Area athletes qualify for state track meets

Photo: Southside High’s Taylor Nails set a sectional meet record last week at Fort Payne. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher, Editor

At various section meets this past weekend, a number of area high school athletes qualified for the state track and field meets. The Class 1A-2A-3A meets will be held in Cullman this Friday and Saturday (May 4-5), while the Class 4A-5A-6A-7A meets take place in Gulf Shores on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 4-5).

Class 1A Section 4 meet at Fort Payne

In the first year of the program, 10 Conquerors qualified for state. The girls took second place, while the boys place fourth.

Winning gold for the Lady Conquerors were India Brown in the discus (87-03). She also took second place in the javelin (88-09).

Chloe Davidson earned silver in two events – the 100-meter hurdles (19.52) and the 300-meter hurdles (57.91).

Capturing the third-place bronze were Ryleigh Wade in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles (20.24, 58.58), Claire Davidson in the 400-meter dash (1:07.19), India Brown in the shotput (29-08.00), Ashton Mills in the discus (80-07) and Emily Nix in the javelin (74-06).

Coming in fourth were Claire Davidson in the 200-meter dash (29.35) and Ashton Mills in the javelin (74-02).

Taking fifth place were Chloe Davidson in the high jump (4-04.00), Ashton Mills in the shot put (27-09.00) and Ryleigh Wade in the long jump (13-07.00).

Evan Delp won two events for the Coosa boys – the 100-meter dash (11.79 10) and the high jump (5-08.00). He also placed third in the 200-meter dash (23.74).

Sam Kilgo placed second in the triple jump (35-06.00).

Finishing third were Dartavious Britton in the long jump (17-11.00) and Brody Sanders in the shot put (34-04.50). Sanders also came in fourth in the discus (95-08).

Class 2A Section 3 Meet at Beauregard (Opelika)

Ten student-athletes from Westbrook Christian will head to Cullman this week. The girls and boys teams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, overall.

Mitchell Cook won three distance events – the 800-meter run (2:02.81), the 1600-meter run (4:46.71) and the 3200-meter run (10:56.36). He was also a part of the Warriors’ first-place 4×800-meter relay team along with Stuart Douglass, Jordan Cowart and Jackson Martin (9:14.20).

Taking the gold for the Lady Warriors was the 4×800-meter relay team of Mary Reid Goodwin, Clare Goodwin, Maggie Morgan and Lauren Taylor (11:52.80). Taylor finished second in the 1600-meter run (6:35.38), while Goodwin took third in the 800-meter run (2:46.68).

Jordan Cowart placed fourth in both the 1600-meter run (5:09.53), while Asher Curp finished fourth in the 3200-meter run (11:33.49). Maggie Morgan came in fourth in the girls 800-meter run (2:50.18), followed by Clare Goodwin in fifth (2:53.65).

Also taking fourth place was the girls 4×400-meter relay team of Gracie Norris, Mary Reid Goodwin, Clare Goodwin and Maggie Morgan (4:45.71).

Curp came in fifth in the boys 1600-meter run (5:22.84), while Jackson Martin placed fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:44/02).

Two Gaston girls won bronze medals – Amiyah Hill in the shot put (33:03.50) and Sidney Oliver in the javelin (98:10.50).

Class 3A Section 4 Meet at Fort Payne

Glencoe qualified 15 athletes for the state meet. The girls in fourth place, while the boys came in fifth overall.

Anna Beth Giles won the 300-meter hurdles (50.90)) for the Lady Yellow Jackets, while Abby Vice captured the long jump (14-07.00). The two were also members of the first-place 4×800-meter relay team along with Ashley Morgan and Anna Grace Goodwin (11:03.52).

Katie earned silver in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs (5:58.18, 12:56.93). Vice came in second in the 400-meter dash (1:02.44).

Taking third place were Anna Beth Giles in the 400-meter dash (1:03.81), Katie Giles in the 800-meter run (2:40.13), Asia Dennis in the high jump (4-08.00) and Aubrey Grey in the shot put (30-04.50).

Dennis (20.56) and Hannah Robertson (20.78) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles. Samera White took fifth in the discus (78-11).

The Yellow Jackets earned silver in six events. Antony Williams and Zack Hare each ahd two second-place showings – Williams in the 100 and 200-meter dashes (11.14, 23.18) and Hare in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles (16.00, 43.06). Ethan Foreman took second in the high jump (5-10.00). Along with Easton Foreman, Williams, Hare and Ethan Foreman were members of Glencoe’s second-place 4×100-meter relay team (45.72).

Antony Williams, Hare, Noah Word and Daniel Williams were members of the Yellow Jackets’ third-place 4×400-meter relay team (3:55.85).

Dawson Bass came in fourth in the shot put (38-11.75).

Coming in fifth were Daniel Williams in the 400-meter dash (57.16) and Cade Alred in the shot put (38-10.00). Easton Foreman placed sixth in the long jump (18-08.50).

Class 4A Section 4 Meet at Beauregard (Opelika)

Sardis’ Abby Burns was the lone girls’ gold medalist with a first-place showing of 34-05.00 in the triple jump.

Hokes Bluff’s Maddie Sims was the sole girls’ silver medalist with a 83-02.75 throw in the discus.

There were several bronze medal efforts, including Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman in the long jump (16-04.00), Sardis’ Madison Langley in the discus (78-04.50), Hokes Bluff’s Meghan Cashman in the triple jump (34-00.75) and the Sardis 4×800-meter relay team of Cassie Rodgers, Isabella Self, Elena Martinez and Marley Bright (11:37.14).

Fourth-place finishers were Sardis’ Marley Bright in the 400-meter dash (1:05.33) and the 300-meter hurdles (52.34), Hokes Bluff’s Meghan Cashman in the long jump (16-03.00), Hokes Bluff’s Maddie Sims in the shot put (26-04.25), the Sardis 4×400-meter relay team of Abby Rodgers, Cassie Rodgers, Lexi Henderson and Marley Bright (4:34.40) and the Hokes Bluff 4×800-meter relay team of Nevaeh Sims, Gracie West, Elizabeth Edge and Mayce Hardin (11:59.48).

Coming in fifth from Hokes Bluff were Lauren Dowdy in the 100-meter hurdles (18.08), Haleigh

Cashman in the triple jump (33-00.25) and Gracie West in the javelin (92-04.75).

Sixth place finishers were Sardis’ Madison Langley in the high jump (4-04.00) and Hokes Bluff’s Emily Gilliland in the 100-meter hurdles (18.39).

On the boys’ side, Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb finished runner-up in the discus (128-09.50) and the javelin (148-04.50).

Taking the bronze were Sardis’ Brody Lowe in the discus (127-00) and the Lions’ 4×100-meter relay team of Josh Maynard, Corey Bearden, Tristan Baker and Temon Wilson (45.83).

Placing fourth were Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the 300-meter hurdles (42.02) and 110-meter hurdles (16.18), Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads in the shot put (39-03.25), Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb in the high jump (5-08.00), Hokes Bluff’s Christopher Vest in the javelin (130-07.50) and the Sardis 4×400-meter relay team of Tristan Baker, Jackson McKee, Julian Hillary and Temon Wilson (3:40.07).

Coming in sixth were Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb in the long jump (19-09.75), Sardis’s Josh Maynard in the triple jump (40-09.50) and the Sardis 4×800-meter relay team of Torin Bright, Austin Maroney, Jackson McKee and Julian Hillary (9:19.01).

Sardis’ Corey Bearden took seventh in the long jump (19-07.00).

Class 5A Section 4 Meet at James Clemens (Madison)

Etowah High qualified 17 athletes for the state, meet, including 15 on the boys team.

Winning gold were Trevon Caldwell in the triple jump (42-01.25), Zanya McKenzie in the shot put (35-08.75) and the 4×100-meter relay team of Emaje Graves, Deaundrea Williams, NyNy Davis and Ollie Finch (42.17).

NyNy Davis won silver medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes ((11.05, 22.40). Eric Anderson finished second in the javelin (160-07).

Four Blue Devils earned third-place bronze medals – Deaundrea Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.10), Cory Thomas in the triple jump (40-07.00) and Alex Howard in the shot put (45-10.75).

Coming in fourth were Jailyn Jackson in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles (16.80, 46.03), Trevon Caldwell in the long jump (20-07.50) and Jaci Jo Mayo in the triple jump (32-11.75).

The boys had two fifth-place relay showings – the 4×400-meter team of Hank Hayden, Lester Phillips, Bronc Green and Evan Jones (3:41.38) and the 4×800-meter team of Colin Peterson, Hank Hayden, Lester Phillips and Bronc Green (9:11.89).

Evan Jones finished sixth in the high jump (5-06.00).

Howard, Mayo and Leonna Trammell earned wildcard berths in the discus (116-07), high jump (4-04.00) and triple jump (29-09.00), respectively.

Class 6A Section 4 Meet at Fort Payne

Taylor Nails set a sectional record to help Southside High finish in sixth place. Nails set the mark with a 9:59.09 performance in the 3200-meter run. Also winning the gold were Nick Shirley javelin (161-11) and Macie Williams in the shot put (37-03.00).

Bronze medalists were Taylor Nails in the 800-meter run (2:05.44) and Camryn Davis in the 1600-meter run (5:38.88).

Taking fourth were Chance Moon in the shot put (43-03.00) and Blake Habyan in the high jump (5-10.00).

Fifth-place showings included Tyler Cline in the 400-meter dash (52.11), the boys 4×400-meter relay team of Taylor Nails, Mathew Gilbreath, Tyler Cline and Grayson Russell (3:34.13) and the boys 4×100-meter relay team of Kenneth Bothwell, Tyler Cline, Grayson Russell and Hunter Shewmaker (44.57).

Tyler Cline. Presley Johnson, Marianna Coley, Tristian Riggin and Brock Habyan received respective wildcards for the 200-meter dash (23.32 3), the 1600-meter run (6:00.50), high jump (5-10.00) and high jump (5-10.00).

Class 7A Section 4 Meet at James Clemens (Madison)

Tenise Johnson was Gadsden City’s lone medalist, winning the third-place bronze in the javelin (98-01).

Finishing in fourth place for the Titans were Jakari Embry in the 110-meter hurdles (16.40) and the girls 4×100-meter relay team of Lauryn Williams, Brittaney Watts, Jalonshae Frazier and Karissa Spade (48.39). Spade also came in fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (48.23), while Watts finished sixth in the long jump (16-02.75).

Receiving wildcard berths were Somara Butcher in the shot put (33-06.25) and the boys 4×100-meter relay team of Marlon Brasher, Cartrun Mitchell, Jabraun McNeal and Jaelyn Fleming (43.48).