Lady Panthers headed back to Final Four

Photo: Southside High’s Savannah Knighten (white jersey 3), Hallie Kate Smith (7), Anna Motley (15), Rebecca Johnson (9) and Decatur’s Sara Burgreen (black jersey 3) watch the ball during the Lady Panthers 2-1 win in the second round of the Class 6A girls state soccer playoffs on May 1 at Barney Hood Stadium. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Southside is heading to the semifinal round of the Class 6A girls soccer playoffs on the strength of a 4-1 victory over Hartselle last Saturday (May 5). The Lady Panthers (17-1-1) will face Gardendale this Friday, May 11, at 9 a.m. at the John Hunt Soccer Complex in Huntsville.

The Lady Panthers defeated Decatur, 2-1, in a second-round game on May 1 at Barney Hood Stadium.

The Decatur goal keeper will no doubt experience bad dreams courteous of Lauren Brewer, as the senior forward had a pair of breakaway goals in the win.

“Lauren plays with the same intensity at each position we ask her to play,” said SHS head coach Tiffany Cargill.

Southside took a quick 1-0 lead when Brewer scored on a breakaway with 25:21 to go in the first half. Hallie Kate Smith had the assist.

Ali Satterfield’s goal tied the game at 1-1 with 37:57 to go in the second half, which was a defensive struggle before Brewer set up her game-winning kick.

With 2:48 remaining, Brewer weaved her way through the Decatur defense in front of the goal. With the Lady Red Raiders (15-3-1) converging on Brewer and the goalie coming out to take away the angle from Brewer, she shot just over the goalie’s outstretched arms. The ball bounced twice before crossing the goal line for the win. Alexis Thompson assisted on the goal.

“This was a good team and we got a big win,” said Cargill. “We’re a young team, and if the girls want to go back to Huntsville (for the state Final Four tournament), we’ll be there.”