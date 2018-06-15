Pious Bob - Determining Our Proximity to the Lord

By Robert Halsey Pine

“Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters. Therefore I tell you, people will be forgiven for every sin and blasphemy, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven.” (Matthew 12:22-32 NRSV).

They brought to Jesus a man possessed of the devil who could not speak or see. Jesus cast out the demons thus restoring the man’s sight and speech. The crowd on seeing this inquired if Jesus was the Son of David. The Pharisees claimed that Jesus removed the demons through a pact with the devil. Jesus countered them by saying that if it were so, Satan would be divided against himself and could not stand. Jesus then says, “But if it is by the Spirit of God that I cast out demons, then the kingdom of God has come to you.”

At one time I thought that I was with Christ. I even thought that I gathered with Him. I had my little sins, but I was sure that I had inherited some special place. I came from good people and seemed to have that personality and sense of humor that caused most people to like me. I thought that I was sympathetic with people and usually willing to help someone in distress. What I didn’t realize was that I was like the “house divided against itself” that Jesus talked about. I was in partnership with the devil in part of my life and I was divided against myself. My house was doomed to fall.

Thanks be to God! Through my closer walk with Him my demons were cast out. My sight was restored so that I could see the Glory of God and my speech was returned so that I could praise Him. I could see that by not being with the Lord in all things as I lived out my natural life, that I was acting against Him. I had been befriending people in a purely natural world way that was superficial and many times artificial. I began listening to the Spirit and soon felt a forgiveness of my sins and blasphemy.

Father God, Thank You for getting my attention. I couldn’t have changed without You. Father give me the strength to continue with You and for You. I am weak but You are strong and yes I know, “Jesus loves me.” AMEN.

Robert Halsey Pine was born at Newark, Ohio in 1943. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and completed the program of Theological Education by Extension: Education for Ministry, School of Theology, the University of the South.