People of Etowah - Tony Reddick

Name: Tony Reddick

What is your occupation?

“I am the newly appointed Superintendent of the Gadsden City School System.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“It was recommended to me that I consider the field of education after I returned to Gadsden after three years in Massachusetts working in the semi-conductor industry.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My wife and I have a son, a daughter, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law and a grandson.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“An average weekday in my life consists of at least 10 hours of work, dinner with my wife, and watching television until bedtime. A weekend consists of visiting with family and friends and yardwork, and of course, church on Sunday.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts, followed by a semester at Boston University, then Talladega College and Jacksonville State University. I’ve also earned a few credits from The University of Alabama.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I paint and write in my free time.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest professional accomplishment is being named superintendent. My greatest personal accomplishment is marrying an amazing woman and raising some amazing children.”

Name the one person who has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“There have been many influences, but I mostly focus on individuals who have faltered in life and try to make sure I don’t make the mistakes that doomed them.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit my success to faith, hard work, and the belief that one must love what he or she does in order to be successful at it.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Yes, I serve on numerous boards of directors around the City of Gadsden.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love the size of this community. It affords me the opportunity to meet individuals from throughout.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see more opportunities developed to convince our youth that it’s okay to stay, or return after college.”

What are three words that describe you?

“I think the words kind, inquisitive, and introspective are ample descriptions of me.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“Perhaps the most surprising thing about me that few people know is that I have monocular vision.”

What is your favorite quote?

“My favorite quote is ‘For these are all our children, we will profit by or pay for whatever they become.’ – James Baldwin.”

What is on your bucket list?

“A book tour is on my bucket list.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I think I have revealed most of my major talents, but I do have a knack for solving cryptograms.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Assuming a movie was made about me, I would want Courtney Vance to play me as an adult, and Dante Brown to play me as a child.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“The advice I would give myself as a child is ‘Hold on… change is coming.”

