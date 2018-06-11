Local players made ASWA All-State baseball, softball teams

Hokes Bluff’’s Dylan Teague was one of four area players named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State baseball first team. (Photo by Alex Chaney)
By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor
Several area high school baseball players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State teams.
Four area players made the first team – Hokes Bluff junior Dylan Teague at Class 4A pitcher, Westbrook Christian freshman pitcher Sam Dutton at Class 2A pitcher, Westbrook Christian junior Greyson Robinson at Class 2A second base and Coosa Christian senior Jackson Justus at Class 1A designated hitter.
As the ace of the Eagle pitching staff, Teague went 11-3 with a 1.11 earned run average while striking out 70 and issuing just 13 earned runs in 81.1 innings. His production helped Hokes Bluff post a 28-8 record (including a 9-3 mark in the postseason) and make it to the Class 4A state championship series for the first time in 10 years. Teague did not lose a game during the state playoffs was the lone Eagle pitcher to win a game against Andalusia in the state finals.
In 46 innings, Dutton compiled a 5-2-1 record with 72 strikeouts and a 1.21 earned run average. He allowed only 28 hits and eight earned run over the course of the season and pitched a no-hitter against Verbena in the first round of the state playoffs. Robinson batted .453 with 29 hits, 32 RBI and 20 runs scored. Justus finished with a .438 batting average, 37 RBI and nine home runs. He and Dutton helped the Warriors’ 27-9 record, area championship and berth in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Playing primarily at second base and catcher, Justus boosted the Conquerors with .438 batting avg., 37 RBI and nine home runs.
Named to the second team were Etowah’s David Rutledge and Jarren Wright in Class 5A, Hokes Bluff’s Houston Edwards and Sardis’ Logan Gaskin in Class 4A and West End’s Devin Tinsley and Matthew Hood in Class 2A.
A senior first baseman, Rutledge finished the season with a .422 batting average, 43 hits, 37 RBI, 24 runs scored and 17 doubles. A junior outfielder, Wright had a 431bating average, 44 hits, 36 runs scored and 23 RBI. He and Rutledge helped the Blue Devils to a 25-11 record and a final regular season ranking of No. 7.
A junior catcher, Edwards helped the Eagles post a 28-8 record (including a 9-3 mark in the postseason) and a berth in the Class 4A state championship series for the first time in 10 years. He finished the season with 43 hits, 34 RBI, nine runs, eight doubles, five home runs, a .398 batting average and a .611 slugging percentage.
A senior first baseman, Gaskin batted .408 along with 42 hits, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored. A senior outfielder, Ross had .438 batting average, 49 hits, 41 runs scored, 30 RBI, 10 doubles and 21 steals. He and Gaskin helped the Lions win 18 games and make it to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.
A senior first baseman, Tinsley complied a .483 batting average, 29 hits, 27 runs, 20 RBI and eight doubles, while senior outfielder Hood batted .417 with 25 hits and 23 runs scored.
Garnering honorable mention recognition were Etowah’s Will Hotalen in Class 5A and Westbrook’s Garret Kennedy and Cullen Stafford in Class 2A.
A junior pitcher, Hotalen went 5-1 in 49 and two-third innings with an earned run average of 1.83 and 51 strikeouts.
A senior shortstop, Kennedy batted .438 with 46 hits, 52 runs scored, 24 RBI and 36 steals. A senior third baseman, Stafford finished with a .444 batting average, 48 hits, 16 doubles, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored and three home runs.
West End High’s Lexus Collins was the lone local player named to the ASWA All-State softball team. The freshman second baseman made Class 2A honorable mention after hitting .426 with 29 hits, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .975 fielding percentage.
2018 ASWA All-state baseball
Class 7A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Brooks Fuller, Auburn
Hitter of the Year
Sonny DiChiara, Hoover
Player of the Year
Brooks Fuller, Auburn
Coach of the Year
Matt Cimo, Auburn
Pitcher
Christian MacLeod, Sr., Huntsville; Chandler Best, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Brooks Fuller, Sr., Auburn; Carson Skipper, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Catcher
LeShun Borden, Sr., Theodore
First base
Sonny DiChiara, Sr., Hoover
Second base
Tyler Mauldin, So., Hewitt-Trussville
Third base
Trevor Andrews, Sr., Theodore
Shortstop
Chance Warren, Enterprise, Sr.
Outfield
Trevor Wells, Sr., Fairhope; Dylan Ray, So., Bob Jones; Garrett Morris, Sr., Auburn
Utility
Caden Rose, So., Bob Jones; Colton Lewis, Jr., Vestavia Hills
Designated hitter
Cam Hill, So., Bob Jones; Collin Brown, Sr., James Clemens
Class 7A second team
Pitcher
Drew Jennings, Sr., Auburn; Jerry Dale Bowman, Sr., Smiths Station; Gene Hurst, Sr., Oak Mountain; Aaron Shiflet, Sr., Mountain Brook
Catcher
Dalton Gunter, Sr., Smiths Station
First base
Eric Toth, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Second base
Peyton Wilson, Jr., Hoover
Third base
Landon Cato, Jr., Oak Mountain
Shortstop
Javier Vaz, Sr., Huntsville
Outfield
Hunter Tillman, Jr., Theodore; Jacob Bailey, Jr., Baker; Slade Gorman, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Utility
Nathan LaRue, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Matt Dailey, Jr., Huntsville
Designated hitter
Colton Yeager, Jr., Mountain Brook; Caeleb Williams, Sr., Alma Bryant
Class 7A honorable mention
Pitcher: Spencer Hadley, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Scott Elgin, Sr., Hoover
Catcher: John-Michael Riley, Jr., Bob Jones
First base: Kendall Cribb, So., Theodore
Second base: Myles Brown, Sr., Thompson; Mitchell Daly, So., Bob Jones
Third base: Preston Moore, Sr., Hoover; Will Smith, So., Prattville
Shortstop: Hunter Bettner, Jr., Fairhope; Mason Davis, Jr., Central-Phenix City
Outfield: Justin Owens, Sr., Smiths Station
Utility: Garrett Ewing, Jr., Alma Bryant
Designated hitter: Tyler Davis, Sr., Grissom
Class 6A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Will Morrison, Cullman
Hitter of the Year
Tyler Miller, Spanish Fort
Player of the Year
Josh Hall, Homewood
Coach of the Year
Frankie Perez, Hazel Green
Pitcher
Tyler Duskin, Sr., Hazel Green; Will Morrison, Sr., Cullman; Garrett Wade, Sr., Hartselle; Landon Green, Sr., Helena
Catcher
Zane Faulk, So., Russell County
First base
Rett Files, Sr., Gulf Shores
Second base
Jacob McNairy, Sr., Athens
Third base
Ben Teel, Sr., Homewood
Shortstop
Tyler Miller, Sr., Spanish Fort
Outfield
Josh Hall, Sr., Homewood; Isaiah Magwood, Sr., Hazel Green; T.J. Reeves, Sr., Hueytown;
Utility
Von Seibert, Jr., Spanish Fort; Jalen Gaston, Sr., Carver-Montgomery
Designated hitter
Brody Syer, Sr., Oxford; Grayson Taylor, Sr., Cullman
Class 6A second team
Pitcher
T.J. Kervin, Jr., Saraland; Jackson Reynolds, Sr., Opelika; Jarin Turner, Jr., Oxford; Hunter Milam, Sr., Russell County
Catcher
Michael Milner, Jr., Saraland
First base
Sam Watkins, Sr., Austin
Second base
Cooper Beck, Jr., Cullman
Third base
Ty Bunch, Sr., Saraland
Shortstop
William Hamiter, Jr., Northridge
Outfield
Zac Durham, Jr., Jasper; Jackson Huguley, So., Russell County; Will Collins, Sr., Hueytown
Utility
Hunter McGriff, Jr., Hazel Green; Cleophes Miles, Sr., Park Crossing
Designated hitter
Jackson Sweatt, Fr., Pell City; Jordan Beck, Jr., Hazel Green
Class 6A honorable mention
Pitcher: Payton Godfrey, Sr., Gardendale; Cole Henry, Sr., Florence; Jackson Rogers, Sr., Spanish Fort
Catcher: Nick Ragsdale, Sr., Helena; Slade Harbin, Jr., Jasper
First base: Connor Miles, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Walt Bailey, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa;
Second base: Slade Tucker, Sr., Hueytown, Sr.; Jalen Ford, Parker, Sr.
Third base: Joshua Mahand, Jr., Shades Valley; Trentin Dupper, Jr., Decatur
Shortstop: Bradley Hulin, Jr., Hazel Green
Outfield: Mac Boutwell, Jr., Saraland; Michael Kilgore, Dr., Clay-Chalkville
Utility: Jared Bartlett, Sr., Opelika; A.J. Pierce, Sr., Northview
Designated hitter: David Harris, So., Gardendale
Class 5A first team
Pitcher
Jacob Smith, Sr., Calera; Herndon Akridge, Sr., St. Paul’s; Chase Wilkerson, Sr., Headland; Landon Ezzell, Sr., Russellville
Catcher
Jake Killingsworth, So., Headland
First base
Jake Holifield, Jr., St. Paul’s
Second base
Jarrett Eaton, Sr., St. Paul’s
Third base
Neal Gresco, Jr., Carroll
Shortstop
Zach Dew, Jr., Sylacauga
Outfield
Reece Ewing, Sr., Faith Academy; Brandon Daniels, Jr., Springville; Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr., Jackson
Utility
Brayden Baggett, Sr., Marbury; Tyler O’Clair, Sr., Calera
Designated hitter
Michael Gilliland, Sr., Boaz; Chris Sargent, Sr., Faith Academy
Pitcher of the Year
Jacob Smith, Calera
Hitter of the Year
Jake Holifield, St. Paul’s
Player of the Year
Chase Wilkerson, Headland
Coach of the Year
Matt Seymour, Faith Academy
Class 5A second team
Pitcher
Gabe Shepard, Sr., Faith Academy; Hayes Atkins, Fr., Demopolis; Matthew McDonald, Sr., West Point; Michael Hiers, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Catcher
Nick Purvis, So., Hayden
First base
David Rutledge, Sr., Etowah
Second base
Carson Eddy, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Third base
Nick Embrey, Sr., Ardmore
Shortstop
Rudy Fernandez, Sr., Russellville
Outfield
Jarren Wright, Jr., Etowah; Kevin Dowdell, Sr., Calera; Bailey Ward, Sr., Sylacauga
Utility
Noah Watkins, So., Lee-Huntsville; D.J. Powell, Jr., Jackson
Designated hitter
Coby McDonald, Sr., Valley; Garek Hall, Jr., Mortimer Jordan
Class 5A honorable mention
Pitcher: Will Hotalen, Jr., Etowah; Carson Villalta, So., Brooks
Catcher: Caleb Dunagan, Sr., Curry
First base: Octavious Palmer, So., Dallas County; Jason Hogan, Sr., Ardmore
Second base: Jordan Ridgeway, So., Sylacauga; Jayden Sloan, Jr., Brewbaker Tech
Third base: Tri Overby, Sr., Beauregard; Houston Kitterman, Sr., Russellville
Shortstop: Davis Petrey, Jr., Demopolis; Drew Hudson, Sr., Arab
Outfield: Lane Schnittker, Sr., Fairview
Utility: Lake Spurgeon, Jr., Brooks; Chris Thornton, Jr., Eufaula
Designated hitter: Chase Isbell, Jr., Springville
Class 4A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Brody Moore, Oneonta
Hitter of the Year
Ethan Wilson, Andalusia
Player of the Year
Ethan Wilson, Andalusia
Coach of the Year
Tyler Dent, Andalusia
Pitcher
Dylan Teague, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Brody Moore, Sr., Oneonta; Jacob Cravey, So., Andalusia; Tyler Robertson, Sr., St. James
Catcher
Hogan Nichols, Jr., Andalusia
First base
Jaylen Childs, Jr., Saks
Second base
Brantley Riley, Sr., Dale County
Third base
Tucker Rhodes, Sr., Wilson
Shortstop
Daniel Mitchell, Sr., Rogers
Outfield
Sam Kimel, Sr., Randolph; Richard Brinson, So., UMS-Wright; Ethan Wilson, Sr., Andalusia
Utility
Jay Lockridge, Sr., Cherokee County; Colton Clark, Jacksonville
Designated hitter
Jackson Devaney, Sr., Oneonta; Jake Spivey, Jr., White Plains
Class 4A second team
Pitcher
Connor Moye, Sr., W.S. Neal; Ethan Johnson, Jr., Cherokee County; Andrew Norred, Sr., White Plains; Blake Bennett, Jr., Haleyville
Catcher
Houston Edwards, Jr., Hokes Bluff
First base
Logan Gaskin, Sr., Sardis
Second base
Skipper Snypes, Jr., UMS-Wright
Third base
Zach Roberts, Sr., Leeds
Shortstop
Braylon Myers, Fr., Oak Grove
Outfield
Jake Ross, Sr., Sardis; Jacobey Hawthorne, Sr., W.S. Neal; Braxton Dopson, Sr., White Plains
Utility
Trace Bright, Jr., Trinity; Andrew Cronan, Sr., White Plains
Designated hitter
Cade Stelly, Sr., Dale County; Hunter Revel, Sr., W.S. Neal
Class 4A honorable mention
Pitcher: Chase Driver, Sr., Holtville
Catcher: Sam Harris, Jr., Hamilton
First base: Trey Dollar, Jr., Madison Academy; Drew Beddingfield, Sr., West Limestone
Second base: Brayden Buckner, Fr., Deshler; Jackson Gantt, Jr., Tallassee
Third base: John Rice, So., UMS-Wright; Casey Baynes, Sr., Tallassee
Shortstop: Grayson Evans, Sr., Alabama Christian; Avery Moates, Sr., Wilson
Outfield: Shaw Woodson, Sr., St. James; Hunter Rhodes, Sr., Wilson
Utility: Corrigan Thibodeaux, Jr., Thomasville
Designated hitter: Camden Jr., Lovrich, Trinity
Class 3A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Tyler Bell, Prattville Christian
Hitter of the Year
Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller
Player of the Year
Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian
Coach of the Year
Corey Looney, Lauderdale County
Pitcher
Jeffrey Griffin, Sr., Mobile Christian; Parker Garner, Sr., Lauderdale County; Trent McGregor, Sr., West Morgan; Tyler Bell, Sr., Prattville Christian
Catcher
Ethan Hearn, Jr., Mobile Christian
First base
Drew Williamson, Sr., T.R. Miller
Second base
Grayson Stewart, So., Providence Christian
Third base
Zack Allen, Sr., Plainview
Shortstop
Trent Avery, Sr., Mobile Christian
Outfield
Hunter Dixon, Jr., Cottage Hill Christian; Carson Crowe, Sr., American Christian; Collin Herring, Sr., Gordo
Utility
Tyler Cruse, Jr., Lexington; Lawson Pratt, So., American Christian
Designated hitter
Carter Ledkins, So., Excel; Taylor Morrow, Sr., Piedmont
Class 3A second team
Pitcher
C.J. Hall, Sr., Oakman; Logan Pruitt, Jr., Piedmont; Kade Snell, So., Wicksburg; Logan Ross, Jr., Opp
Catcher
Slade Brown, So., Lauderdale County
First base
Jared Faulk, Sr., Wicksburg
Second base
Sam Ladner, Sr., Mobile Christian
Third base
Tanner Jackson, Sr., Houston Academy
Shortstop
Ethan Baker, Sr., Opp
Outfield
Jon Lewis, Sr., Providence Christian; Jon Avery, Sr., Oakman; Blade Wisdom, So., Lauderdale County
Utility
Brantley Nelson, Sr., Slocomb; Davis Vails, Sr., Gordo
Designated hitter
Jason Konsler, Sr., T.R. Miller; Skyler Hutto, 8th grade, West Morgan
Class 3A honorable mention
Pitcher: Tyler Hoffman, Sr., Mobile Christian
Catcher: Connor Coiro, Sr., Prattville Christian; Kody Richburg, Sr., Opp
First base: Coleman Wright, Jr., Providence Christian
Second base: Brodie Byrd, Fr., Excel; Preston Cox, Jr., Prattville Christian
Third base: JonDawson Tittle, Jr., Oakman
Shortstop: Chandler Passons, Sr., Bayside Academy; Brown Simmons, Sr., Montgomery Academy
Outfield: Dylan Hogan, Jr., Wicksburg; Lane Worley, Sr., Opp
Utility: Malik Inabinette, So., Montevallo
Designated hitter: Ridge Wood, Sr., Gordo
Class 2A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Dylan Register, G.W. Long
Hitter of the Year
Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
Player of the Year
Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
Coach of the Year
Drew Miller, G.W. Long
Pitcher
Samuel Dutton, Fr., Westbrook Christian; Dylan Register, Sr., G.W. Long; Daniel Waddill, Sr., Leroy; Dillan Baldwin, Sr., J.U. Blacksher
Catcher
Robbie Albright, Jr., Vincent
First base
Jackson Miller, So., Luverne, So.
Second base
Greysen Robinson, Jr., Westbrook Christian
Third base
Peyton Thomas, Sr., Phil Campbell
Shortstop
Jeremiah Jackson, Sr., St. Luke’s
Outfield
Trevor Gentry, Sr., Section; Brant Rowell, Sr., Fyffe; Christian Collier, Jr., G.W. Long
Utility
Cooper Dean, Sr., J.U. Blacksher; Dylan Davis, Sr., Section
Designated hitter
John Karr, Sr., Leroy; Ryan Tomlin, Sr., Ariton
Class 2A second team
Pitcher
Brady Garcia, Fr., St. Luke’s; Seth Benefield, Sr., Fyffe; Ben McCardle, Sr., Cottonwood; Colt Smith, Jr., Mars Hill Bible
Catcher
Slade Simmons, Jr., G.W. Long
First base
Deven Tinsley, Sr., West End
Second base
Cade Parrish, Sr., Mars Hill Bible
Third base
Matt Snell, Jr., G.W. Long
Shortstop
Ethan Moore, Jr., Winston County
Outfield
Matthew Hood, Sr., West End; Chase Pugh, So., Leroy; Landon Moore, Sr., Mars Hill Bible
Utility
Solomon Foster, So., Leroy; Chandler Moon, Jr., Sheffield
Designated hitter
Kolby Bragwell, Jr., Red Bay; Collin Huntley, Jr., Mars Hill Bible
Class 2A honorable mention
Pitcher: Tucker Patterson, So., Thorsby
Catcher: Tanner Jones, Fr., Thorsby
First base: Ethan Carrouth, Jr., Sulligent; Braedon Brown, Jr., Hatton
Second base: McGwire Stanley, So., Goshen; Alex Fowler, Sr., Falkville
Third base: Cullen Stafford, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Dalton Bunce, Sr., Goshen
Shortstop: Garret Kennedy, Sr., Westbrook Christian
Outfield: Chase Townson, Sr., Ider; Sam Ragan, Jr., Mars Hill Bible
Utility: Landon Mura, Jr., J.U. Blacksher
Designated hitter: Sr., Jackson Nichols, Falkville
Class 1A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Jonah Smith, Sweet Water
Hitter of the Year
Brent Schoener, Maplesville
Player of the Year
Jonah Smith, Sweet Water
Coach of the Year
Barrett Ragsdale, Spring Garden
Pitcher
Jonah Smith, Sr., Sweet Water; Kenneth Adams, Sr., Athens Bible; Christin Brown, Jr., Maplesville; Noah Barnett, Sr., Hackleburg
Catcher
Cade Abernathy, Jr., Athens Bible
First base
Brynn McGuire, Sr., Hackleburg
Second base
Sam Contorno, Jr., Holy Spirit
Third base
Austin Slayton, Sr., Spring Garden
Shortstop
Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage
Outfield
Garett Norton, Sr., Millry; Riley Austin, Sr., Spring Garden; Brent Schoener, Sr., Maplesville
Utility
Trace Lentz, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Payton Stagner, Sr., Fruitdale
Designated hitter
Jackson Justus, Sr., Coosa Christian; Braden Pyron, Jr., Marion County
Class 1A second team
Pitcher
Joe Hicks, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Aaron Driggers, Sr., Kinston; Aaron Mordecai, Sr., South Lamar; Parker Odom, Jr., Brantley
Catcher
Stone Fincher, Jr., Hackleburg
First base
Ross Johnson, Jr., Cedar Bluff
Second base
Austin Finch, Sr., Spring Garden
Third base
Ethan Teague, Jr., Cedar Bluff
Shortstop
Colby Slayton, So., Spring Garden
Outfield
Trent Sams, Sr., Sweet Water; Greyson Layton, Jr., Brantley; Evan Crowe, Sr., Hackleburg
Utility
Sasha Smith, So., Sweet Water; Braydon Butts, Sr., South Lamar
Designated hitter
J.T. Waddell, Sr., Shoals Christian; Jeremy Boler, Jr., Holy Spirit
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Noah Phillips, Jr., Highland Home;
Catcher: Devin Bentheimer, Sr., Gaylesville; Connor Fordham, Sr., Wadley
First base: John Thomas Etheridge, So., Sweet Water
Second base: Jake Kilcrease, Jr., Brantley
Third base: Jarrett McLain, Jr., Sumiton Christian
Shortstop: Hall Billings, Jr., Donoho; Jack Dowdle, Jr., South Lamar
Outfield: Daniel Phillips, Jr., Highland Home
Utility: Lane Lawson, Jr., Covenant Christian
Designated hitter: Bryce Palmer, Jr., Waterloo
ASWA All-State Softball Team
Class 7A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
Hitter of the Year
Lauren Haskins, Thompson
Player of the Year
Samantha Yarbrough, Fairhope
Coach of the Year
Matt Stonbreaker, Smiths Station
Pitcher
Alea Johnson, 8th grade, Fairhope; Hannah Mynard, Sr., Enterprise; Annabelle Widra, Fr., Spain Park; Hannah Pitts, Fr., Auburn
Catcher
Hannah Borden, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville
First base
Victoria Ortiz, Sr., Baker
Second base
Caitlin McRee, Jr., Baker
Third base
Crystal Maze, Fr., Hewitt-Trussville
Shortstop
Shelby Newsome, So., Central-Phenix City
Outfield
Maddie Majors, Jr., Spain Park; Taylor Davis, Sr., Sparkman; Bella Wiggins, Fr., Fairhope
Designated hitter
Brooke Pooler, Jr., Sparkman; Lauren Haskins, Jr., Thompson
Utility
Maddie Parks, Jr., Tuscaloosa County; Samantha Yarbrough, Sr., Fairhope
Class 7A second team
Pitcher
Bailey Whitfield, Sr., Thompson; Victoria Nichols, So., Mary Montgomery; Molly Cobb, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville; Emma Hindi, Sr., Prattville
Catcher
Aubrie Lisenby, Fr., Bob Jones
First base
Laura Harbin, So., Buckhorn
Second base
Pepper Nichols, Sr., Hoover
Third base
Kamryn Warman, So., Sparkman
Shortstop
Lila Young, Jr., James Clemens
Outfield
Tate Moseley, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Kristen White, 8th grade, Central-Phenix City; TyNitra Wilson, Jr., Prattville
Designated hitter
Kennedy Foote, So., Thompson; Jada Askew, Jr., Auburn
Utility
Emma Jarrett, Jr., Bob Jones; Cassidy Duskin, So., Sparkman
Class 7A honorable mention
Pitcher: Melissa Townsend, Jr., Prattville; Breanna Cameron, Sr., Smiths Station
Catcher: Madison Bubel, Sr., Thompson; Cassady Greenwood, Sr., Oak Mountain
First base: Sarah Simon, Jr., James Clemens; Torie Denkers, Sr., Oak Mountain
Second base: Kinley Adams, So., Buckhorn
Third base: Sydney Belcher, Sr., Smiths Station; Mary Claire Wilson, So., Vestavia Hills
Shortstop: Merritt Cahoon, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Bailey Bowers, Jr., Spain Park
Outfield: Kindall Deramus, Jr., Thompson; Jenna Galloway, Sr., Oak Mountain
Designated hitter: Caroline Wooley, Jr., Spain Park; Katie Atkins, Sr., Tuscaloosa County
Utility: Caroline Brandt, Jr., Auburn; Hope Mynard, Sr., Enterprise; Tia Coleman, Jr., Theodore
Class 6A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Makenna Pierce, Daphne
Hitter of the Year
Kennedy Cronan, Daphne
Player of the Year
Kylie Winton, Hartselle
Coach of the Year
Christy Ferguson, Hartselle
Pitcher
Makenna Pierce, Sr., Daphne; Jaala Torrence, So., Northview; McKenzie Newcomb, Fr., Hazel Green; Morgyn Sparkman, Jr., Hartselle
Catcher
Sarah Howell, So., Oxford
First base
Kelsey McPeters, So., Hazel Green
Second base
Olivia Coaker, Jr., Gulf Shores
Third base
Karsen Mosley, Sr., Saraland
Shortstop
Kennedy Cronan, Sr., Daphne
Outfield
Katie Head, Jr., Saraland; Felicity Frame, So., Brookwood; Katie Lively, Sr., Helena
Designated hitter
Maddie Cartron, So., Hazel Green; Kylie Winton, Jr., Hartselle
Utility
Carlee McCondichie, Jr., Gardendale; Karsen Pierce, So., Daphne
Class 6A second team
Pitcher
Brinkley Goff, Jr., Saraland; Kaitlyn Clark, Jr., Gardendale; Avery Barnett, Jr., Helena; Sarah Cespedes, Sr., Chelsea
Catcher
Brooke Burback, So., Chelsea
First base
Skylar Birdyshaw, Sr., Jasper
Second base
Olivia Wilborn, So., Decatur
Third base
Brianna Short, Fr., Brookwood
Shortstop
Katelyn Braswell, So., Northview
Outfield
Mackenzie Brasher, Jr., Gulf Shores
Outfield
Savannah Pennington, Jr., Gardendale; Brantley Palmer, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Designated hitter
Jaida Choice, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Elizabeth Franklin, Sr., Saraland
Utility
Emily Butts, Jr., Pell City; Chaney Phillips, Sr., Gardendale, Sr.
Class 6A honorable mention
Pitcher: Taylor Heaton, So., Saraland; Asia McWaters, Jr., Benjamin Russell
Catcher: Bailee Butler, Jr., Brookwood; Devon Grace Boyd, Sr., John Carroll Catholic
First base: Brentli Champion, Jr., Oxford; Mackenzie Jackson, Jr., Hartselle
Second base: Hannah Hayes, Sr., Hazel Green; Brooklyn Wallace, Sr., Hartselle
Third base: Anna Poland, Sr., Northview; Ashlyn Holland, Sr., Fort Payne
Shortstop: Camryn McLemore, Jr., Saraland; Alexis Austin, Sr., Wetumpka
Outfield: Mary Greg Anderson, Jr., Athens; Maris Stinchcomb, Sr., Stanhope Elmore
Designated hitter: Anna McElrath, Jr., Fort Payne; Alexis Rice, Jr., Albertville
Utility: Raven Hudson, So., Stanhope Elmore; Collier Peaden, Fr., Northview
Class 5A first team
Pitcher
Maggie Phillips, Jr., Alexandria; Abby Swaney, Jr., Springville; Sydney Hall, So., Ardmore; Stephanie Schoonover, So., Rehobeth
Catcher
Chelsea Parker, Sr., Cleburne County
First base
Lindsey Richardson, So., Moody
Second base
Sid Wagnon, Sr., Moody
Third base
Lauren Hopper, Sr., Lawrence County
Shortstop
Lacey Fincher, Sr., Faith Academy
Outfield
A.J. Taylor, So., Russellville; Madison Frazier, So., Citronelle; Brooke Langley, Sr., Beauregard
Designated hitter
Olivia Ball, Jr., West Point; Peri Clark, So., Shelby County
Utility
Karla Hice, Jr., Ardmore; Lauren Quigley, Sr., Guntersville
Pitcher of the Year
Abby Swaney, Springville
Hitter of the Year
Lindsey Richardson, Moody
Player of the Year
Abby Swaney, Springville
Coach of the Year
Becky Seymour, Moody
Class 5A second team
Pitcher
Magie Caldwell, Sr., Eufaula; Hannah Rose Corbin, Sr., Jemison; Madison Wright, So., Douglas; Shelby Waldrop, So., Scottsboro
Catcher
Victoria Mitchell, Sr., Lincoln
First base
Emmah Rolfe, 8th grade, Alexandria
Second base
Kyndra Richard, Sr., Curry
Third base
Riley Coyne, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Shortstop
Charley Clark, Sr., Calera
Outfield
Justice Green, So., Lincoln; Lexie Bennett, 8th grade, Scottsboro; Macy Crawford, Sr., Eufaula
Designated hitter
Taylor Robinson, Sr., Faith Academy; Lauren Rase, Sr., Rehobeth
Utility
Mckenzie Brown, Fr., Springville; Morgan Maze, Sr., Mortimer Jordan
Class 5A honorable mention
Pitcher: Natalie Tatum, Sr., Demopolis; Madison Sanders, Jr., Moody
Catcher: Makalyn Kyser, 8th grade, Springville; Loren Grider, Sr., Scottsboro
First base: Annie Laura Clayton, Sr., Eufaula; Sydnee Reaves, 8th grade, Central-Clay County
Second base: Lydia Coleman, Fr., Briarwood Christian; Chasilyn Sawyers, Jr., Rehobeth
Third base: Gabby Stagner, Fr., Faith Academy; Brantly Bonds, Jr., Corner
Shortstop: Blake Gibson, Jr., Rehobeth; Kaylee Chapman, Sr., Springville
Outfield: Sara Warg, Sr., Rehobeth; Bo Riley, 8th grade, Ardmore; Piper Long, Sr., Springville
Designated hitter: Kendall Hannah, Sr., Demopolis; L.B. Smith, So., Ardmore
Utility: Kaylee Nelson, Sr, Lawrence County; Megan Blackmon, Beauregard, Sr.
Class 4A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian
Hitter of the Year
Andrea Harbin, Winfield
Player of the Year
Johnna Staggs, Wilson
Coach of the Year
Drew Hall, Cherokee County
Pitcher
Haley Pittman, So., Alabama Christian; Josie Thompson, Jr., North Jackson; Kaylyn Dismukes, Jr., Holtville; Chloe Deerman, Sr., Northside
Catcher
Raegan Clem, Fr., West Limestone
First base
Johnna Staggs, So., Wilson
Second base
Brianna Crim, So., Thomasville
Third base
Rachel Baker, Jr., Madison Academy
Shortstop
Courtney Ellzey, Sr., Satsuma
Outfield
Claire West, Jr., Madison Academy; Isabella Pinto, Sr., White Plains; Kendal Perry, Sr., Cherokee County
Designated hitter
Madalynn Langham, Jr., Hale County; Taylor Brown, Jr., Wilson
Utility
Riley Grace Honeycutt, Sr., Northside; Andrea Harbin, Jr., Winfield
Class 4A second team
Pitcher
Haylee Osborne, Sr., Tallassee; Alana Loyd, Fr., Cherokee County; Savanna Holmes, Sr., Hale County; Gracie Woodruff, Jr., Bibb County
Catcher
Anna Blake Lowe, Sr., Haleyville
First base
Madison Britt, Fr., Elmore County
Second base
Macy Holt, Jr., Satsuma
Third base
Kayla Wyatt, Sr., Hale County
Shortstop
Olivia Aycock, Sr., Westminster Christian
Outfield
Callie Ryan, Sr., Danville; Presley Whitten, Sr., White Plains; Emma Hyche, Jr., Cordova
Designated hitter
Amber Atkins, Jr., North Jackson; Addie May Robinson, Sr., Handley
Utility
Chloe Kleffman, Sr., DAR; Taylor Cassidy, Jr., LAMP
Class 4A honorable mention
Pitcher: Raven Clark, Jr., Cordova
Catcher: Chelsea McGuff, Jr., Madison Academy; Jensen Alexander, Sr., Cherokee County
First base: Breanna Ray, Sr., Winfield
Second base: Mackinezie Meadows, 8th grade, Madison Academy; Alanna Aiken, Fr., Montgomery Catholic
Third base: Brianna Posey, Jr., Central-Florence; Gabby Hilliker, Sr., Northside
Shortstop: Bella Farmer, So., Holtville; Bailie Seales, Sr., Bibb County; Aleigha Walden, Sr., Montgomery Catholic
Outfield: Hanah Lollar, Jr., Satsuma; Erica Ellzey, Sr., Cherokee County; Haley Ingram, Fr., Alabama Christian
Designated hitter: Lauren McCoy, Jr., Westminster Christian; Morgan Whaley, Sr., Handley
Utility: Hannah Smyth, Fr., Priceville
Class 3A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Corrina Dodd, Locust Fork
Hitter of the Year
Bailey Smart, Plainview
Player of the Year
Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence
Coach of the Year
Randy Stough, Prattville Christian
Pitcher
Corrina Dodd, Sr., Locust Fork; Halle Payne, So., American Christian; Landyn McAnnally, Fr., Prattville Christian; Emily Boin, Jr., Wicksburg
Catcher
Anna Hood, Sr., Locust Fork
First base
Kylie Bolton, Sr., Oakman
Second base
Kat Grill, So., American Christian
Third base
Morgan White, So., Lauderdale County
Shortstop
Ashley Daffin, Sr., Clarke County
Outfield
Kaylee Vaught, Jr., Pisgah; Madison Hanson, So., Prattville Christian; Anna Kate Segars, Sr., East Lawrence
Designated hitter
McKinley Parris, Sr., Pleasant Valley; Bailey Smart, Sr., Plainview
Utility
Emma Houston, So., Providence Christian; Haven Kirby, So., Elkmont
Class 3A second team
Pitcher
Makayla Miller, Jr., Lauderdale County; Autumn Davis, Sr., Elkmont; Ava Jacobs, Sr., Plainview; Kennedy Barron, Fr., Pisgah
Catcher
Janeah Finney, Sr., Clarke County
First base
Lori Terry, Sr., East Lawrence
Second base
Anna Caroline Palmer, Sr., Providence Christian
Third base
Elaine Puckett, Fr., Plainview
Shortstop
Savannah Williams, Jr., Pleasant Valley
Outfield
Taylor Clegg, Fr., Gordo; Anslee Finch, Jr., Geneva; Heather Thompson, Sr., Oakman
Designated hitter
Kolby Holcombe, Sr., Holly Pond; BreAnna Barlow, Jr., Excel
Utility
Caroline Clark, Jr., Colbert Heights; Loryn Praytor, Sr., Opp
Class 3A honorable mention
Pitcher: Paisley Wilson, Jr., Prattville Christian; Rayleigh Cotton, Fr., Slocomb
Catcher: Macy Anderson, Jr., Pisgah; Kathryn Fallen, Jr., Prattville Christian
First base: Ashton White, 8th grade, Wicksburg; Kaylee Quimby, Fr., Gordo
Second base: McK enzie Montgomery, So., Prattville Christian; Kennedi Traylor, Sr., Plainview
Third base: Carolyn Carter, Jr., Prattville Christian; Makindle McGough, Sr., Carbon Hill
Shortstop: Janie Posey, Sr., Houston Academy; Theresa Reynolds, So., Wicksburg
Outfield: Carlee Colbert, Jr., Providence Christian; Georgia Hughes, Sr., Montevallo
Designated hitter: Krimson Kidd, So., Plainview; Ariyon Hightower, Sr., Opp
Utility: Meagan Oliver, Fr., Cottage Hill Christian; Kinsley Milender, So., Colbert Heights
Class 2A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
Hitter of the Year
Emma Latham, Hatton
Player of the Year
Olivia Baker, G.W. Long
Coach of the Year
Kelli Hilyer, Reeltown
Pitcher
Olivia Sarley, Sr., Hatton; Riley Vaughn, 8th grade, Mars Hill Bible; Calee Tarver, Sr., Leroy; Ayriana Stoneback, Sr., Reeltown
Catcher
Annah Steadman, Sr., Mars Hill Bible
First base
Cloey Lovelady, Jr., Hatton
Second base
Paige Norris, Sr., Sand Rock
Third base
Erika Mitchell, So., Mars Hill Bible
Shortstop
Savannah Sudduth, Sr., Lamar County
Outfield
Lanie Page, Sr., Leroy; Brylie St. Clair, Jr., Sand Rock; Brittany Carroll, Sr., Ariton
Designated hitter
Brooklyn Pennington, So., Lamar County; Emma Latham, Jr., Hatton
Utility
Sophie Page, Fr., Washington County; Olivia Baker, Jr., G.W. Long
Class 2A second team
Pitcher
Savanna Wood, Jr., G.W. Long; Drew Sanders, Sr., Cold Springs; Hannah Calhoun, Jr., Goshen; Kameryn Scales, Fr., Falkville
Catcher
Abbigale Ford, Sr., Collinsville
First base
Kelsey Williams, Sr., Geneva County
Second base
Allie Smith, Jr., Leroy
Third base
Cassie Aspenwall, Sr., Leroy
Shortstop
Anna Kate Voce, Fr., Cold Springs
Outfield
Morgan McGuire, Jr., Reeltown; Natalie Ritchey, Jr., Fayetteville; Ashley Berryman, So., Hatton
Designated hitter
Hanna Segars, Jr., G.W. Long; Brittany Rivera, So., Collinsville
Utility
Abby Tindol, Sr., Billingsley; Asia Jones, Cottonwood
Class 2A honorable mention
Catcher: Savannah Hood, Sr., Ider; Madison Motley, Sr., Billingsley
First base: Anna Kate McDaniel, Sr., Lamar County
Second base: Lexus Collins, Fr., West End
Third base: Brenna Wakefield, 8th grade, Winston County; Caroline Brannon, Fr., Collinsville
Shortstop: Abby Land, So., Geneva County; Jadyn Foster, 7th grade, Sand Rock
Outfield: Kate Warrick, Jr., Goshen; Audrey Henderson, Jr., Tanner
Designated hitter: Abby Stephens, Jr., Lamar County
Utility: Ashton Land, Sr., Geneva County
Class 1A first team
Pitcher of the Year
Leanna Johnson, Brantley
Hitter of the Year
Sara Irvin, Sweet Water
Player of the Year
Leanna Johnson, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Tony Echols, Sweet Water
Pitcher
Leanna Johnson, Sr., Brantley; Anna Calloway, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Megan Roe, 8th grade, Sweet Water; Abbey Steward, 8th grade, Spring Garden
Catcher
Kassidy Wilcox, Jr., Brantley
First base
Ameliah Dawson, Sr., Tharptown
Second base
Josie Lipsey, Jr., Marion County
Third base
Taylor Whisenant, So., Sumiton Christian
Shortstop
Payton McGinnis, Jr., Spring Garden
Outfield
Kerstin Bryant, Sr., Spring Garden; Amber Hayes, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Anna Katherine Kimbro, So., Brantley
Designated hitter
Caitlyn Jones, Jr., Marion County; Hannah Sims, Jr., Brantley
Utility
Bailey Thomas, Jr., Berry; Sara Irvin, Sr., Sweet Water
Class 1A second team
Pitcher
Mackenzie Hollinger, So., South Lamar; Olivia Ergle, So., Tharptown; Anna Grace Luker, 8th grade, Addison; Kaitlyn Brewer, Sr., Skyline
Catcher
Nealy McManus, 8th grade, South Lamar
First base
Eve Myers, So., Sweet Water
Second base
Gracie Free, Jr., Brantley
Third base
Sommer Bullard, Sr., Berry
Shortstop
Lexie Gann, Sr., Covenant Christian
Outfield
Brooke Daily, So., Tharptown; Madison Norris, Jr., Marion County; Emory Bush, So., Brantley
Designated hitter
Katie Jones, So., Decatur Heritage; Natalie Watkins, Sr., South Lamar
Utility
Abby Hester, Sr., Vina; Neely Welsh, 8th grade, Spring Garden
Class 1A honorable mention
Pitcher: Courtney Lunsford, So., Kinston; Crimson Chapman, So., Millry
Catcher: Shaylee Wieting, So., Tharptown; Chesnee Clements, 8th grade, Millry
First base: Faith Peters, 8th grade, Kinston
Third base: Baylee Holley, Sr., Kinston; Dorthy Patterson, Jr., Cherokee
Shortstop: Madelyn Mitchell, Jr., Gaylesville; Lilly Laubenthal, Jr., Holy Spirit
Outfield: Cecilee Gaither, Sr., Addison; A.J. Broome, Jr., Spring Garden
Designated hitter: Anna Kate Tyree, So., Sumiton Christian; Natalie Luker, Sr., Sweet Water