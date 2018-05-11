Etowah County Career Technical Center hosts employment fair

Photo: (Submitted photo) Sara Summerhill and Madison Vaughn at the Etowah County Career Technical Center (ECCTC) in Attalla on May 9. The ECCTC welcomed over 20 companies and over 450 students at an Employment Fair on May 9.

On May 9, Etowah County Career Technical Center (ECCTC) hosted an employment fair for its 2018 graduates. The technical center welcomed more than 20 companies from around the state and over 450 students to engage and explore future career opportunities and secure employment.

“We want our students to have access to all opportunities in our region,” said Katie Davenport, Career Coach for the Etowah County Board of Education. “By hosting the employment fair, our students have direct access to employers and benefit from the face-to-face interaction.”

Etowah County Career Technical Center continues to generate experiences for its students to succeed in today’s competitive workforce and contribute their services within the community.

During the 2017-2018 school year, 38 ECCTC students participated at the Alabama Skills USA Association technical and leadership competition; 31 of its students placed in the top 10 in the state and six students earned the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete among the best in the nation in June 2018.

The school currently is seeking sponsors to support the selected students attending the national event.

“We are so thankful to work with our industry and business partners that are investing in our kids and their future,” said ECCTC guidance counselor Summer Collins. “It is an exciting time for our school and our students as they take the skills and work-based learning achieved here at the technical center to become a thriving workforce for our community.”

For more information about Etowah County Career Technical Center or the important role that you can play in supporting career technical education contact Mark Stancil at 256-538-3312 or mark_stancil@ecboe.org.