Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell - Macaroni Goulash, Broccoli and Corn Casserole and Sinful Chocolate Cake

Thank goodness it’s summer!

Macaroni Goulash

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon margarine

1 pound ground chuck

1 can (1 lb. 4 ounces) tomatoes

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon mustard

2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked

1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (4 ounces)

In a large skillet, sauté onion and green pepper in margarine until soft. Add beef and cook until lightly browned and pour off excess fat. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt, and mustard; simmer two to three minutes. Cook macaroni as directed on label and drain. Add meat sauce, macaroni, and one-half cup cheese to a quart casserole and blend well. Cover top with remaining cheese and bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees.

Andy’s Note: You may add some dried basil leaves or oregano leaves to the casserole. I have never seen a child that did not like this casserole. It certainly can be put together a day ahead and then baked on the following day. You might want to add just a tad of water before baking. This is a must-try!

Broccoli and Corn Casserole

1 package frozen broccoli, thawed (You may use fresh and cook just a few minutes)

1 can cream style corn

2 tablespoons onion, minced

1 egg

4 tablespoons melted margarine

2 slices chopped cooked bacon

1 cup Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing

Mix broccoli and corn with egg and onion. Put in a greased casserole. Mix stuffing, bacon and margarine. Spread over vegetable mixture. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for one hour.

Andy’s Note: I always double this recipe, and it is so good. The stuffing just makes this dish.

Sinful Chocolate Cake

1 package Devil’s Food Cake mix

1 box instant chocolate pudding mix

4 eggs

1 cup water

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup oil

1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients together and bake at 325 degrees for about 50 minutes. Bake this in a greased tube pan.

Andy’s Note: This recipe was in Firefighter’s Magazine, and you know how they all can cook. All profits go to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, an organization devoted to helping fire survivors cope with their emotional and physical scars.

Next week, lets start getting ready for the Fourth of July!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.