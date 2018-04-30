Humane Society to host adoption event and annual crawfish boil

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

April 30 is is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is ready to celebrate.

To encourage people to welcome a shelter pet into the family, every adoption from Saturday, April 28 to Tuesday, May 1 will be half-off. In addition, every adopted animal will be sent home with a goodie-bag to enjoy with their new forever family.

The Humane Society will be featuring adoptable pets on its Facebook page leading up to the event, so be sure to check it out if you are looking to add a pet to your family.

The Humane Society is also preparing for its 6th annual Crawfish Boil and Fly-In on Saturday, May 5 at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The money raised will go to support the Humane Society.

Tickets for the event are $5 and free for children 12 and under. Attendees will be able to enjoy music by the classic rock band the Sky-Dogs, browse the vendors and watch planes fly-in. Attendees can purchase all-you-can-eat crawfish for $25, a plate of crawfish and pototoes and corn for $10.

“It’s some of the best crawfish you will eat this season,” said Humane Society Director Christi Brown. “We are also going to have hotdogs for non-mudbug eaters.”

Seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, coolers and dogs (on a leash). Your fur-babies are welcomed.

There will be door prizes and raffle tickets for sale.

“We just want people to come out and support the Humane Society,” said Brown.

The crawfish boil came about when Fly Gadsden, a group that offers flight training out of the local airport wanted to do something to benefit the Humane Society but wanted to do something a little different. Since the group had a good connection for fresh crawfish, the annual crawfish boil fundraiser was started.

“It’s gotten bigger every year,” said Brown.

Sponsorship spots are still available. The $250 sponsor level includes advertising, a banner displayed at the event and two all-you-can-eat crawfish dinners. The $500 sponsor level includes advertising, a banner displayed at the event and four all-you-can-eat crawfish dinners.

For more information, contact the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center at 256-442-1347.