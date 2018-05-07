Local athletes medal at state track and field meets

Photo: Etowah High’s Alex Howard displays his first-place gold medal in the discus event at the Class 5A state track and field meet last Saturday (May 5) in Gulf Shores. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area athletes earned medals and a number of others received points at the Alabama High School Athletic Association state track and field meets this past weekend.

At the Class 4A through 7A meets at Gulf Shores, Etowah High junior Alex Howard won gold in the 5A discus with a throw of 150-08. Howard barely qualified for the event with an eighth-place wildcard from the sectional meet. He also came in eighth at the state meet in the shot put (45-08.75).

Southside senior Nick Shirley won his second straight title in the javelin with a first-place effort of 195-08. He captured the bronze medal in the javelin as a sophomore. Shirley recently signed a track and field scholarship with the University of Montevallo.

Winning the second-place silver at Gulf Shores were Etowah’s NyNy Davis in the boys 200-meter dash (21.94). He also was a member of the Blue Devils’ second-place 4×100-meter relay team along with Emaje Graves, Deaundrea Williams and Ollie Finch (42.54). Davis also won the third-place bronze in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.70.

Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman took home the silver in the girls 4A triple jump (38-04.00).

At the Class 1A through 3A state meet at Cullman, Westbrook Christian’s Mitchell Cook finished second in the 2A boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:00. Gaston’s Sidney Oliver earned the silver in the 2A javelin with a toss of 102-06, while Coosa Christian’s Evan Delp’s time of 23.39 was good enough for the silver in the 1A boys 200-meter run.

Cook earned a pair of bronze medals for the Warriors – one in the 1600-meter run (4:39.23) and another in the 3200-meter run (10.27.63).

Also winning the bronze was Glencoe’s Antony Williams in the 3A boys 100-meter dash (11.44).

The Etowah boys finished seventh overall, while the Glencoe boys came in 10th and the Westbrook boys 11th place.

Earning points for their teams were Hokes Bluff’s Meghan Cashman in the 4A girls long jump (fourth, 15-10); Sardis’ Josh Maynard in the 4A boys 300-meter hurdles (fourth, 40.98); Gaston’s Amayiah Hill in the 2A girls shot put (fourth – 32-01.50); Glencoe’s Antony Williams in the 3A boys 200-meter dash (fourth – 22.97); the Gadsden City 7A girls 4×100-meter relay team of Lauryn Williams, Brittaney Watts, Jalonshae Frazier and Karissa Spade (fourth, 48.27); the Westbrook Christian 2A girls 4×800-meter relay team of Mary Reid Goodwin, Clare Goodwin, Maggie Morgan and Lauren Taylor (fourth, 11:47.41); Etowah’s Zaniya McKenzie in the 5A girls shot put (fifth – 33-07); Hokes Bluff Hayden Lipscomb in the 4A boys high jump (fifth, 5-10); Glencoe’s Abby Vice in the 3A girls 400-meter dash (fifth, 1:02.10); Coosa Christian’s Evan Delp in the 1A boys high jump (fifth, 6-00); Hokes Bluff’s Cody Harp in the 4A boys discus (fifth, 132-01); Glencoe’s Zackery Hare in the 3A boys 300-meter hurdles (fifth, 42.25); the Westbrook 2A boys 4×800-meter team of Mitchell Cook, Stuart Douglass, Jordan Cowart and Jackson Martin (fifth, 9:17.10); the Glencoe 3A girls 4×800-meter relay team of Anna Beth Giles, Abby Vice, Ashley Morgan and Anna Grace Goodwin (fifth, 10:55.24); Glencoe 3A boys 4×100-meter relay team of Easton Foreman, Antony Williams, Zackery Hare and Ethan Foreman (fifth, 45.12); Etowah’s Trevon Caldwell in the 5A boys triple jump (sixth, 43-00); Glencoe’s Katie Giles in the 3A girls 3200-meter run (sixth, 12.49.16); Sardis’ Abby Burns in the 4A girls triple jump (seventh, 33-03.25); Hokes Bluff’s Gracie West in the 4A girls javelin (seventh, 101-09); Southside’s Macie Williams in the 6A girls shot put (seventh, 34-05.75); Etowah’s Jailyn Johnson in the 5A boys 110-meter hurdles (seventh, 16.59); Gadsden City’s Tenise Johnson in the 7A girls javelin (eighth,106-03); Sardis’ Madison Langley in the 4A girls discus (eighth, 87-09); Glencoe’s Katie Giles in the 3A girls 1600-meter run (eighth, 6:02.70); Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb in the 4A boys javelin: (eighth, 149-05) and Etowah’s Cory Thomas in the 5A boys triple jump (eighth, 41-11.50).