Gadsden breaks ground on Moragne Park

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tuesday, May 1, Gadsden City officials gathered in the park. Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton, City Council members, members of the design team and other local officials broke ground on the improvements at Moragne Park, although work on the project had already begun.

“Moragne Park, one of Gadsden’s flagship, citywide parks, is one of many projects underway throughout the city,” said City of Gadsden Public Affairs Coordinator Eric Wright in a press release.

Boatner Construction Company, Inc. of Rainbow City has been contracted to do the park’s renovation. The cost of the project is $2.2 million dollars, a portion of which was funded by the one cent sales tax that Gadsden approved last year.

Improvements include three new pavilions, two new restrooms, redesigned landscaping, lighting and sidewalks, three regulation-size volleyball courts and brand new playground equipment, that will be accessible to all.

The park will utilize “Poured in Place” surfacing that officials describe as low maintenance and usable for all ages and abilities. In an effort to be more inclusive, a wheelchair swing and a slide that parents and children can use side by side.

During the ground breaking, Mayor Guyton expressed gratitude that the flooding issues that had plagued Moragne Park would be corrected, allowing families to enjoy the park more often.

“The renovated and refreshed Moragne Park will again be a gathering and recreation place for both Gadsden residents and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors and create new memories,” said Wright.

Moragne Park will be closed until the project is completed, which officials expect will be in September as long as the weather does not cause delays.

For more information, contact the Gadsden Parks and Recreation Department at 256-549-4680.