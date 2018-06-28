In & around SEC baseball

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent
NCAA College World Series Recap
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Arkansas reached the finals of the College World Series. The Razorbacks defeated Texas and Texas Tech in their first two games. In the third game, the Hogs eliminated No. 1 overall seed Florida, 5-2.
The Gators fell just short on their quest to repeat as national champions. They finished the season 49-21. It was the fourth straight season that Florida made the College World Series.
On the other side of the bracket, Mississippi State won its first two games and had two chances to eliminate Oregon State. The Beavers dominated the first game, 12-2, which forced a winner-take-all game with a trip to the College World Se-ries finals at stake.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Oregon State scored five runs in the top of the third. Mississippi State added a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 5-1 but could not generate any offense until the bottom of the ninth.
The Beavers eventually won 5-2 and advanced to the finals for the first time since 2007. They won back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007.
Mississippi State finished the season at 39-29. While the Bulldogs did not win the national title, it was still a spectacular run to the Co-llege World Series. Halfway through the season, the Bulldogs didn’t even look like an NCAA Tournament team. However, they turned things around and finished the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball.
(Editor’s note: the final score of the deciding game between Arkansas and Oregon State in the College World Series on Thursday, June 28, was unavailable at press time)
All-SEC Baseball Postseason Awards
First Team
Catcher
J.J. Schwarz, Florida
First base
Kole Cottam, Kentucky
Second base
Carson Shaddy, Arkansas
Third base
Jonathan India, Florida
Shortstop
Braden Shewmake,
Texas A&M
Outfield
Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; Ryan Olenek, Ole Miss; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
Designated hitter
Michael Curry, Georgia
Starting pitcher
Casey Mize, Auburn; Brady Singer, Florida
Relief pitcher
Michael Byrne, Florida
Second Team
Catcher
Nick Fortes, Ole Miss
First base
Adam Sasser, Georgia
Second base
Michael Helman, Texas A&M
Third base
Casey Martin, Arkansas
Shortstop
Will Holland, Auburn
Outfield
Wil Dalton, Florida; Eric Cole, Arkansas; Keegan McGovern, Georgia
Designated hitter
Luke Heyer, Kentucky
Starting pitcher
Jackson Kowar, Florida; Blaine Knight, Arkansas
Relief pitcher
Parker Caracci, Ole Miss
All-Freshman team
Catcher
Mason Meadows, Georgia
First base
Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Second base
Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss
Third base
Casey Martin, Arkansas
Outfield
Steven Williams, Auburn; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas; Daniel Cabrera, LSU
Designated hitter
Edouard Julien, Auburn
Starting pitcher
Tanner Burns, Auburn; Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU
Relief pitcher
Cody Greenhill, Auburn
Player of the Year
Jonathan India, Florida
Pitcher of the Year
Casey Mize, Auburn
Freshman of the Year
Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
Coach of the Year
Dave Van Horn, Arkansas