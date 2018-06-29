Boy Scouts honor locals at Steak Social

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Sports enthusiasts, Boy Scout supporters and locals flocked to 210 at the Tracks in Gadsden on Thursday, June 21 to enjoy a good meal and more at the 2018 American Values Steak Social.

Attendees enjoyed drinks and food (steak, of course) while they socialized with each other. During the event, a silent auction was held for sports memoribilia, along with a few other items. Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye and former University of Alabama football players Bobby Humphrey and Antonio Langham were on hand to sign autographs and spoke later in the evening.

Three locals were awarded the Boy Scout Heart of an Eagle Award during the event. The award is presented to individulas who demonstrate leadership, character, integrity and service to the community.

James “Jay” Hedgespeth, III was the first honoree. His father James “Jim” Hedspeth, Jr. was invited to introduce Hedgspeth. Jim talked about his son’s childhood, and his history of hardworking behavior and dedication to serving the community. After highlighting Jay’s accomplishments and the work he has done with local non-profits and service organizations, Jim shared a quote from the movie “Kingdom of Heaven” that Jay has etched onto a pendent that he wears, which reads “What man is a man who does not make his world better.”

“We like to feel that Jay has done that and we are most pleased and proud that the Boy Scouts have chosen to honor him tonight,” said Jim.

Tena King was the next honoree. Eto-wah County Commissioner Carolyn Parker introduced King.

“It’s my honor to introduce to you Tena tonight,” said Parker. “She’s been a dear friend to me for quite some time.”

Parker shared King’s accomplishments and her history of supporting the Boy Scouts. King began supporting the Scouts in 1995, when she worked at Coosa Valley Youth Services where she started a troop for the children she served. King continued to support the Boy Scouts, even through a move to Los Angeles, and when she returned to the Gadsden area.

The final honoree of the night was Judge William Allen Millican, introduced by his son Jared.

“I think it’s awesome that you are doing this for my father,” said Jared.

Jared went on to detail Millican’s humble beginnings, from growing up poor to his successs as an Etowah County Judge. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Millican dug ditches and worked at the post office.

By attending college at night, he earned several degrees.

“My father has always taught me and my brother to be civic-minded, not only teaching me and my brother but also leading by example,” said Jared.

After the awards were presented, Master of Ceremonies Tommy Lee Hutchinson discussed the good that the Boy Scouts do for the community.

“Good stuff doesn’t just happen,” said Hutchinson. “The only thing that just happens is chaos.”

Hutchinson thanked attendees for stepping up and making a good thing happen and asked them to continue contributing to the orginization.

Before Coach Dye spoke, Humphrey and Langham shared stories of meeting him.

Dye talked about his history as a coach for Auburn University and how it is necessary for community members to step up and make the world a better place for the children.