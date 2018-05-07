People of Etowah - Carl Byers, Jr.

Name: Carl C. Byers, Jr.

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Pell City and raised in Gadsden.”

What is your occupation?

“I am currently the campus director for the Valley Street HBCU Campus of Gadsden State Community College. I am also a math instructor and the Job Corps liaison for the college.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I have always had a desire to make a positive impact in people’s lives and I felt that education was a great way to fulfill that desire.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to the beautiful and talented Joy Byers. We have three wonderful kids: Carl Jaymes, Michael Ford and Mikayla Joy. They are my greatest accomplishments in this life! We have an awesome daughter-in-love, Raven Deramus-Byers and a brand new bundle of joy, my first grand-baby, Piper Brinley. I would like to also mention my phenomenal parents whom I thank God for: Mr. and Mrs. Carl Byers Sr., who instilled everything they have in me. I also have one fantastic sibling, Tyrone Byers.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“I usually start my day around 5:20 a.m. and I first thank God for allowing me another day on this earth. I then proceed to prepare for a long day of work – typically nine hours or more per day. I always try to give my best! I always look forward to family time in the evenings. It’s a time to relax, unwind and enjoy my blessings.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended St. Martin DePorres Catholic School, Gadsden High School, Talladega College and The University of Alabama.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I like to travel, relax, spend time with family, watch movies, take photos (behind the camera!), grill and play music (keyboard/organ).”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My three wonderful kids.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“I have to name two people as my greatest influencers: my mom and dad. They pray for me and encourage me each and every day of my life. They have always believed in me and loved me unconditionally!”

To what do you credit your success?

“My faith in God.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am a former Rotarian, I have worked with the United Way organization, and I have served on the Family Success Center Board of Directors.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I like the size of this community. It’s a great community for raising a family.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see more unity among everyone in the community.”

What are three words that describe you?

“God-fearing, reliable and approachable.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I love to shop.”

What is your favorite quote?

“All things are possible, if you just believe!”

What is on your bucket list?

“I want to purchase an RV and travel all over the United States.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I think I’m pretty talented with a barbecue grill!”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Chadwick Boseman.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Treasure every moment, don’t be afraid to take risks and always live life to the fullest!”

