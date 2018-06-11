Local players made ASWA All-State baseball, softball teams

Hokes Bluff’’s Dylan Teague was one of four area players named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State baseball first team. (Photo by Alex Chaney)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area high school baseball players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 All-State teams.

Four area players made the first team – Hokes Bluff junior Dylan Teague at Class 4A pitcher, Westbrook Christian freshman pitcher Sam Dutton at Class 2A pitcher, Westbrook Christian junior Greyson Robinson at Class 2A second base and Coosa Christian senior Jackson Justus at Class 1A designated hitter.

As the ace of the Eagle pitching staff, Teague went 11-3 with a 1.11 earned run average while striking out 70 and issuing just 13 earned runs in 81.1 innings. His production helped Hokes Bluff post a 28-8 record (including a 9-3 mark in the postseason) and make it to the Class 4A state championship series for the first time in 10 years. Teague did not lose a game during the state playoffs was the lone Eagle pitcher to win a game against Andalusia in the state finals.

In 46 innings, Dutton compiled a 5-2-1 record with 72 strikeouts and a 1.21 earned run average. He allowed only 28 hits and eight earned run over the course of the season and pitched a no-hitter against Verbena in the first round of the state playoffs. Robinson batted .453 with 29 hits, 32 RBI and 20 runs scored. Justus finished with a .438 batting average, 37 RBI and nine home runs. He and Dutton helped the Warriors’ 27-9 record, area championship and berth in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

Playing primarily at second base and catcher, Justus boosted the Conquerors with .438 batting avg., 37 RBI and nine home runs.

Named to the second team were Etowah’s David Rutledge and Jarren Wright in Class 5A, Hokes Bluff’s Houston Edwards and Sardis’ Logan Gaskin in Class 4A and West End’s Devin Tinsley and Matthew Hood in Class 2A.

A senior first baseman, Rutledge finished the season with a .422 batting average, 43 hits, 37 RBI, 24 runs scored and 17 doubles. A junior outfielder, Wright had a 431bating average, 44 hits, 36 runs scored and 23 RBI. He and Rutledge helped the Blue Devils to a 25-11 record and a final regular season ranking of No. 7.

A junior catcher, Edwards helped the Eagles post a 28-8 record (including a 9-3 mark in the postseason) and a berth in the Class 4A state championship series for the first time in 10 years. He finished the season with 43 hits, 34 RBI, nine runs, eight doubles, five home runs, a .398 batting average and a .611 slugging percentage.

A senior first baseman, Gaskin batted .408 along with 42 hits, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored. A senior outfielder, Ross had .438 batting average, 49 hits, 41 runs scored, 30 RBI, 10 doubles and 21 steals. He and Gaskin helped the Lions win 18 games and make it to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.

A senior first baseman, Tinsley complied a .483 batting average, 29 hits, 27 runs, 20 RBI and eight doubles, while senior outfielder Hood batted .417 with 25 hits and 23 runs scored.

Garnering honorable mention recognition were Etowah’s Will Hotalen in Class 5A and Westbrook’s Garret Kennedy and Cullen Stafford in Class 2A.

A junior pitcher, Hotalen went 5-1 in 49 and two-third innings with an earned run average of 1.83 and 51 strikeouts.

A senior shortstop, Kennedy batted .438 with 46 hits, 52 runs scored, 24 RBI and 36 steals. A senior third baseman, Stafford finished with a .444 batting average, 48 hits, 16 doubles, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored and three home runs.

West End High’s Lexus Collins was the lone local player named to the ASWA All-State softball team. The freshman second baseman made Class 2A honorable mention after hitting .426 with 29 hits, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .975 fielding percentage.

2018 ASWA All-state baseball

Class 7A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Brooks Fuller, Auburn

Hitter of the Year

Sonny DiChiara, Hoover

Player of the Year

Brooks Fuller, Auburn

Coach of the Year

Matt Cimo, Auburn

Pitcher

Christian MacLeod, Sr., Huntsville; Chandler Best, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Brooks Fuller, Sr., Auburn; Carson Skipper, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Catcher

LeShun Borden, Sr., Theodore

First base

Sonny DiChiara, Sr., Hoover

Second base

Tyler Mauldin, So., Hewitt-Trussville

Third base

Trevor Andrews, Sr., Theodore

Shortstop

Chance Warren, Enterprise, Sr.

Outfield

Trevor Wells, Sr., Fairhope; Dylan Ray, So., Bob Jones; Garrett Morris, Sr., Auburn

Utility

Caden Rose, So., Bob Jones; Colton Lewis, Jr., Vestavia Hills

Designated hitter

Cam Hill, So., Bob Jones; Collin Brown, Sr., James Clemens

Class 7A second team

Pitcher

Drew Jennings, Sr., Auburn; Jerry Dale Bowman, Sr., Smiths Station; Gene Hurst, Sr., Oak Mountain; Aaron Shiflet, Sr., Mountain Brook

Catcher

Dalton Gunter, Sr., Smiths Station

First base

Eric Toth, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Second base

Peyton Wilson, Jr., Hoover

Third base

Landon Cato, Jr., Oak Mountain

Shortstop

Javier Vaz, Sr., Huntsville

Outfield

Hunter Tillman, Jr., Theodore; Jacob Bailey, Jr., Baker; Slade Gorman, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Utility

Nathan LaRue, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Matt Dailey, Jr., Huntsville

Designated hitter

Colton Yeager, Jr., Mountain Brook; Caeleb Williams, Sr., Alma Bryant

Class 7A honorable mention

Pitcher: Spencer Hadley, Jr., McGill-Toolen; Scott Elgin, Sr., Hoover

Catcher: John-Michael Riley, Jr., Bob Jones

First base: Kendall Cribb, So., Theodore

Second base: Myles Brown, Sr., Thompson; Mitchell Daly, So., Bob Jones

Third base: Preston Moore, Sr., Hoover; Will Smith, So., Prattville

Shortstop: Hunter Bettner, Jr., Fairhope; Mason Davis, Jr., Central-Phenix City

Outfield: Justin Owens, Sr., Smiths Station

Utility: Garrett Ewing, Jr., Alma Bryant

Designated hitter: Tyler Davis, Sr., Grissom

Class 6A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Will Morrison, Cullman

Hitter of the Year

Tyler Miller, Spanish Fort

Player of the Year

Josh Hall, Homewood

Coach of the Year

Frankie Perez, Hazel Green

Pitcher

Tyler Duskin, Sr., Hazel Green; Will Morrison, Sr., Cullman; Garrett Wade, Sr., Hartselle; Landon Green, Sr., Helena

Catcher

Zane Faulk, So., Russell County

First base

Rett Files, Sr., Gulf Shores

Second base

Jacob McNairy, Sr., Athens

Third base

Ben Teel, Sr., Homewood

Shortstop

Tyler Miller, Sr., Spanish Fort

Outfield

Josh Hall, Sr., Homewood; Isaiah Magwood, Sr., Hazel Green; T.J. Reeves, Sr., Hueytown;

Utility

Von Seibert, Jr., Spanish Fort; Jalen Gaston, Sr., Carver-Montgomery

Designated hitter

Brody Syer, Sr., Oxford; Grayson Taylor, Sr., Cullman

Class 6A second team

Pitcher

T.J. Kervin, Jr., Saraland; Jackson Reynolds, Sr., Opelika; Jarin Turner, Jr., Oxford; Hunter Milam, Sr., Russell County

Catcher

Michael Milner, Jr., Saraland

First base

Sam Watkins, Sr., Austin

Second base

Cooper Beck, Jr., Cullman

Third base

Ty Bunch, Sr., Saraland

Shortstop

William Hamiter, Jr., Northridge

Outfield

Zac Durham, Jr., Jasper; Jackson Huguley, So., Russell County; Will Collins, Sr., Hueytown

Utility

Hunter McGriff, Jr., Hazel Green; Cleophes Miles, Sr., Park Crossing

Designated hitter

Jackson Sweatt, Fr., Pell City; Jordan Beck, Jr., Hazel Green

Class 6A honorable mention

Pitcher: Payton Godfrey, Sr., Gardendale; Cole Henry, Sr., Florence; Jackson Rogers, Sr., Spanish Fort

Catcher: Nick Ragsdale, Sr., Helena; Slade Harbin, Jr., Jasper

First base: Connor Miles, Sr., Clay-Chalkville; Walt Bailey, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa;

Second base: Slade Tucker, Sr., Hueytown, Sr.; Jalen Ford, Parker, Sr.

Third base: Joshua Mahand, Jr., Shades Valley; Trentin Dupper, Jr., Decatur

Shortstop: Bradley Hulin, Jr., Hazel Green

Outfield: Mac Boutwell, Jr., Saraland; Michael Kilgore, Dr., Clay-Chalkville

Utility: Jared Bartlett, Sr., Opelika; A.J. Pierce, Sr., Northview

Designated hitter: David Harris, So., Gardendale

Class 5A first team

Pitcher

Jacob Smith, Sr., Calera; Herndon Akridge, Sr., St. Paul’s; Chase Wilkerson, Sr., Headland; Landon Ezzell, Sr., Russellville

Catcher

Jake Killingsworth, So., Headland

First base

Jake Holifield, Jr., St. Paul’s

Second base

Jarrett Eaton, Sr., St. Paul’s

Third base

Neal Gresco, Jr., Carroll

Shortstop

Zach Dew, Jr., Sylacauga

Outfield

Reece Ewing, Sr., Faith Academy; Brandon Daniels, Jr., Springville; Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr., Jackson

Utility

Brayden Baggett, Sr., Marbury; Tyler O’Clair, Sr., Calera

Designated hitter

Michael Gilliland, Sr., Boaz; Chris Sargent, Sr., Faith Academy

Pitcher of the Year

Jacob Smith, Calera

Hitter of the Year

Jake Holifield, St. Paul’s

Player of the Year

Chase Wilkerson, Headland

Coach of the Year

Matt Seymour, Faith Academy

Class 5A second team

Pitcher

Gabe Shepard, Sr., Faith Academy; Hayes Atkins, Fr., Demopolis; Matthew McDonald, Sr., West Point; Michael Hiers, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Catcher

Nick Purvis, So., Hayden

First base

David Rutledge, Sr., Etowah

Second base

Carson Eddy, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Third base

Nick Embrey, Sr., Ardmore

Shortstop

Rudy Fernandez, Sr., Russellville

Outfield

Jarren Wright, Jr., Etowah; Kevin Dowdell, Sr., Calera; Bailey Ward, Sr., Sylacauga

Utility

Noah Watkins, So., Lee-Huntsville; D.J. Powell, Jr., Jackson

Designated hitter

Coby McDonald, Sr., Valley; Garek Hall, Jr., Mortimer Jordan

Class 5A honorable mention

Pitcher: Will Hotalen, Jr., Etowah; Carson Villalta, So., Brooks

Catcher: Caleb Dunagan, Sr., Curry

First base: Octavious Palmer, So., Dallas County; Jason Hogan, Sr., Ardmore

Second base: Jordan Ridgeway, So., Sylacauga; Jayden Sloan, Jr., Brewbaker Tech

Third base: Tri Overby, Sr., Beauregard; Houston Kitterman, Sr., Russellville

Shortstop: Davis Petrey, Jr., Demopolis; Drew Hudson, Sr., Arab

Outfield: Lane Schnittker, Sr., Fairview

Utility: Lake Spurgeon, Jr., Brooks; Chris Thornton, Jr., Eufaula

Designated hitter: Chase Isbell, Jr., Springville

Class 4A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Brody Moore, Oneonta

Hitter of the Year

Ethan Wilson, Andalusia

Player of the Year

Ethan Wilson, Andalusia

Coach of the Year

Tyler Dent, Andalusia

Pitcher

Dylan Teague, Jr., Hokes Bluff; Brody Moore, Sr., Oneonta; Jacob Cravey, So., Andalusia; Tyler Robertson, Sr., St. James

Catcher

Hogan Nichols, Jr., Andalusia

First base

Jaylen Childs, Jr., Saks

Second base

Brantley Riley, Sr., Dale County

Third base

Tucker Rhodes, Sr., Wilson

Shortstop

Daniel Mitchell, Sr., Rogers

Outfield

Sam Kimel, Sr., Randolph; Richard Brinson, So., UMS-Wright; Ethan Wilson, Sr., Andalusia

Utility

Jay Lockridge, Sr., Cherokee County; Colton Clark, Jacksonville

Designated hitter

Jackson Devaney, Sr., Oneonta; Jake Spivey, Jr., White Plains

Class 4A second team

Pitcher

Connor Moye, Sr., W.S. Neal; Ethan Johnson, Jr., Cherokee County; Andrew Norred, Sr., White Plains; Blake Bennett, Jr., Haleyville

Catcher

Houston Edwards, Jr., Hokes Bluff

First base

Logan Gaskin, Sr., Sardis

Second base

Skipper Snypes, Jr., UMS-Wright

Third base

Zach Roberts, Sr., Leeds

Shortstop

Braylon Myers, Fr., Oak Grove

Outfield

Jake Ross, Sr., Sardis; Jacobey Hawthorne, Sr., W.S. Neal; Braxton Dopson, Sr., White Plains

Utility

Trace Bright, Jr., Trinity; Andrew Cronan, Sr., White Plains

Designated hitter

Cade Stelly, Sr., Dale County; Hunter Revel, Sr., W.S. Neal

Class 4A honorable mention

Pitcher: Chase Driver, Sr., Holtville

Catcher: Sam Harris, Jr., Hamilton

First base: Trey Dollar, Jr., Madison Academy; Drew Beddingfield, Sr., West Limestone

Second base: Brayden Buckner, Fr., Deshler; Jackson Gantt, Jr., Tallassee

Third base: John Rice, So., UMS-Wright; Casey Baynes, Sr., Tallassee

Shortstop: Grayson Evans, Sr., Alabama Christian; Avery Moates, Sr., Wilson

Outfield: Shaw Woodson, Sr., St. James; Hunter Rhodes, Sr., Wilson

Utility: Corrigan Thibodeaux, Jr., Thomasville

Designated hitter: Camden Jr., Lovrich, Trinity

Class 3A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Tyler Bell, Prattville Christian

Hitter of the Year

Drew Williamson, T.R. Miller

Player of the Year

Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian

Coach of the Year

Corey Looney, Lauderdale County

Pitcher

Jeffrey Griffin, Sr., Mobile Christian; Parker Garner, Sr., Lauderdale County; Trent McGregor, Sr., West Morgan; Tyler Bell, Sr., Prattville Christian

Catcher

Ethan Hearn, Jr., Mobile Christian

First base

Drew Williamson, Sr., T.R. Miller

Second base

Grayson Stewart, So., Providence Christian

Third base

Zack Allen, Sr., Plainview

Shortstop

Trent Avery, Sr., Mobile Christian

Outfield

Hunter Dixon, Jr., Cottage Hill Christian; Carson Crowe, Sr., American Christian; Collin Herring, Sr., Gordo

Utility

Tyler Cruse, Jr., Lexington; Lawson Pratt, So., American Christian

Designated hitter

Carter Ledkins, So., Excel; Taylor Morrow, Sr., Piedmont

Class 3A second team

Pitcher

C.J. Hall, Sr., Oakman; Logan Pruitt, Jr., Piedmont; Kade Snell, So., Wicksburg; Logan Ross, Jr., Opp

Catcher

Slade Brown, So., Lauderdale County

First base

Jared Faulk, Sr., Wicksburg

Second base

Sam Ladner, Sr., Mobile Christian

Third base

Tanner Jackson, Sr., Houston Academy

Shortstop

Ethan Baker, Sr., Opp

Outfield

Jon Lewis, Sr., Providence Christian; Jon Avery, Sr., Oakman; Blade Wisdom, So., Lauderdale County

Utility

Brantley Nelson, Sr., Slocomb; Davis Vails, Sr., Gordo

Designated hitter

Jason Konsler, Sr., T.R. Miller; Skyler Hutto, 8th grade, West Morgan

Class 3A honorable mention

Pitcher: Tyler Hoffman, Sr., Mobile Christian

Catcher: Connor Coiro, Sr., Prattville Christian; Kody Richburg, Sr., Opp

First base: Coleman Wright, Jr., Providence Christian

Second base: Brodie Byrd, Fr., Excel; Preston Cox, Jr., Prattville Christian

Third base: JonDawson Tittle, Jr., Oakman

Shortstop: Chandler Passons, Sr., Bayside Academy; Brown Simmons, Sr., Montgomery Academy

Outfield: Dylan Hogan, Jr., Wicksburg; Lane Worley, Sr., Opp

Utility: Malik Inabinette, So., Montevallo

Designated hitter: Ridge Wood, Sr., Gordo

Class 2A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Dylan Register, G.W. Long

Hitter of the Year

Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

Player of the Year

Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

Coach of the Year

Drew Miller, G.W. Long

Pitcher

Samuel Dutton, Fr., Westbrook Christian; Dylan Register, Sr., G.W. Long; Daniel Waddill, Sr., Leroy; Dillan Baldwin, Sr., J.U. Blacksher

Catcher

Robbie Albright, Jr., Vincent

First base

Jackson Miller, So., Luverne, So.

Second base

Greysen Robinson, Jr., Westbrook Christian

Third base

Peyton Thomas, Sr., Phil Campbell

Shortstop

Jeremiah Jackson, Sr., St. Luke’s

Outfield

Trevor Gentry, Sr., Section; Brant Rowell, Sr., Fyffe; Christian Collier, Jr., G.W. Long

Utility

Cooper Dean, Sr., J.U. Blacksher; Dylan Davis, Sr., Section

Designated hitter

John Karr, Sr., Leroy; Ryan Tomlin, Sr., Ariton

Class 2A second team

Pitcher

Brady Garcia, Fr., St. Luke’s; Seth Benefield, Sr., Fyffe; Ben McCardle, Sr., Cottonwood; Colt Smith, Jr., Mars Hill Bible

Catcher

Slade Simmons, Jr., G.W. Long

First base

Deven Tinsley, Sr., West End

Second base

Cade Parrish, Sr., Mars Hill Bible

Third base

Matt Snell, Jr., G.W. Long

Shortstop

Ethan Moore, Jr., Winston County

Outfield

Matthew Hood, Sr., West End; Chase Pugh, So., Leroy; Landon Moore, Sr., Mars Hill Bible

Utility

Solomon Foster, So., Leroy; Chandler Moon, Jr., Sheffield

Designated hitter

Kolby Bragwell, Jr., Red Bay; Collin Huntley, Jr., Mars Hill Bible

Class 2A honorable mention

Pitcher: Tucker Patterson, So., Thorsby

Catcher: Tanner Jones, Fr., Thorsby

First base: Ethan Carrouth, Jr., Sulligent; Braedon Brown, Jr., Hatton

Second base: McGwire Stanley, So., Goshen; Alex Fowler, Sr., Falkville

Third base: Cullen Stafford, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Dalton Bunce, Sr., Goshen

Shortstop: Garret Kennedy, Sr., Westbrook Christian

Outfield: Chase Townson, Sr., Ider; Sam Ragan, Jr., Mars Hill Bible

Utility: Landon Mura, Jr., J.U. Blacksher

Designated hitter: Sr., Jackson Nichols, Falkville

Class 1A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Jonah Smith, Sweet Water

Hitter of the Year

Brent Schoener, Maplesville

Player of the Year

Jonah Smith, Sweet Water

Coach of the Year

Barrett Ragsdale, Spring Garden

Pitcher

Jonah Smith, Sr., Sweet Water; Kenneth Adams, Sr., Athens Bible; Christin Brown, Jr., Maplesville; Noah Barnett, Sr., Hackleburg

Catcher

Cade Abernathy, Jr., Athens Bible

First base

Brynn McGuire, Sr., Hackleburg

Second base

Sam Contorno, Jr., Holy Spirit

Third base

Austin Slayton, Sr., Spring Garden

Shortstop

Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage

Outfield

Garett Norton, Sr., Millry; Riley Austin, Sr., Spring Garden; Brent Schoener, Sr., Maplesville

Utility

Trace Lentz, Sr., Decatur Heritage; Payton Stagner, Sr., Fruitdale

Designated hitter

Jackson Justus, Sr., Coosa Christian; Braden Pyron, Jr., Marion County

Class 1A second team

Pitcher

Joe Hicks, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Aaron Driggers, Sr., Kinston; Aaron Mordecai, Sr., South Lamar; Parker Odom, Jr., Brantley

Catcher

Stone Fincher, Jr., Hackleburg

First base

Ross Johnson, Jr., Cedar Bluff

Second base

Austin Finch, Sr., Spring Garden

Third base

Ethan Teague, Jr., Cedar Bluff

Shortstop

Colby Slayton, So., Spring Garden

Outfield

Trent Sams, Sr., Sweet Water; Greyson Layton, Jr., Brantley; Evan Crowe, Sr., Hackleburg

Utility

Sasha Smith, So., Sweet Water; Braydon Butts, Sr., South Lamar

Designated hitter

J.T. Waddell, Sr., Shoals Christian; Jeremy Boler, Jr., Holy Spirit

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Noah Phillips, Jr., Highland Home;

Catcher: Devin Bentheimer, Sr., Gaylesville; Connor Fordham, Sr., Wadley

First base: John Thomas Etheridge, So., Sweet Water

Second base: Jake Kilcrease, Jr., Brantley

Third base: Jarrett McLain, Jr., Sumiton Christian

Shortstop: Hall Billings, Jr., Donoho; Jack Dowdle, Jr., South Lamar

Outfield: Daniel Phillips, Jr., Highland Home

Utility: Lane Lawson, Jr., Covenant Christian

Designated hitter: Bryce Palmer, Jr., Waterloo

ASWA All-State Softball Team

Class 7A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

Hitter of the Year

Lauren Haskins, Thompson

Player of the Year

Samantha Yarbrough, Fairhope

Coach of the Year

Matt Stonbreaker, Smiths Station

Pitcher

Alea Johnson, 8th grade, Fairhope; Hannah Mynard, Sr., Enterprise; Annabelle Widra, Fr., Spain Park; Hannah Pitts, Fr., Auburn

Catcher

Hannah Borden, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville

First base

Victoria Ortiz, Sr., Baker

Second base

Caitlin McRee, Jr., Baker

Third base

Crystal Maze, Fr., Hewitt-Trussville

Shortstop

Shelby Newsome, So., Central-Phenix City

Outfield

Maddie Majors, Jr., Spain Park; Taylor Davis, Sr., Sparkman; Bella Wiggins, Fr., Fairhope

Designated hitter

Brooke Pooler, Jr., Sparkman; Lauren Haskins, Jr., Thompson

Utility

Maddie Parks, Jr., Tuscaloosa County; Samantha Yarbrough, Sr., Fairhope

Class 7A second team

Pitcher

Bailey Whitfield, Sr., Thompson; Victoria Nichols, So., Mary Montgomery; Molly Cobb, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville; Emma Hindi, Sr., Prattville

Catcher

Aubrie Lisenby, Fr., Bob Jones

First base

Laura Harbin, So., Buckhorn

Second base

Pepper Nichols, Sr., Hoover

Third base

Kamryn Warman, So., Sparkman

Shortstop

Lila Young, Jr., James Clemens

Outfield

Tate Moseley, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Kristen White, 8th grade, Central-Phenix City; TyNitra Wilson, Jr., Prattville

Designated hitter

Kennedy Foote, So., Thompson; Jada Askew, Jr., Auburn

Utility

Emma Jarrett, Jr., Bob Jones; Cassidy Duskin, So., Sparkman

Class 7A honorable mention

Pitcher: Melissa Townsend, Jr., Prattville; Breanna Cameron, Sr., Smiths Station

Catcher: Madison Bubel, Sr., Thompson; Cassady Greenwood, Sr., Oak Mountain

First base: Sarah Simon, Jr., James Clemens; Torie Denkers, Sr., Oak Mountain

Second base: Kinley Adams, So., Buckhorn

Third base: Sydney Belcher, Sr., Smiths Station; Mary Claire Wilson, So., Vestavia Hills

Shortstop: Merritt Cahoon, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Bailey Bowers, Jr., Spain Park

Outfield: Kindall Deramus, Jr., Thompson; Jenna Galloway, Sr., Oak Mountain

Designated hitter: Caroline Wooley, Jr., Spain Park; Katie Atkins, Sr., Tuscaloosa County

Utility: Caroline Brandt, Jr., Auburn; Hope Mynard, Sr., Enterprise; Tia Coleman, Jr., Theodore

Class 6A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Makenna Pierce, Daphne

Hitter of the Year

Kennedy Cronan, Daphne

Player of the Year

Kylie Winton, Hartselle

Coach of the Year

Christy Ferguson, Hartselle

Pitcher

Makenna Pierce, Sr., Daphne; Jaala Torrence, So., Northview; McKenzie Newcomb, Fr., Hazel Green; Morgyn Sparkman, Jr., Hartselle

Catcher

Sarah Howell, So., Oxford

First base

Kelsey McPeters, So., Hazel Green

Second base

Olivia Coaker, Jr., Gulf Shores

Third base

Karsen Mosley, Sr., Saraland

Shortstop

Kennedy Cronan, Sr., Daphne

Outfield

Katie Head, Jr., Saraland; Felicity Frame, So., Brookwood; Katie Lively, Sr., Helena

Designated hitter

Maddie Cartron, So., Hazel Green; Kylie Winton, Jr., Hartselle

Utility

Carlee McCondichie, Jr., Gardendale; Karsen Pierce, So., Daphne

Class 6A second team

Pitcher

Brinkley Goff, Jr., Saraland; Kaitlyn Clark, Jr., Gardendale; Avery Barnett, Jr., Helena; Sarah Cespedes, Sr., Chelsea

Catcher

Brooke Burback, So., Chelsea

First base

Skylar Birdyshaw, Sr., Jasper

Second base

Olivia Wilborn, So., Decatur

Third base

Brianna Short, Fr., Brookwood

Shortstop

Katelyn Braswell, So., Northview

Outfield

Mackenzie Brasher, Jr., Gulf Shores

Outfield

Savannah Pennington, Jr., Gardendale; Brantley Palmer, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Designated hitter

Jaida Choice, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Elizabeth Franklin, Sr., Saraland

Utility

Emily Butts, Jr., Pell City; Chaney Phillips, Sr., Gardendale, Sr.

Class 6A honorable mention

Pitcher: Taylor Heaton, So., Saraland; Asia McWaters, Jr., Benjamin Russell

Catcher: Bailee Butler, Jr., Brookwood; Devon Grace Boyd, Sr., John Carroll Catholic

First base: Brentli Champion, Jr., Oxford; Mackenzie Jackson, Jr., Hartselle

Second base: Hannah Hayes, Sr., Hazel Green; Brooklyn Wallace, Sr., Hartselle

Third base: Anna Poland, Sr., Northview; Ashlyn Holland, Sr., Fort Payne

Shortstop: Camryn McLemore, Jr., Saraland; Alexis Austin, Sr., Wetumpka

Outfield: Mary Greg Anderson, Jr., Athens; Maris Stinchcomb, Sr., Stanhope Elmore

Designated hitter: Anna McElrath, Jr., Fort Payne; Alexis Rice, Jr., Albertville

Utility: Raven Hudson, So., Stanhope Elmore; Collier Peaden, Fr., Northview

Class 5A first team

Pitcher

Maggie Phillips, Jr., Alexandria; Abby Swaney, Jr., Springville; Sydney Hall, So., Ardmore; Stephanie Schoonover, So., Rehobeth

Catcher

Chelsea Parker, Sr., Cleburne County

First base

Lindsey Richardson, So., Moody

Second base

Sid Wagnon, Sr., Moody

Third base

Lauren Hopper, Sr., Lawrence County

Shortstop

Lacey Fincher, Sr., Faith Academy

Outfield

A.J. Taylor, So., Russellville; Madison Frazier, So., Citronelle; Brooke Langley, Sr., Beauregard

Designated hitter

Olivia Ball, Jr., West Point; Peri Clark, So., Shelby County

Utility

Karla Hice, Jr., Ardmore; Lauren Quigley, Sr., Guntersville

Pitcher of the Year

Abby Swaney, Springville

Hitter of the Year

Lindsey Richardson, Moody

Player of the Year

Abby Swaney, Springville

Coach of the Year

Becky Seymour, Moody

Class 5A second team

Pitcher

Magie Caldwell, Sr., Eufaula; Hannah Rose Corbin, Sr., Jemison; Madison Wright, So., Douglas; Shelby Waldrop, So., Scottsboro

Catcher

Victoria Mitchell, Sr., Lincoln

First base

Emmah Rolfe, 8th grade, Alexandria

Second base

Kyndra Richard, Sr., Curry

Third base

Riley Coyne, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Shortstop

Charley Clark, Sr., Calera

Outfield

Justice Green, So., Lincoln; Lexie Bennett, 8th grade, Scottsboro; Macy Crawford, Sr., Eufaula

Designated hitter

Taylor Robinson, Sr., Faith Academy; Lauren Rase, Sr., Rehobeth

Utility

Mckenzie Brown, Fr., Springville; Morgan Maze, Sr., Mortimer Jordan

Class 5A honorable mention

Pitcher: Natalie Tatum, Sr., Demopolis; Madison Sanders, Jr., Moody

Catcher: Makalyn Kyser, 8th grade, Springville; Loren Grider, Sr., Scottsboro

First base: Annie Laura Clayton, Sr., Eufaula; Sydnee Reaves, 8th grade, Central-Clay County

Second base: Lydia Coleman, Fr., Briarwood Christian; Chasilyn Sawyers, Jr., Rehobeth

Third base: Gabby Stagner, Fr., Faith Academy; Brantly Bonds, Jr., Corner

Shortstop: Blake Gibson, Jr., Rehobeth; Kaylee Chapman, Sr., Springville

Outfield: Sara Warg, Sr., Rehobeth; Bo Riley, 8th grade, Ardmore; Piper Long, Sr., Springville

Designated hitter: Kendall Hannah, Sr., Demopolis; L.B. Smith, So., Ardmore

Utility: Kaylee Nelson, Sr, Lawrence County; Megan Blackmon, Beauregard, Sr.

Class 4A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian

Hitter of the Year

Andrea Harbin, Winfield

Player of the Year

Johnna Staggs, Wilson

Coach of the Year

Drew Hall, Cherokee County

Pitcher

Haley Pittman, So., Alabama Christian; Josie Thompson, Jr., North Jackson; Kaylyn Dismukes, Jr., Holtville; Chloe Deerman, Sr., Northside

Catcher

Raegan Clem, Fr., West Limestone

First base

Johnna Staggs, So., Wilson

Second base

Brianna Crim, So., Thomasville

Third base

Rachel Baker, Jr., Madison Academy

Shortstop

Courtney Ellzey, Sr., Satsuma

Outfield

Claire West, Jr., Madison Academy; Isabella Pinto, Sr., White Plains; Kendal Perry, Sr., Cherokee County

Designated hitter

Madalynn Langham, Jr., Hale County; Taylor Brown, Jr., Wilson

Utility

Riley Grace Honeycutt, Sr., Northside; Andrea Harbin, Jr., Winfield

Class 4A second team

Pitcher

Haylee Osborne, Sr., Tallassee; Alana Loyd, Fr., Cherokee County; Savanna Holmes, Sr., Hale County; Gracie Woodruff, Jr., Bibb County

Catcher

Anna Blake Lowe, Sr., Haleyville

First base

Madison Britt, Fr., Elmore County

Second base

Macy Holt, Jr., Satsuma

Third base

Kayla Wyatt, Sr., Hale County

Shortstop

Olivia Aycock, Sr., Westminster Christian

Outfield

Callie Ryan, Sr., Danville; Presley Whitten, Sr., White Plains; Emma Hyche, Jr., Cordova

Designated hitter

Amber Atkins, Jr., North Jackson; Addie May Robinson, Sr., Handley

Utility

Chloe Kleffman, Sr., DAR; Taylor Cassidy, Jr., LAMP

Class 4A honorable mention

Pitcher: Raven Clark, Jr., Cordova

Catcher: Chelsea McGuff, Jr., Madison Academy; Jensen Alexander, Sr., Cherokee County

First base: Breanna Ray, Sr., Winfield

Second base: Mackinezie Meadows, 8th grade, Madison Academy; Alanna Aiken, Fr., Montgomery Catholic

Third base: Brianna Posey, Jr., Central-Florence; Gabby Hilliker, Sr., Northside

Shortstop: Bella Farmer, So., Holtville; Bailie Seales, Sr., Bibb County; Aleigha Walden, Sr., Montgomery Catholic

Outfield: Hanah Lollar, Jr., Satsuma; Erica Ellzey, Sr., Cherokee County; Haley Ingram, Fr., Alabama Christian

Designated hitter: Lauren McCoy, Jr., Westminster Christian; Morgan Whaley, Sr., Handley

Utility: Hannah Smyth, Fr., Priceville

Class 3A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Corrina Dodd, Locust Fork

Hitter of the Year

Bailey Smart, Plainview

Player of the Year

Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence

Coach of the Year

Randy Stough, Prattville Christian

Pitcher

Corrina Dodd, Sr., Locust Fork; Halle Payne, So., American Christian; Landyn McAnnally, Fr., Prattville Christian; Emily Boin, Jr., Wicksburg

Catcher

Anna Hood, Sr., Locust Fork

First base

Kylie Bolton, Sr., Oakman

Second base

Kat Grill, So., American Christian

Third base

Morgan White, So., Lauderdale County

Shortstop

Ashley Daffin, Sr., Clarke County

Outfield

Kaylee Vaught, Jr., Pisgah; Madison Hanson, So., Prattville Christian; Anna Kate Segars, Sr., East Lawrence

Designated hitter

McKinley Parris, Sr., Pleasant Valley; Bailey Smart, Sr., Plainview

Utility

Emma Houston, So., Providence Christian; Haven Kirby, So., Elkmont

Class 3A second team

Pitcher

Makayla Miller, Jr., Lauderdale County; Autumn Davis, Sr., Elkmont; Ava Jacobs, Sr., Plainview; Kennedy Barron, Fr., Pisgah

Catcher

Janeah Finney, Sr., Clarke County

First base

Lori Terry, Sr., East Lawrence

Second base

Anna Caroline Palmer, Sr., Providence Christian

Third base

Elaine Puckett, Fr., Plainview

Shortstop

Savannah Williams, Jr., Pleasant Valley

Outfield

Taylor Clegg, Fr., Gordo; Anslee Finch, Jr., Geneva; Heather Thompson, Sr., Oakman

Designated hitter

Kolby Holcombe, Sr., Holly Pond; BreAnna Barlow, Jr., Excel

Utility

Caroline Clark, Jr., Colbert Heights; Loryn Praytor, Sr., Opp

Class 3A honorable mention

Pitcher: Paisley Wilson, Jr., Prattville Christian; Rayleigh Cotton, Fr., Slocomb

Catcher: Macy Anderson, Jr., Pisgah; Kathryn Fallen, Jr., Prattville Christian

First base: Ashton White, 8th grade, Wicksburg; Kaylee Quimby, Fr., Gordo

Second base: McK enzie Montgomery, So., Prattville Christian; Kennedi Traylor, Sr., Plainview

Third base: Carolyn Carter, Jr., Prattville Christian; Makindle McGough, Sr., Carbon Hill

Shortstop: Janie Posey, Sr., Houston Academy; Theresa Reynolds, So., Wicksburg

Outfield: Carlee Colbert, Jr., Providence Christian; Georgia Hughes, Sr., Montevallo

Designated hitter: Krimson Kidd, So., Plainview; Ariyon Hightower, Sr., Opp

Utility: Meagan Oliver, Fr., Cottage Hill Christian; Kinsley Milender, So., Colbert Heights

Class 2A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

Hitter of the Year

Emma Latham, Hatton

Player of the Year

Olivia Baker, G.W. Long

Coach of the Year

Kelli Hilyer, Reeltown

Pitcher

Olivia Sarley, Sr., Hatton; Riley Vaughn, 8th grade, Mars Hill Bible; Calee Tarver, Sr., Leroy; Ayriana Stoneback, Sr., Reeltown

Catcher

Annah Steadman, Sr., Mars Hill Bible

First base

Cloey Lovelady, Jr., Hatton

Second base

Paige Norris, Sr., Sand Rock

Third base

Erika Mitchell, So., Mars Hill Bible

Shortstop

Savannah Sudduth, Sr., Lamar County

Outfield

Lanie Page, Sr., Leroy; Brylie St. Clair, Jr., Sand Rock; Brittany Carroll, Sr., Ariton

Designated hitter

Brooklyn Pennington, So., Lamar County; Emma Latham, Jr., Hatton

Utility

Sophie Page, Fr., Washington County; Olivia Baker, Jr., G.W. Long

Class 2A second team

Pitcher

Savanna Wood, Jr., G.W. Long; Drew Sanders, Sr., Cold Springs; Hannah Calhoun, Jr., Goshen; Kameryn Scales, Fr., Falkville

Catcher

Abbigale Ford, Sr., Collinsville

First base

Kelsey Williams, Sr., Geneva County

Second base

Allie Smith, Jr., Leroy

Third base

Cassie Aspenwall, Sr., Leroy

Shortstop

Anna Kate Voce, Fr., Cold Springs

Outfield

Morgan McGuire, Jr., Reeltown; Natalie Ritchey, Jr., Fayetteville; Ashley Berryman, So., Hatton

Designated hitter

Hanna Segars, Jr., G.W. Long; Brittany Rivera, So., Collinsville

Utility

Abby Tindol, Sr., Billingsley; Asia Jones, Cottonwood

Class 2A honorable mention

Catcher: Savannah Hood, Sr., Ider; Madison Motley, Sr., Billingsley

First base: Anna Kate McDaniel, Sr., Lamar County

Second base: Lexus Collins, Fr., West End

Third base: Brenna Wakefield, 8th grade, Winston County; Caroline Brannon, Fr., Collinsville

Shortstop: Abby Land, So., Geneva County; Jadyn Foster, 7th grade, Sand Rock

Outfield: Kate Warrick, Jr., Goshen; Audrey Henderson, Jr., Tanner

Designated hitter: Abby Stephens, Jr., Lamar County

Utility: Ashton Land, Sr., Geneva County

Class 1A first team

Pitcher of the Year

Leanna Johnson, Brantley

Hitter of the Year

Sara Irvin, Sweet Water

Player of the Year

Leanna Johnson, Brantley

Coach of the Year

Tony Echols, Sweet Water

Pitcher

Leanna Johnson, Sr., Brantley; Anna Calloway, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Megan Roe, 8th grade, Sweet Water; Abbey Steward, 8th grade, Spring Garden

Catcher

Kassidy Wilcox, Jr., Brantley

First base

Ameliah Dawson, Sr., Tharptown

Second base

Josie Lipsey, Jr., Marion County

Third base

Taylor Whisenant, So., Sumiton Christian

Shortstop

Payton McGinnis, Jr., Spring Garden

Outfield

Kerstin Bryant, Sr., Spring Garden; Amber Hayes, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Anna Katherine Kimbro, So., Brantley

Designated hitter

Caitlyn Jones, Jr., Marion County; Hannah Sims, Jr., Brantley

Utility

Bailey Thomas, Jr., Berry; Sara Irvin, Sr., Sweet Water

Class 1A second team

Pitcher

Mackenzie Hollinger, So., South Lamar; Olivia Ergle, So., Tharptown; Anna Grace Luker, 8th grade, Addison; Kaitlyn Brewer, Sr., Skyline

Catcher

Nealy McManus, 8th grade, South Lamar

First base

Eve Myers, So., Sweet Water

Second base

Gracie Free, Jr., Brantley

Third base

Sommer Bullard, Sr., Berry

Shortstop

Lexie Gann, Sr., Covenant Christian

Outfield

Brooke Daily, So., Tharptown; Madison Norris, Jr., Marion County; Emory Bush, So., Brantley

Designated hitter

Katie Jones, So., Decatur Heritage; Natalie Watkins, Sr., South Lamar

Utility

Abby Hester, Sr., Vina; Neely Welsh, 8th grade, Spring Garden

Class 1A honorable mention

Pitcher: Courtney Lunsford, So., Kinston; Crimson Chapman, So., Millry

Catcher: Shaylee Wieting, So., Tharptown; Chesnee Clements, 8th grade, Millry

First base: Faith Peters, 8th grade, Kinston

Third base: Baylee Holley, Sr., Kinston; Dorthy Patterson, Jr., Cherokee

Shortstop: Madelyn Mitchell, Jr., Gaylesville; Lilly Laubenthal, Jr., Holy Spirit

Outfield: Cecilee Gaither, Sr., Addison; A.J. Broome, Jr., Spring Garden

Designated hitter: Anna Kate Tyree, So., Sumiton Christian; Natalie Luker, Sr., Sweet Water