In & around SEC baseball

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

NCAA College World Series Recap

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Arkansas reached the finals of the College World Series. The Razorbacks defeated Texas and Texas Tech in their first two games. In the third game, the Hogs eliminated No. 1 overall seed Florida, 5-2.

The Gators fell just short on their quest to repeat as national champions. They finished the season 49-21. It was the fourth straight season that Florida made the College World Series.

On the other side of the bracket, Mississippi State won its first two games and had two chances to eliminate Oregon State. The Beavers dominated the first game, 12-2, which forced a winner-take-all game with a trip to the College World Se-ries finals at stake.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, Oregon State scored five runs in the top of the third. Mississippi State added a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 5-1 but could not generate any offense until the bottom of the ninth.

The Beavers eventually won 5-2 and advanced to the finals for the first time since 2007. They won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007.

Mississippi State finished the season at 39-29. While the Bulldogs did not win the national title, it was still a spectacular run to the Co-llege World Series. Halfway through the season, the Bulldogs didn’t even look like an NCAA Tournament team. However, they turned things around and finished the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball.

(Editor’s note: the final score of the deciding game between Arkansas and Oregon State in the College World Series on Thursday, June 28, was unavailable at press time)

All-SEC Baseball Postseason Awards

First Team

Catcher

J.J. Schwarz, Florida

First base

Kole Cottam, Kentucky

Second base

Carson Shaddy, Arkansas

Third base

Jonathan India, Florida

Shortstop

Braden Shewmake,

Texas A&M

Outfield

Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; Ryan Olenek, Ole Miss; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

Designated hitter

Michael Curry, Georgia

Starting pitcher

Casey Mize, Auburn; Brady Singer, Florida

Relief pitcher

Michael Byrne, Florida

Second Team

Catcher

Nick Fortes, Ole Miss

First base

Adam Sasser, Georgia

Second base

Michael Helman, Texas A&M

Third base

Casey Martin, Arkansas

Shortstop

Will Holland, Auburn

Outfield

Wil Dalton, Florida; Eric Cole, Arkansas; Keegan McGovern, Georgia

Designated hitter

Luke Heyer, Kentucky

Starting pitcher

Jackson Kowar, Florida; Blaine Knight, Arkansas

Relief pitcher

Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

All-Freshman team

Catcher

Mason Meadows, Georgia

First base

Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Second base

Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss

Third base

Casey Martin, Arkansas

Outfield

Steven Williams, Auburn; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas; Daniel Cabrera, LSU

Designated hitter

Edouard Julien, Auburn

Starting pitcher

Tanner Burns, Auburn; Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU

Relief pitcher

Cody Greenhill, Auburn

Player of the Year

Jonathan India, Florida

Pitcher of the Year

Casey Mize, Auburn

Freshman of the Year

Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

Coach of the Year

Dave Van Horn, Arkansas