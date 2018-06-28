All-Etowah County boys soccer team announced

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Photo: Southside High incoming senior Logan Shelnutt was named Player of the Year for the 2018 All-Etowah County boys soccer team. (Courtesy of Randy Vice)

According to head coach Randy Vice, Logan Shelnutt was the swiftest of the swift this past season for the Southside High boys soccer team.

The junior forward’s above-average speed led to numerous scoring opportunities, and Shelnutt converted 20 of those chances this past season on the way to being named Player of the Year for the All-Etowah County boys soccer team.

“Besides the skill factor, speed is what really comes to mind when you’re talking about Logan,” said Vice. “He runs a 4.5 or 4.6 in the 40 (yard dash), so he’s one of the fastest kids I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached a lot of kids.

“On top of that, you know that Logan will be in the zone and know when the ball is coming to him. He’s the perfect target forward as far as being in the right place at the right time. It’s a pleasure to coach Logan, and we’re excited to have him back for one more year.”

Shelnutt will play in the 2018 National Premier League Finals soccer event in Boston later this summer.

Joining Shelnutt from Southside on the first team were sophomore midfielder Isaac Franklin (16 goals, 13 assists), junior goalkeeper Jaron Green, sophomore forward Carlos Herrera (10 goals, four assists), junior defender/midfielder Miguel Alvarez (81 steals, 79 tackles and 160 total takeaways) and senior defender Cedric Edoh (88 takeaways).

Gadsden City selections included senior midfielder MarDayus Bothwell (leading scorer, one hat trick, three multiple-goal games), senior forward Miles Garmon (second in scoring), junior forward Isaac Hernandez (team leader in assists), sophomore defender Brandon Buchanan, junior midfielder Kagan Stocks and senior utility player Hunter Robinson.

Making the team from Etowah were senior goalkeeper Raul Hernandez, midfielder/defender Derek Zatarain, forward/midfielder Jerry Garcia, defender Adrian Aguirre and defender Gage McDaniel.

Named form Glencoe were senior goalkeeper Bryant Dove (44 saves), A.J. Amos (leading scorer) and defender Trevor Ble-vins.

Receiving honorable mention recognition were Southside senior utility player Prince Patel and Southside senior defender Luke Parker.