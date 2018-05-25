Cove Acre Farms under new management

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

In 2014, the Cove Acre Farms wedding and event venue opened in Hokes Bluff. The 12,000 square foot barn on the picturesque Cove Acre Farms was tranformed into a peaceful, charming space.

Cove Acre Farms is now under new ownership. Cindy Johnson and her husband bought the property after falling in love with the venue and the land, and decided to move back to the Etowah County area to be closer to their daughter and run the venue.

The Johnsons were in awe of the craftmanship of the barn turned wedding venue. Peices of tin with holes punched into them in the shape of animals, tiny brides and grooms and more cover lights, adding a cute, rustic touch. Most of the wood used in the 2014 restoration came from a a nearby forest. Bark edges decorate the bathrooms on the upper and lower floors. The bride and groom rooms are being redecorated, but on the roof of the groom’s room, a knot of wood streches across several pieces of the roof.

The barn area includes a giant chandelier built by the previous owners and lights both the upper and lower floors. The upper level has balconies in front and behind the barn, overlooking the beautiful property. The upper level also includes a small stage for live music or a DJ.

The lower level opens up on both sides, inviting a breeze into the area and opening up the venue. Industrial, adjustable fans keep the area cool for guests.

Cindy said that the venue is very adaptable, to provide the perfect backdrop for a variety of styles the couples want.

With a stream and gorgeous greenery, the property is perfect for photos. The Johnsons are working to create a woodland wedding wonderland for those who wish to be married immersed in nature. The space can easily fit over 200 guests.

For pricing information or a venue tour of Cove Acre Farms located at Cove Acre Farm 5595 Hwy. 278 East in Hokes Bluff, contact Cindy at 205-527-7654 or cove.acre@gmail.com.