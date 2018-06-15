People of Etowah - Marlene Holcomb

Name: Marlene Holcomb

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Albion, Ohio and lived there until I was 16 years old. I then moved to Gadsden, Alabama.”

What is your occupation?

“I was a hairdresser, now I am retired.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“It was something I thought I would enjoy doing. I would look forward to going to work every day, because in that profession, every day was different.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have two children, a son and a daughter. I have three grandchildren, two granddaughters and one grandson. I have a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law and two step granddaughters and two step grandsons.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Since my husband passed away, I spend quite a bit of time keeping and maintain our home and property. We have several acres of land, which with the help of some neighbors cutting the pastures for me, I have been able to maintain our land.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I have attended Springfield High School, Gaston High School and Gadsden State Community College.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I spend some time traveling between Hunstville and Birmingham, where my children live. I have recently gone to the Florida Keys to visit my sister. When I am not traveling, I just enjoy staying home. My brother and sister-in-law and their children just recently moved to the area, and I spend time with them, too.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I guess I would say my greatest accomplishment has been marrying and living happily with the same person for 43 years and raising two great children to grow up to be very successful and loving adults.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“The one person that influenced my life most was my husband, Ken. He showed me that you could do whatever you set your mind to if you trust in the Lord and let Him show you how to do it.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I thank God and praise Him for all He has given to me and brought me through. He has brought me through so much to show me that all things are possible to those who believe in Him.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I would say my favorite thing about Etowah County would be that it is not too large, and everything is easily accessible.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see the mall get a facelift and renovations. We need more stores like clothing and furniture stores.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Joyful, content and thankful.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I like time to myself. I don’t mind being by myself. I can always find something to do.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today.” – Benjamin Franklin.

What is on your bucket list?

“I would say to try and help as many people as I can and to make a difference in lives.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“I would tell myself not to take the cares of this life and to do what you can with the help of the Lord, then turn the rest over to Him. I would also tell myself to make the most of every day.”

If you would like to nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.