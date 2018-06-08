Westbrook trio sign college baseball scholarships

Three 2018 Westbrook Christian graduates recently committed to play college baseball. Third baseman Cullen Stafford (pictured above) committed to Huntingdon University in Montgomery, shortstop/pitcher Garret Kennedy committed to Wallace State Community College in Hanceville and pitcher Jordan Reynolds committed to Lawson State Community College in Birmingham.

Safford finished with.444 batting avg., 48 hits, 16 doubles, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored, three home runs. Kennedy hit .438 with 46 hits, 52 runs scored, 24 RBI and 36 steals. Reynolds went 5-1-2 with a 1.40 ERA while fanning 62 and permitting just nine earned runs.

The threesome helped the Warriors go 27-9 record, win the area championship and qualify for the Class 2A state quarterfinals.