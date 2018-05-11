Legal notices for the week of May 11-17

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 13, 2013 by Christopher K. Yarber, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., and recorded in Instrument No. at 3391830 on September 16, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3405130 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 30, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Sixty-Six (66), Sixty-Seven (67), Sixty-Eight (68) and Sixty-Nine (69) in Block “C”, of Druid Park, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 343 in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4103 Oliver Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007519

April 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by John David Naler, an unmarried man, to Susan L. Bachrach, Cecil E. Lankford, Lauren Greene, and Holly Dianne Lankford, dated October 23, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number:3409052, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and assigned to Susan L. Bachrach by Assignment of Mortgage dated October 23, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number: 3409053, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on June 6, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama: Lot Number Five (5) in Block “A”, in Lakewood Point Town homes, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. Dated: May 2, 2018

SUSAN BACHRACH

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

MAY 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jay F. Amos and wife, Allison W. Amos, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 13th day of January, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #, recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 29th day of May, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL I: Lot Number 11 of the Akridge Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: To reach the point of beginning, commence at the NW corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4; thence run Easterly along the North line of said ¼, 1888.70 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning, run Easterly along the North line of said ¼, 124.83 feet; thence run Southerly 193.36 feet to a point on the North right of way of Jimmy Drive; thence run Westerly along the North right of way of Jimmy Drive 124.82 feet; thence run Northerly 190.09 feet to the point of beginning of the above described tract of land embracing a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Akridge Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL II: Lot Number 12 of Akridge Subdivision, a map or plat of which is recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 20th day of November, 2014, by Lisa B. York, as mortgagor, in favor of Helen T. Griffith, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Inst. # 3410474, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 6th day of June, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at an existing ½” rebar at the Northwest corner of Lot #45, in Block “E”, of Mayfair Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 273, Etowah County Probate Office, being on the South R/W of Russell Street (50’ R/W) and run S02 degrees 34’ 19” E, along the West line of said lot, 200.00 feet to any existing ½” rebar, thence run N 87 degrees 34’40” E, along the South line of said lot, 51.00 feet to a point; thence run N 02 degrees 34’ 19” W, leaving said South line, 142.83 feet to a point on the center of a shared drive; thence run N 16 degrees 46’ 13” W, along said shared Drive, 59.01 feet to a point on said R/W; thence run S87 degrees 34’ 40” W, along said R/W, 36.53 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lot #45. Block “E”, Mayfair Estates, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.23 Acre (More or Less). Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE, AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

400 Broad Street, First Floor

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Email: jason@kkslawgroup.com

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Brian Allen Gore and Anamarilis Alegria Gore to Azucena Hinojosa dated April 25, 2014 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3401089; the undersigned mortgage owner, Azucena Hinojosa, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 5th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at the NE corner of Lot #16, Block #1 of the amended map of T.R. Raley Addition and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the North lines of Lot #16, #15, #14, and #13 a distance of 102.32 feet to the NW corner of Lot #13, thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the Westerly line of Lot #13 a distance of 140 feet to the SW corner thereof; thence in an Easterly direction and along the Southerly line of Lots #13 & 14 a distance of 31.66 feet to the NW corner of Lot #3 in the Rearrangement of Lots #23 through #44, inclusive, Block #1; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Lot #3 a distance of 28.36 feet to a point, which point is 110 feet Northerly measured along said West line, from the SW corner of said Lot #3; thence in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said Lot #3 a distance of 70 feet to a point in the East line of said lot; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said Lot #3 a distance of 28.36 feet to the NE corner thereof, said point being in the South line of said Lot #16; thence in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said Lot #16 a distance of .66 feet to the SE corner thereof; thence in a Northeasterly direction and along the Easterly line of said Lot #16 a distance of 140 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing all of Lots # 13-16, Block #1 of the amended map of T.R. Raley Addition as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and a portion of Lot #3 of the Rearrangement of Lots #23 through #44, inclusive, Block #1 of the amended map of T.R. Raley Addition as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 282, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

AZUCENA HINOJOSA

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David J. Carlisle and wife Carolyn M. Carlisle, originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 15th day of January, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3307381 ; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Two (2) in Woodlawn Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1412 Peachtree St., Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/05/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

424362

May 11, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

GAIL SHANNON ROGERS BEARD appointed Personal Representative on 04/18/18 Estate of GAIL SHANNON ROGERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON K. RYLANDER appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of JOYCE E. RODEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

HERBERT JOSEPH MARCHESE appointed Personal Representative on 04/12/18 Estate of DANNEL ALAN MARCHESE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

CARLENA LYNN HOPPER appointed Personal Representative on 04/10/18 Estate of ROBERT LEWIS HOPPER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY A. RYAN appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/18 Estate of ADELAIDE T. HELMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

EDMUND ARMES TERRELL, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/18 Estate of ROBERT CLARK HARRELL, II, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

GERRI COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/18 Estate of TONEY COPELAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

BRAIN SHORT appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of JOAN BULLOCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

CAROL HESTER ALEXANDER appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/18 Estate of NOLA DEAN ALEXANDER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

ROBERT JAMES ZAHORSCAK, JR appointed Personal Representatives on 04/20/2018 Estate of ROBERT JAMES ZAHORSCAK deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

HELEN D. ELLZEY appointed Personal Representatives on 04/25/2018 Estate of BABE MONROE PATTERSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

MATTHEW IVAN FARLEY appointed Personal Representatives on 04/27/2018 Estate of EDGAR IVAN FARLEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

VERNON ANGELO BOHANNON appointed Personal Representatives on 04/12/2018 Estate of VERNON HOWARD BOHANNON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

TARA LINDSEY BATES appointed Personal Representatives on 04/20/2018 Estate of JOHN MARVIN BATES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

DIANE A. HOWARD appointed Personal Representative on 04/24/2018 Estate of LAURIE HERBERT WILBECK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY BARNES MARBUT appointed Personal Representative on 04/27/2018 Estate of EDWARD MACK WHORTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

TREVA LIMBAUGH WEAVER appointed Personal Representative on 05/02/2018 Estate of AGNES LIMBAUGH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

TIMOTHY M. KEENER appointed Personal Representative on 04/27/2018 Estate of HAZEL MAE KEENER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PAULA LYNN DODD & PEGGY SUE WALKER appointed Personal Representative on 05/02/2018 Estate of JOHNNY PAUL BAKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

FRANK HORN appointed Personal Representative on 04/27/2018 Estate of BERNICE BARNES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PAULA LYNN DODD & PEGGY SUE WALKER appointed Personal Representative on 05/02/2018 Estate of EVANGELINE ROSIE BAKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18 & 25, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-178-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

214 KEELING ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number FOUR in Block Number TWO in the James Cain Addition No. ONE to the James Cain Addition as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book “D”, page 185, and all being situated in East Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estates of Jessie Lee Turner and Mentory Gipson Turner, Marvin Morgan 77A Baxter Street, New York, NY 10013, Betty Littlefield, 214 Keeling Road, East Gadsden, Alabama 35903; Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 1, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 11, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-179-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1316 ROBINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Twenty One (21) in Block “I”, Stroud First Edition, to East Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL 36132 possible rights of redemption of Jackie Wilson, 1015 Wilbanks Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903, Curtis Thomas, Jr., 950 Riverbend Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 1, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 11, 2018

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-180-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

409 N. 33RD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number Five (5), in the Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Towns Plats “B”, Page 189, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being and lying in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama; subject to restrictions contained in deed of Kyle Real Estate and Building Company to Elmer Logan, recorded in Deed Book “4-G”, Page 298, as amended by the waiver agreement executed by Kyle Realty Company dated December 26, 1934, and recorded in Misc. Record “L”, Page 393, in Probate Office of said county; subject to any easements or restrictions of record, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Billy Wise, Jr. 2345 McClanin Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901; Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 1, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 11, 2018

_________

PUBLIC

HEARING

June 4, 2018

10:00AM

ATTALLA CITY HALL

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on June 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Attalla City Hall for the petition of vacation of a dedicated right-of-way described as follows, to wit:

Legal description of right-of-way of 8th Avenue NW between 4th and 5th Street NW in district 2 of City of Attalla. More specifically:

Parcel A

Begin at a ½” pipe marking the Southeast corner of Lot Eight (8) in Block Sixteen (16) of the Original Survey of Attalla as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence leaving said Lot 8 run along the northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street NW a bearing of North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.75 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”; thence leaving said Fourth Street NW run a bearing of North 27°45’58” West a distance of 150.37 feet to an iron rod set on the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence along said north line North 80°43’45” West a distance of 46.46 feet to a 2” solid iron on the westerly right-of-way of said Eighth Avenue; thence leaving said north line and along said westerly right-of-way South 28°11’52” East a distance of 179.60 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 0.14 acres, more or less, and being the southwesterly half of that certain portion of Eighth Avenue that is bounded on the south by Fourth Street Northwest, and bounded on the north by the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying east of Block Sixteen of the Original Survey of Attalla, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel B

Commencing at a ½” pipe marking the Southeast corner of Lot Eight (8) in Block Sixteen (16) of the Original Survey of Attalla as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence leaving said Lot 8 run along the northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street NW a bearing of North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.75 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727” said iron making the point of beginning; thence continue along said right-of-way along same course North 60°14’56” East a distance of 35.76 feet to a capped rebar (cap not legible) marking the intersection of said northerly right-of-way of Fourth Street and the easterly right-of-way of Eighth Avenue; thence leaving said Fourth Street and along said easterly right-of-way of Eighth Avenue a bearing of North 27°07’56” West a distance of 121.17 feet to a capped rebar (JBW&T) on the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence leaving said easterly right-of-way and along said north line North 80°43’45” West a distance of 46.45 feet to an iron rod set: thence leaving said north line South 27°45’58” East a distance of 150.37 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 0.11 acres, more or less, and being the southwesterly half of that certain portion of Eighth Avenue that is bounded on the south by Fourth Street Northwest, and bounded on the north by the north line of Section 3, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying east of Block Sixteen of the Original Survey of Attalla, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226-227, Office of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. The right-of-way Vacation Notice will be publicly advertised for four weeks at the Attalla City Hall, Attalla Library, Carnes Community Center and the Attalla Post Office. The State also requires us to notify Utility Companies to locate utilities in the right-of-way. The Police Chief, Fire Chief and Public Works Supervisor must also sign off on the document. These are normal procedures to satisfy state requirements.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on May 21, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

643 Taft Ave

403 Lookout Ave

707 Lookout Ave

314 5th Ave NW

311 17th St SE

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CORDELL W. HILTON, deceased.

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

To: Heather Hilton, whereabouts unknown

You will please take notice that on the 17th day of April, 2018, a Petition for Final Settlement for the Estate of Cordell W. Hilton was filed in my office by Gwendolyn Cofield and that the 19th day of June, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this 24th day of April, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that HUDAK CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of RENOVATION & REPAIRS TO NOCCALULA FALLS PARK PIONEER VILLAGE PHASE II, located at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, Bid Request No. 3361 at 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden for The City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contact. all persons having any claim for labor, materials, o otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McElrath & Oliver Architects, P.C., 402 Duncan Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that GKL COMPANIES, INC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of PACKAGE C – AUDITORIUM ROOF REPLACEMENT GADSDEN STATE WALLACE HALL B.C. NO. 2017060

at 1001 GEORGE WALLACE DRIVE, GADSDEN, AL 35903

for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Ower(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify AHO ARCHITECTS, LLC 265 RIVERCHASE PARKWAY EAST SUITE 204, HOOVER, AL 35244.

GKL COMPANIES, INC.

112 RAINBOW INDUSTRIAL DRIVE

RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT of ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9928

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CORNEL PARKER, DECEASED

TO: Alonzo L. Edwards

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Cornel Parker deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 24th day of May, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed and said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Cornel Parker, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Lost Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 9th day of April, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Apr 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF BRITTANY NICOLE JONES

CASE NO. A-1278

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the Father of L.C.L. born on 2-24-14 to B.L., the natural mother

Please take note that a petition of adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Brittany Nicole Jones and that the Hearing is set for the 19th day of June, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Attorney for Petitioner:

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 13th day of April, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

April 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

____________

ADOPTION

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1277

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION PETITION OF: SHARON BEDWELL

NOTICE TO AMANDA JOHNSON, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, AND/OR THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO AMANDA JOHNSON, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Amanda Johnson, Natural Mother and an unknown father, set to be heard on June 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. was filed on the 5th day of January, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the legal MOTHER, AMANDA JOHNSON, are unknown and the identity of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative mother. Minor Child’s birth date is September 25, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Jacob Allen Millican, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 13th day of April, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

JACOB ALLEN MILLICAN

827 CHESTNUT STREET

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 20, 27, May 4 & 11, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

TO: CHARLES DAMON PARKER: Father of children whose biological mother is Tera Corrine Ash: and TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER of children whose biological mother is Kimberly Ann Ash.

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Terry Wade and Rita Ash to adopt the above named children born to the mother, Tera Corrine Ash and the mother Kimberly Ann Ash, Case No., A-1194; A-1195; A-1196; A-1197 and A-1198. Hearing is set for the 17th day of July, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.

If you, as father, intend to contest this adoption you, as father must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done this the 1st day of May, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate Court

May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2018

______________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1310

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

MINOR CHILD AND BARBARA ELIZABETH BEARD WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Barbara Elizabeth Beard, Natural Mother), was filed on the 23rd day of April, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any unknown father and that the whereabouts of Barbara Elizabeth Beard are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is January 16, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the lat publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902.

Done this 25th day of April, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Apr 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1318

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM WHOSE ADDRESS IS 2906 ASHLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA 35904

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM, (Natural Mother), is set to be heard on June 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., was filed on the 27th of April, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is April 2, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Emily Hawk Mills, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 27th day of April, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Emily Hawk Mills

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18, 25 & June 1, 2018

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JAXON DANIEL BARNETT

CASE NO. JU-2018-224.01

A MINOR BORN 05/31/2015

Joshua Daniel Barnett, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by May 28, 2018, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

May 11, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900325-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,731.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Cade William Hill

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 21st day of June, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 19th day of April, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County Alabama

May 11, 18, 25 & June 1, 2018

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: 2017 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Project No. SS-021

CDBG No. LR-CM-PF-17-009

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the North Attalla Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation will be received by the City of Attalla, consisting of installing of gravity sewer mains, pipe-bursting, manhole rehabilitation, and sewer lateral connections.

There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-bid meeting at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the Council Chambers located at Attalla City Hall at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The bids will be received at Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall. Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986, upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $50.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request, documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

Each Bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Contract Documents. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means

Mayor

May 11, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 05/25/18.

2006 DODGE CHARGER; VIN # 2B3KA53H 36H309861

2002 CADILLAC SEVILLE; VIN # 1G6KS54Y 22U273083

2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN # 5NPDH4AE6CH148009

2003 HONDA PILOT; VIN# 2HKYF185 33H527304

2015 CHRYSLER 200; VIN # 1C3CCCAB1FN502361

2003 VOLVO; VIN # YV1RS61T 032280194

2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON XL1200C; VIN # 1HD1CGP152K113970

2008 KIA SPECTRA; VIN # KNAFE1214 85557067

1999 CHEVROLET CAVALIER; VIN # 1G1JC524 8X7298882

1999 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4G268S1XC633627

1997 DODGE RAM VAN; VIN # 2B6HB21Y3VK539400

2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE; VIN # 2B3KA53H3 6H309861

1996 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNLM81W4TY669618

2005 FORD CROWN VICTORIA; VIN # 2FAFP73WX5X130526

1986 NISSAN D21; VIN # JN6HD16Y3GWOO2131

Autow’s Towing Recovery

217 4th Street N.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-7237

May 4 & 11, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 06/15/18.

1998 CHEVROLET S-10; VIN # 1GCCS1440W8207878

1996 FORD E-350; VIN # 1FBJS31H6SHB96409

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO; VIN # 1GC1KVCG9BF264905

2013 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FADP3E25 DL161267

2001 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP40411F251016

2005 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 3FAFP31NX5R101769

2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER; VIN # JA4D3A31JZ000339

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

May 11 & 18, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 06/15/18.

1996 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4FX5A56TC310288

2011 NISSAN TITAN; VIN # 1N6BA0CJ7 BN326679

2005 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1ZVHT82H 555189151

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

May 11 & 18, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 06/22/18.

2004 INFINITI G35; VIN # JNKCV51E 94M617495

2000 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAFP3431YW401874

2002 LEXUS ES300; VIN # JTHBF30G 620017800

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

May 11 & 18, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 06/15/18.

2000 CHEVROLET S TRUCK; VIN # 1GCCS14W2Y8310577

Thomas Badgett

6965 Sand Valley Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 505-8521

May 11 & 18, 2018