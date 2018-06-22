Inspiration from God’s Word: The Journey to the Promised Land

By Toni Ford

How many of you remember the story of Moses leading the Israelites out of bondage? Do you happen to remember who actually led the children of Israel into the Promised Land? It was Joshua, Moses successor.

Moses led Israel out of bondage, but it was Joshua who took them into blessing. Moses brought them through the Red Sea, but Joshua took them over Jordan. Moses is the symbol of deliverance and Joshua the emblem of victory. It is one thing to be redeemed from Egypt (the world) but quite another thing to be victorious over the world. Joshua teaches us how to be strong and courageous in a challenging situation and how our faith leads us to victory that overcomes the world (I John 5:4).

So how did Joshua overcome his fears and become such a great leader? I believe we find the answer in the first 10 verses of the Book of Joshua. God gave Joshua several “charges,” and with each charge, there was a promise of blessing if he obeyed. These charges/principles still apply to us today, which is what I love about God and His Word – it is the same, yesterday, today, and forever.

The Charge. “Lead the people across the Jordan River into the land I am giving them.” (Joshua 1:2).

The Promise. “I will be with you as I was with Moses. I will not fail you or abandon you.”

(Joshua 1:5)

The Application. Who, what, or where is the Lord asking us to lead and to take the next step? We might not have all the details or all the answers as to where He is calling us to go, but we do have His promise that if we simply obey and take the step forward, He will be with us and will never abandon us.

The Charge. “Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it.” (Joshua 1:8)

The Promise. “Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do.”

The Application. Do we love the Word of God to this degree? Do we value it enough to read it daily, meditate on it and even obey it? One thing I do know and can testify to in my own life is that if you do desire a hunger for the Word of God, then begin praying daily asking the Lord to give you a hunger and love for His Word. I promise He will answer your prayer!

The Charge. “Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged.” (Joshua 1: 9)

The Promise. “For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)

The Application. Rather than live in fear, we can live in the confidence that the Lord is with us, wherever we go!

Lord, we pray today that You would give us the courage to step out in faith and to obey You wherever You are calling us to go. We take that next step in confidence knowing that You are with us in all we do. Lord, we ask you to give us a renewed hunger and love for Your Word. Help us to spend time in Your Word daily. Thank you for your promises to us today!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.