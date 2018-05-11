Lady Panthers fall in shootout in state soccer semifinals

Photo: Southside High’s Lauren Brewer advances the ball as teammate Savannah Knighten looks on during the Lady Panthers’ 2-1 shootout loss to Gardendale in the Class 6A girls’ soccer semifinals on Friday, May 11, at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Complex. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

Gardendale captured a dramatic 2-1 win over Southside that ended with the 10th kicker in the second shootout in the Class 6A girls’ soccer semifinals on Friday, May 11, at Huntsville’s John Hunt Soccer Complex.

The victory sent the Lady Rockets (14-5-1) state finals against John Carroll Catholic (20-3-1) on Saturday. The Lady Panthers, who made it to the state championship game last season, finished with a 17-2-1 record.

Gardendale went ahead early in the first half when Peyton Miller scored at the 3:15 mark. Southside tied the match with only 1:27 left in the second half on a goal by Caroline Prince, who got a key assist from Rebecca Johnson.

The two teams then battled through two scoreless overtimes to set up the shootout. Both teams made four goals in the first shootout.

Anna Motley, Prince and Camryn Davis each scored a goal in the second shootout before Gardendale goalkeeper Lauren Motes blocked the fourth try. The fifth Southside attempt sailed over the goal.

The Lady Rockets got goals from Ashlyn Ray, Bailey Wick and Ainzlee Kauffman before a miss set up Erin Cantrell’s final attempt. Eighth grader drilled her shot into the right corner of the net to seal the victory.

Motes finished with four saves during regulation for Gardendale, while Southside goalie Savanna Blackwell had three saves.