Local student nominated to attend Girls State program

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Westbrook Christian School student Alley Sizemore, an incoming senior, recently was selected to participate in two programs that center around leadership.

Sizemore was selected to participate in Jacksonville State University’s Emerging Leaders program. Unfortunately, the program was canceled after the March 19 tornadoes damaged the school’s campus.

Sizemore was also chosen to attend American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls State program. From June 10 through 15, Sizemore will be staying on the University of Alabama campus with female students from across the state. Across the nation, about 16,000 girls will participate in the program.

The ALA Girls State program began in 1937.

The Girls State program is a “nonpartisan curriculum where students assume the roles of government leaders, campaigning in mock parties (often called “Federalists” and “Nationalists”) to become mayors and county and state officials of their ALA Girls State.”

Sizemore said that she is very excited to attend, although she has not determined which office she wants to run for.

Students are eligible as long as they are citizens, have completed their junior year but have at least one more semester before graduation, show an interest in government and demonstrate high moral character and leadership abilities.

Sizemore was nominated for the program by her school’s counselor, based on her leadership qualities.

Sizemore has participated in government related activities, as she was her student class president. She is a heavily-involved member of the varsity cheerleading squad and Key Club president. She is involved in several other school clubs, including Latin Club and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

Sizemore also manages to keep her grades up as an All-A student. She said she keeps up with her grades and her extracurriculars through good time management and lots of studying.

Despite her experience in student government and upcoming Girls State program, Sizemore said that she is not intending to pursue politics, and that she is “leaning towards the business side.”