Inspiration from God’s Word - The Blessings of the Beatitudes

By Toni Ford

In the Gospel of Matthew, chapters 5-7, we read what is commonly known as the Sermon on the Mount. In chapter five, Jesus begins this sermon by introducing His followers to a superior way of living, which was a new way of the kingdom. Up until this time, the Jews primary standard of living was the Ten Commandments. This first part of Matthew, chapter 5, is often referred to as The Beatitudes and is a superior version of all that God expects and provides for those who yield to Him. Here we find Jesus giving us more than laws; He gives us promises of power to fulfill all that He asks of us. The emphasis is not on the outward duty (which was the main focus of the Ten Commandments) but on the inward transformation of our hearts by grace.

In most translations, each beatitude begins with a blessing along with a condition or action. Some have described The Beatitudes as conditional promises of blessing. The English word for blessing means great happiness, prosperity, abundant goodness, and delight. As we fully surrender to our Lord and allow Him to live out His character in our lives, He will in turn bless us with us His spiritual blessings!

My prayer today is that as we read each beatitude may we be reminded not only of how He has called us to live but also His faithfulness to us as His children. Our God truly is a good, good Father!

Matthew 5: 3-10 (NIV): “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.

“Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Dear Lord, help me to be obedient to you and live according to your Word. Thank you for your faithfulness towards me as a result. Thank you for your goodness!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.