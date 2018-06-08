Legal Notices for the week of June 8-15

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sidney A. Overby and wife, Dawn Michelle Overby, to Keystone Bank on the 31st day of July, 2013, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3389706, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 18th day of June, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To reach the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed, commence at the Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Twenty-two (22), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian; thence run in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said forty to a point, which said point is the Northeast Corner of that tract or parcel of land conveyed by Thomas Gary Mintz and wife, Barbara M. Mintz to Sidney Allen Overby and wife, Mary Pauline Overby by deed dated 5 December, 1968, recorded in Book “1071”, Page 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, which said point is the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the North line of said Sidney Allen and Mary Pauline Overby tract a distance of 210 feet more or less to the canal leading to the back waters of Canoe Creek; thence to the right 90 degrees and run parallel to the East line of said forty a distance of 90 feet to a point; thence to the right and run parallel to the North line of said Sidney Allen and Mary Pauline Overby tract a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to a point in the East line of said forty; thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said forty a distance of 90 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Twenty-two (22), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to a road running along the East side thereof known as Creek Haven Road. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paul Luker and Estella Luker to Community Credit Union (now known as WinSouth Credit Union) on the 26th day of August, 2008, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3300535 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 22nd day of June, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Three (3) in Block Six (6) in the Riley Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Deed Book HH, Page 555 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Jack Cleveland and Debra Cleveland to Community Credit Union (now known as WinSouth Credit Union) on the 22nd day of November, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3358689 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 22nd day of June, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL 1: Commence at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian and run South 02° 02’ 39” West, along the West line thereof, 165.00 feet to an existing angle iron in the R/W of Abernathy Circle (30’ R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue South 02° 02’ 39” West, along said West line, 165.00 feet to a point; thence run South 84° 23’ 00” East, leaving said West line, 566.78 feet to a point; thence run North 02° 02’ 39” East 165.00 feet to a point in said R/W; thence run North 84° 23’ 00” West, in said R/W, 566.78 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a potion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL 2: Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, T-13-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian and run S02°02’39”W, along the West line thereof, 165.00 feet to a point in the R/W of Abernathy Circle (30’ R/W); thence run S84°23’00”E, leaving said West line and in said R/W, 566.78 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S84°23’00”E, in said R/W, 264.50 feet to a point; thence run S02°02’39’W, leaving said R/W, 165.00 feet to a point; thence run N84°23’00”W, 264.50 feet to a point; thence run N02°02’39”E, 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, T-13-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL 3: Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, T-13-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian and run S02°02’39”W, along the West line thereof, 165.00 feet to a point in the R/W of Abernathy Circle (30’ R/W); thence run S84°23’00”E, leaving said West line and in said R/W, 831.28 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S84°23’00”E, in said R/W, 264.50 feet to a point; thence run S02°02;39”W, leaving said R/W, 165.00 feet to a point; thence run N84°23’00”W, 264.50 feet to a point; thence run N02°02’39”E, 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, T-13-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ray A. Watson and Imogene Watson, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, on the 1st day of September, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3320075. The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 28th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eighteen (18), the east 40 feet of Lot Number Seventeen (17) and the west 10 feet of Lot Number Nineteen (19), in Block Number Two (2), Elsmere Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, page 331, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jaclyn Derochea, a single woman, to Keystone Bank on the 26th day of September, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3373909, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of June, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at an existing ¾” pipe at the SW corner of Lot 1 of the Rearrangement of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Rearrangement of Ed S. Cochran Addition to Hokes Bluff, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 15 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and run in a Northwesterly direction along the Westerly line of said Lot 1 and the Easterly line of Spring Street (30’ R/W) 240.94 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue in a Northwesterly direction along the Westerly line of said Lot 1 and the Westerly line of said R/W 113.51 feet to an existing ¾” pipe in a point of curve to the right; thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said curve having a radius of 30.22 feet and a tangent of 20.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe on the South R/W of Spring Street (20’ R/W); thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said South R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 7920 feet to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 18° 54’ 48” to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction along the South line of said R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 101.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 17° 24’ 16” to the right and run in a Southeasterly direction along the South line of said R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 138.81 feet (140.00 feet plat) to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 34° 46’ 23” to the left and run in a Northeasterly direction along the SE line of said R/W and the NW line of said Lots 1 and 2 for 73.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe at the NE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect 88° 48’ 42” (90° 00’ 00” plat) to the right and run in a Southeasterly direction along the NE line of said Lot 2 for 19.37 feet (19.70 feet plat) to an existing ¾” pipe at the SE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect 86° 45’ 24” to the right and run in a Southwesterly direction 179.89 feet (180.00 feet plat) along the SE line of said Lot 2 to an existing ¾” pipe at the NE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 172° 03’ 44” and run in a Southwesterly direction 252.99 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots 1 and 2 of the Rearrangement of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Rearrangement of Ed S. Cochran Addition to Hokes Bluff, Alabama recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald D. Connell aka Gerald Connell, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on the 15th day of September, 2010, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3339119.

The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 28th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18), in Block Number Twenty-one (21), of the Bellevue Highlands First Addition to Gadsden, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, pages 286-290, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; Reaffirmation of Mortgage Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3442843; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2018-900330.00

FAMILY SAVINGS CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff

V.

ALEXANDER BRIAN R,

ALEXANDER MARY KACHANDA,

THACKER ADAM SHEA,

THATCER BRANDY ET AL,

Defendants

Plaintiff having made a motion for service by publication supported by the affidavit of Dana L. Rice, counsel for plaintiff, stating that the whereabouts of defendants are unknown, and it appearing that plaintiff has filed a complaint for ejectment seeking possession of certain property to which plaintiff is entitled, it is:

ORDERED AND ADJUDGED that defendants, Brian R. Alexander, Mary Kachanda Alexander, Adam Thacker and Brandy Thacker, shall answer plaintiffs complaint by the 9th day of July, 2018, or thereafter a judgments by default may be rendered against said defendants.

It is further ORDERED tht this order and notice be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

Done this 15th day of May, 2018.

David A. Kimberley

Circuit Judge

May 18, 25, Jun 1 & 8, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARIETTA FORD appointed Personal Representatives on 03/13/2018 Estate of MARY JO WILSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SANDA SNOW HARRELSON appointed Personal Representatives on 05/14/2018 Estate of FERRY JEAN WHITT SNOW deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARION CLARK AND JAMES S. NOLEN appointed Personal Representatives on 05/03/2018 Estate of EDWIN S. NOLEN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES E. DAVIS appointed Personal Representatives on 05/07/2018 Estate of PAULINE C. DAVIS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

LINDA S. BISHOP appointed Personal Representatives on 05/15/2018 Estate of NORMAN B. BISHOP deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JERRY LAWAYNE YATES appointed Personal Representatives on 05/15/2018 Estate of PEGGY J. GREENLAND deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

GREGORY DAVENPORT appointed Personal Representatives on 05/24/2018 Estate of SHIRLEY DAVENPORT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN IRA BASNETT appointed Personal Representatives on 05/24/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ARNOLD BASNETT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO AUTREY appointed Personal Representatives on 05/16/2018 Estate of MARY NELL MARTIN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

TERESA AYERS appointed Personal Representatives on 05/22/2018 Estate of PATRICIA GILBREATH deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID CLOUGH appointed Personal Representatives on 05/22/2018 Estate of BOYD J. CLOUGH, JR. deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

SHERRAN PAYNE HILL appointed Personal Representatives on 05/31/2018 Estate of JOSEPHINE A. PAYNE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY MANESS appointed Personal Representative on 05/30/2018 Estate of GRACE J. POWELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

GERALDINE B. PARKER JORDAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/24/2018 Estate of CORNEL PARKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

RHONDA SUE KELLY appointed Personal Representative on 05/23/2018 Estate of HERMAN EARL COLLINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/31/2018 Estate of DOUGLAS LEE CLEMONS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

PUBLIC

HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a Variance Board Meeting on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. for property located at 304 Wilcox Street SE, Attalla, AL to place a multi-family mobile home.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

PUBLIC

HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a Variance Board Meeting on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. for property located at 614 Case Ave to install a metal carport on a concrete driveway.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT P. SISSON, JR. & RONALD H. TOWERS, c/o DAMIAN PROPERTIES, LLC, 303 HOLLYWOOD ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1327 ALABAMA STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 33 BLK 2 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 8, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 503 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NW COR LT 14 BLK 8 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 TH S 50S ALONG E ROW OF N 10TH ST TH E 50 TH N 30S TH NW 50 TO POB BEING PT LT 14 BLK 8 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 8, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 502 N. 10TH ST. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 9 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

JUNE 8, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RAYMOND & EDNA WHORTON, 3720 WALTON DRIVE, LANSING, MI 48910, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 702 ABERCROMBIE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

S ½ LTS 11-15 BLK 3 WILL B WOOD 1ST ADD PLAT C-89 GADSDEN 32-11-6.

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 8, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, DAVID SHABANI, 809 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 936 S. 11TH ST. in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM NW COR LT 1 GWINS COURT PLAT D-173 TH NE84 ALONG E ROW S 11TH ST TO POB TH NE 90 ALONG ROW TH E 295 TH SW 174 TH W 145 TH NE 84 TH W 150 TO POB LYING IN NE ¼ NE ¼ GADSDEN

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

JUNE 8, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES JAYNES, 3497 BERNARD STREET, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 19, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1811 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E ½ LTS 1-2 BLK 17 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 8, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Gadsden Etowah Metropolitan Planning Organization (GEMPO)

FY 2019 Draft Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

Every year the GEMPO is required by Federal Regulations Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act of December 2015 and previous Federal transportation legislation, such as ISTEA, TEA- 21, and SAFETEA-LU and Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21) to develop an annual work program for the upcoming fiscal year. This program, called the UPWP for Transportation Planning, identifies activities to be completed by Planning staff on behalf of GEMPO and local and state agencies between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

The UPWP activities focus on issues such as:

Coordination of planning activities to support public transportation.

Improve safety and increase the efficiency of the transportation network.

Address transportation needs of elderly persons, individuals with disabilities and low income residents.

Address impact of passenger and freight traffic on transportation network.

Address issues of bicycle and pedestrian access and safety.

The Draft FY 2019 UPWP will be available for public review and comment from June 15, 2018 through July 30, 2018.

The Draft FY 2019 UPWP is available for review in print form from the Transportation Office at the address below and for viewing and downloading (pdf) at : www.gadsdenmpo.net.

The public is invited to review and comment on the MPO area’s transportation planning activities proposed for FY 2019.

All comments should be submitted in writing to the mailing address, fax number or e-mail address shown below. Submitted comments will be considered for inclusion into the Final FY 2019 UPWP document that will be submitted to the GEMPO Policy Board for adoption and submission to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for final review and approval.

GEMPO: ATTN: FY 2019 UPWP

1699 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Fax: 256-549-4864

E-mail: mtabengwa@cityofgadsden.com.

June 8, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Lightin Upgrades at 210 Locust Street, Gadsden, Alabama, for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 2026

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 25, June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. FY-2016-2017-11 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 25, 2018 and ending on June 15, 2018. All claims during this period should be filed at: CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. PO BOX 1686 GADSDEN, AL 35902.

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC.

May 25, June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LANA E. GARNER, DECEASED

CASE NO. S-9623

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distrubutees and all other persons interested in the Estate of Lana E. Garner, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that Christopher R. Garner, as Administrator of the Estate of Lana E. Garner, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 14th day of May 2018.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 5th day of July 2018 at 11:30 a.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 15th day of May, 2018 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 25, June 1 & 8, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1318

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM WHOSE ADDRESS IS 2906 ASHLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA 35904

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to ERIKA RENEE WILLINGHAM, (Natural Mother), is set to be heard on June 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., was filed on the 27th of April, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is April 2, 2015.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Emily Hawk Mills, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 27th day of April, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Emily Hawk Mills

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 11, 18, 25 & June 1, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: STEVEN PAUL FOWLER & EMILY NICOLE FOWLER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to Steven Paul Fowler and Emily Nicole Fowler), was filed on April 26, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, Emily Nicole Fowler are unknown, and the whereabouts of the natural father, Steven Paul Fowler are unknown. The minor child’s date of birth is November 1st, 2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Luther D. Abel, Esquire

408 S 4th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 16th day of May, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

May 18, 25, Jun 1 & 8, 2018

___________

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF: A CHILD BORN TO TAMMY BARANDA POWELL

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN FATHER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child, born FEBRUARY 12, 2009 to TAMMY BARANDA POWELL, natural mother, set to be heard on July 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 16th day of May, 2018

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 18, 25, Jun 1 & 8, 2018

___________

__________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900407-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$2,050.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jordan Lee Higgins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900391-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

2018 Kawasaki EX400GJF ; VIN # JKAEXKG16JDA04766

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joshua Blake Blevins and Skyler Perkins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900408-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$6,748.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

REROOFING THE

GADSDEN MIDDLE SCHOOL

FOR THE GADSDEN CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Project No: 18-150

Requirements for Bidding: The Gadsden City Board of Education shall accept proposals only from Contractors who have successfully completed at least 3 similar projects on time for satisfied State, County or City Governmental Agencies. The lowest bidding Contractor shall submit to the Architect within 24 hours after submitting their bid proposal a listing of projects, construction cost, Owners address and telephone numbers.

The sealed proposal shall be received by Dr. Ed Miller, Superintendent, at The Gadsden City Board of Education Office, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 PM, Tuesday,

June 26, 2018, then opened and read aloud for the above referenced project.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at

10:00 AM , at The Gadsden Middle School, 612 Tracy St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

All General Contractors bidding these projects shall be required to visit the site(s) and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to The Gadsden City Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers by obtaining documents through the www.mckeeassoc.com web site, by contacting the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com for log-in information and password. Please provide company name, address, phone #, fax #, email address and GC License #. This is the only web site endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain websites that are beyond his control. Addendums shall be posted on the above web site. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $50.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded less shipping charges for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: haysc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Super-intendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Ed Miller, Superintendent

The Gadsden City Board of Education

1026 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3512

Architect:

McKee and Associates

Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: (334) 834-9933

June 8, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMFU17548LA28623

TruRate Auto

1405 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 390-6798

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 KIA RIO; VIN # KNADE1233 86347067

2002 INFINITI I35; VIN # JNKDA31A 22T022315

1994 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 1G4AG55M 8R6506027

2004 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WF52E449279245

2000 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNEK13ROYR174584

1996 DODGE RAM 3500; VIN # 1B6MC3659TJ172141

1998 FORD TAURUS; VIN # 1FAFP52U7WA146455

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/20/18.

1998 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 2G4WS52M6 W1453419

2000 INFINITI I30; VIN # JNKCA31A7 YT210042

1996 MERCEDES BENZ S420; VIN # WDBGA43E6TA310127

1981 MERCEDES BENZ 380SL; VIN # WDBBA45A3 BB008775

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4GW58N X2C326653

2012 FORD FUSION; VIN # 3FAHP0GA5CR304836

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/16/18.

2012 INFI G37; VIN # JN1CV6AR5 CM973079

Clubview Services

1900 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 8 & 15, 2018