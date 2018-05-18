Southern Cooking - Oatmeal Lace Cookies and Egg Custard Pie

By Andy Bedwell

Being a Presbyterian for 60 years means that I have been to more Wednesday night suppers, homecomings, Women’s Circle meetings and various other “eating affairs” than most food connoisseurs. At these gatherings, recipes are exchanged and cooking ideas are discussed. Most of my prize recipes originated from a little group of women who attended Eastside Presbyterian Church in East Gadsden. They had their specialties, and we all looked forward to the Wednesday night suppers. Pansy Cochran’s egg custard pie, Vera Cooper’s fresh orange cake, Virginia McCleskey’s (my mother) hummingbird cake, Marie Robinson’s porcupine meat balls, Dot Holman’s onion pies, Cora Dean Carr’s (my aunt) potato salad and Frances Blackwell’s oatmeal lace cookies. I could go on and on. I was really young then, and can you imagine all the wonderful cooking lessons I absorbed from these wonderful cooks? I have also been blessed to have relatives who were super cooks, especially my dad’s sisters. My aunt Dot Thomas is still cooking and inviting people into her home to eat and enjoy her sweet hospitality.

Frances Blackwell’s

Oatmeal Lace Cookies

1 1/2 cups oats

1 stick margarine, melted

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

t tablespoon flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Pour melted margarine over oats. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on a foiled-lined cookie sheet. Be sure and separate cookies far apart or they will run together. Do not remove from foil until completely cool, then you can peel them off. Be sure they are brown. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Andy’s Note: These cookies are delicious! You really need to stand by the stove while these are baking and keep a close eye on them. Someone suggested using parchment paper, and that would probably work. I usually ruin the first batch, so don’t be alarmed if you do the same. They are so cute and dainty. I usually drizzle white chocolate on top with a sprinkle of crushed pecans. People, I just have to decorate everything!

Pansy Cochran’s

Egg Custard Pie

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk, scalded

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Unbaked deep-dish

pie crust

Mix all ingredients together, place mixture in pie crust and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This pie is so good and so easy. I love a recipe that says, “mix all ingredients together.”

I hope all of you have a great week and enjoy this beautiful weather. Stay cool! Love from my kitchen to yours!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.