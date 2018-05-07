Local students compete in annual TechBlitz

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Gadsden State Community College hosted Gadsden City Schools’ 16th annual TechBlitz on Friday, April 27.

Kindergarteners through high school seniors demonstrated their technological skills through website design; audio/visual production; digital art, 3D design, productivity design and animation; multimedia presentations; and hardware, robotics and programming.

After the judges viewed the entries, students tried out each other’s projects and showed visitors what they had worked on. W.E. Striplin Elementary student Shirella Warren demonstrated a game of operation that her school built. Walnut Park Elementary students Mikah Williams and Trent Johnson showed off the robot they built, before trying out a competing school’s robot that launched ping-pong balls. Eura Brown Elementary fourth-grader Cody Yarbrough showed his video production project.

After a lunch of pizza, the judges announced the category winners. Each winner or winning team received a cash prize.

The website design K-5th grade winners are: First Place – Chloe Hayes of R.A. Mitchell Elementary; Second Place – Zenay Haley of George W. Floyd Elementary; and Third Place – Wren Harrison and Jackson Klein of R.A. Mitchell Elementary.

The website design 6th-8th grade winners are: First Place – JKa’Mauri Thomas and K’Rysiax Yow of Litchfield Middle; Second Place – Kacey Calhoun of Emma Sansom Middle; and Third Place – Savannah Mewbourn and Kira Knight of Litchfield Middle.

The website design 9th-12th grade winners are: First Place – Guadalupe Zapata; Second Place – Deundre Bozeman; and Third Place – Joseph Wallace, all of Gadsden City High.

The audio/visual production K-5th grade winners are: First Place – Cody Yarbrough of Eura Brown Elementary; Second Place – Bailey Edwards of R.A. Mitchell Elementary; and Third Place – Zylana Walker and Kingsly Weathers of C.A. Donehoo Elementary.

The audio/visual production 6th-8th grade winners are: First Place – Carter Womack and Brian Matias of Emma Sansom Middle; and Second Place – Rachel Reynolds of Gadsden Middle.

The audio/visual production 9th-12th grade winners are: First Place – Jessica Collier and Sydni Beard; Second Place – Alaysha Williams and Cierra Porter; and Third Place – Gavynn Golden, all of Gadsden City High.

The digital art, 3D design, productivity design and animation K-5th grade winners are: First Place – Johanna Jackson and Kayla Brown of Ray Thompson Elementary; Second Place – Matthew Lucas and Austin Rigby of C.A. Donehoo Elementary; and Third Place – Aurielle Glover and Zayden Washington of Ray Thompson Elementary.

The digital art, 3D design, productivity design and animation 6th-8th grade winners are: First Place – Anthony Cambron of Emma Sansom Middle.

The digital art, 3D design, productivity design and animation 9th-12th grade winners are: First Place – Chandler Williams of Gadsden City High.

The hardware, robotics and programming K-5th grade winners are: First Place – Sophia Norris and James Walker of W.E. Striplin Elementary; Second Place – Mikah Williams and Trent Johnson of Walnut Park Elementary; and Third Place – Carter Godfrey and Riley Cranford of Walnut Park Elementary.

The hardware, robotics and programming 6th-8th grade winners are: First Place – Mithun Rameshkumar of Gadsden Middle; Second Place – Bailey Womack and Braylen Smith of Emma Sansom Middle; and Third Place – Jai Patel and Riley Woodall of Emma Sansom Middle.

There were no hardware, robotics and programming entries in the 9th-12th grade division.

The multimedia presentations K-2nd grade winners are: First Place – Taylor Higgins and Olivia Avery of Ray Thompson Elementary; Second Place – Raileigh Hardin and Asa Davidson of R.A. Mitchell Elementary; and Third Place – Lily Ware and Aleeah Smith of Walnut Park Elementary.

The multimedia presentations 3rd-5th grade winners are: First Place – Ben Catoe and Lashayla Brooks of W.E. Striplin Elementary; Second Place – Kamori Hughley and Joel Arriaga of W.E. Striplin Elementary; and Third Place – Jermaine Blaylock and Madison Harris of C.A. Donehoo Elementary.

The multimedia presentations 6th-8th grade winners are: First Place – Maddy Machen and Libby Reynolds of Gadsden Middle; and Second and Third Place – Lillian Jamar of Emma Sansom Middle.

The multimedia presentations 9th-12th grade winners are: First Place – David Dobbins; and Second Place – Jamay Walker-Whitehead, both of Gadsden City High.