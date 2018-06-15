Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Blueberry Cream Muffins

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup Crisco oil

1 teaspoon

vanilla flavoring

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups sour cream

2 cups blueberries

Glaze

milk

powdered sugar

vanilla flavoring

Grease 24 muffins cups or line with paper liners. In a large bowl, beat eggs, gradually add sugar while beating. Continue beating while slowly pouring in oil. Stir in vanilla. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, salt and baking soda. Stir dry ingredients into egg mixture alternately with sour cream. Gently fold in blueberries. Scoop batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

For glaze, mix milk, powdered sugar and vanilla until thick enough to glaze.

Andy’s Note: Thank you, Joey and Hubert Stewart, for my beautiful blueberries. When Joey handed these to me at church this past week, I immediately said, “I am making my blueberry muffins with these.” I can see this recipe is doubled and you may want to divide the ingredients in half. I always made these for the Hwy. 411 Yard Sale, and everyone loved them. The glaze improves the sweetness of the muffin. This recipe also freezes well.

The Best of the Best Banana Bread

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/4 cups chopped pecans

3 large bananas, mashed

1 1/2 cups Crisco oil

3 eggs, beaten

Sift dry ingredients together in a large bowl; add pecans and mix. Make a well in the center. Mix the rest and pour into well. Stir enough to dampen all ingredients and then pour into a large greased and floured tube pan or two greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Andy’s Note: I have used this recipe for years, and it is fabulous! This recipe will also make wonderful banana nut muffins. I usually pour a vanilla glaze on top and top with beautiful red cherries. Both of these recipes make delicious breakfast items!

Lightest Pancake Ever

3 eggs

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup oil

1 1/3 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon baking soda

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups milk

Beat the eggs, sugar and oil in a mixing bowl. Stir in a mixture of the buttermilk, baking soda and baking powder. Stir in a mixture of the salt and flour. Stir in the milk. Place in a pitcher to pour onto a hot, lightly greased griddle. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and the underside is golden brown. Turn the pancake.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is from a lady who is known as one of the best cooks around. Her recipes are passed on to everyone, and I hope everyone enjoys this recipe as we have.

Never be afraid to try something new! Remember, amateurs built the Ark and professionals built the Titanic.

Happy Breakfast Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.