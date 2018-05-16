Teague tosses six-hitter as Hokes Bluff takes opener in state finals

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Dylan Teague delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ 6-3 win over Andalusia in Game 1 of the Class 4A state baseball championship series on Tuesday (May 15) in Montgomery. (Courtesy of al.com)

Dylan Teague hurled a six-hitter and struck out five to lead Hokes Bluff to a 6-3 win over Andalusia in game one of the AHSAA Class 4A state baseball championship series on Tuesday (May 15) at Montgomery’s Paterson Field.

In seven innings, Teague (11-3) walked just one and threw just over 100 pitches.

Making their first state finals appearance since winning six state titles in a row from 2003-08, the Eagles (28-6) got a big game at the plate from catcher Houston Edwards, who finished with two hits and two RBI. Koby Addison added two hits, while Weston Ball had a single, an RBI and two runs scored.

Andalusia (28-5), which came into the series 8-0 in four playoff series, took an early 2-0 lead, with starting pitcher Jacob Cravey driving in two runs with one hit. He went four and one-third innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five. It was his first loss of the season and Andalusia’s first defeat since March.

Chip Morgan had two hits for Bulldogs. Garrett Davis had an RBI single, while Ethan Wilson had one hit and one run scored.

The series moves to Riverwalk Stadium today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will follow completion of game two in the best 2-of-3 championship series.