONES

CASE NO. A-1278

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the Father of L.C.L. born on 2-24-14 to B.L., the natural mother

Please take note that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Brittany Nicole Jones and that the Hearing is set for the 19th day of June, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Attorney for Petitioner:

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 13th day of April, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

April 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1277

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION PETITION OF: SHARON BEDWELL

NOTICE TO AMANDA JOHNSON, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, AND/OR THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO AMANDA JOHNSON, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Amanda Johnson, Natural Mother and an unknown father, set to be heard on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. was filed on the 5th day of January, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the legal MOTHER, AMANDA JOHNSON, are unknown and the identity of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative mother. Minor Child’s birth date is September 25, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Jacob Allen Millican, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 13th day of April, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

JACOB ALLEN MILLICAN

827 CHESTNUT STREET

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1310

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD AND BARBARA ELIZABETH BEARD WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Barbara Elizabeth Beard, Natural Mother), was filed on the 23rd day of April, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Barbara Elizabeth Beard are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is January 16, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the lat publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902.

Done this 25th day of April, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

ANTONIO MYCHAEL DAVIS, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition of KEANA KRISHAUN LOWE with regard to a Petition for Divorce filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this matter, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said KEANA KRISHAUN LOWE whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Court, or thereafter a judgment for default may be rendered against you in DR-2018-900109.00 pending in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for Keana Krishaun Lowe

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Apr 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Mario Andres Sebastian, who whereabouts are unknown must answer Velma Pascual Pedro Complaint for Divorce within 30 days from the last date of the publication in this cause or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against him in Case No.: DR-17-900261, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated 7/17/17

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Apr 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9915

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF AGK, A MINOR

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, Carrie-Ann Vine, set to e heard May 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 23rd day of March 2018 alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child where unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 04/12/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Haley K. Tucker, 400 Broad Street Suite 105, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 28th day of March, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/04/18

2011 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500; VIN# 1GAZG1FG4 B1102257

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)546-9994

Apr 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/04/18

2006 CHEVROLET COBALT; VIN# 1G1AK15F 967729110

2001 MITSUBISHI MONTERO; VIN# JA4MW31R11J035781

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN# 1N4AL11D05C950003

2000 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN# 1J4G248S1YC234478

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Apr 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/04/18

1998 NISSAN SENTRA; VIN# 1N4B41D 32C762873

Buddy’s Towing & Recovery

519 N 13th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)439-9598

Apr 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 06/01/18

2002 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER; VIN # 3C8FY68BX2T271762

Steve’s Towing

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1616

Apr 27 & May 4, 2018