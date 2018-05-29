Area soccer players make all-state teams

Photo: Pictured is Westbrook Christian’s Kylee Berndt during the 2018 postseason. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Several local players were named to the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state teams earlier this week.

Westbrook Christian senior forward Kylee Berndt was the area’s lone first teamer, making the Class 1A-2A-3A first team at forward. A starter since the seventh grade, Berndt finished the 2018 season with a team-high 26 goals along with 11 assists. She helped the Lady Warriors post an 16-5-1 record and make it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Making the second team were Gadsden City senior defender Mary Kinley Hill in Class 7A, Southside junior midfielder Hallie-Kate Smith in Class 6A and Westbrook junior midfielder Makenna Beard and Westbrook sophomore defender Alyia Al-Homoud. Smith helped the Lady Panthers go 17-1-2 and qualify for the state Final Four for the second straight year.

Selected to the honorable mention teams were Gadsden City sophomore forward Haley Swafford, Southside senior forward Lauren Brewer and Westbrook junior forward Mary Reid Goodwin.