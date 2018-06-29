Local events to celebrate 4th of July

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

There is plenty of fun to be had around Etowah County during the upcoming week in celebration of July 4.

On Tuesday, July 3, Big Wills Creek Campground and Tubing in Attalla will host “Fireworks on the Creek.” The fireworks kick off at 9 p.m., but before the show Ashton Wilson will perform. Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. No glass is allowed on the campground.

On Wednesday, July 4, the Gadsden Etowah Patriots Association will host a fireworks show over the Coosa River in downtown Gadsden. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m., and parking for the event will be available at Gadsden Convention Hall parking lot, the Amphitheater parking lot and across the river at the Coosa Landing parking lot. Make sure to arrive early to find a good parking spot!

Another patriotic celebration will be held on July 6. Check out the famer’s market at 5th Street Market from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. for fresh produce for the holiday cooking. First Friday will be held in downtown Gadsden, complete with live music, local shopping and dining and classic cars lining Broad Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.

When the sun sets at “dark thirty” on July 6, Back Forty Beer Company will set off fireworks in downtown Gadsden as part of its Fifth Annual Blue Jeans, Apple Pie, Elvis, and Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. Back Forty will have food and drink specials all day as part of the celebration.

From 8:30 until 10:30 p.m. on July 6, the Summer Concert series at the Amphitheatre will host High Voltage, an AC/DC tribute band, for a fun, high-energy performance to end the evening.