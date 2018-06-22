Hardin Center displays the Mitchell sisters’ artwork

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tuesday, June 19, The Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts hosted Atlanta sisters Linda Mitchell and Mary Anne Mitchell. The Hardin Center is currently displaying the sisters’ works in the Landscape of Dreams: New Works from the Mitchell Sisters exhibit.

The sisters discussed their works and answered questions from attendees during the reception, which offered light refreshments.

Linda Mitchell displayed mixed media paintings featuring many animals, both real and imagined. Linda shared her artistic process with attendees, saying that she does not plan out her pieces, but starts and “sees where it goes.” She uses painted and photographic images, fabric, wood, glass and found objects.

Mary Anne Mitchell is a fine art photographer, who works “primarily in analog processes.” To create the ethereal black and white photos, Mary Anne shot using wet plate collodion. Mary Anne displayed her work ns several different formats. Framed photos lined the walls, while photos printed on fabric suspended from the ceiling gently floated in the breeze. Mary Anne also supplied old camera lenses and slides with two almost matching photos on them.

When viewed correctly through the lens, the images blend into one three-dimensional image. Mary Anne said that the old camera lenses used to view the slides are difficult to find, but she commisioned several from an E-Bay vendor.

Despite the different mediums used, the Mitchell sisters’ artwork pairs well together. Both use elements of fantasy and nature in their works.

While explaining how both sisters became involved in creating art, Linda opened up about growing up in a house with an artistic aunt and grandmother. For the sisters, creating artistic expressions “just seemed normal.”

The exhibit will be open until August 19.

Admission is $8 per person, free for Hardin Center members and free for children under 24 months. Admission includes admission to Imagination Place. For more information, visit culturalarts.org.