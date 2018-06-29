People of Etowah - Drew Southers

Name: Drew Southers

Where were you born and raised?

“Chatsworth, Georgia. It’s a very small town in North Georgia located in the mountains. Beautiful place.”

What is your occupation?

“Marketing Manager for Downtown Gadsden, Inc.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I’m a creative and social person and with marketing, I get to design and communicate. I love coordinating events and being involved within the community. I love designing and creating, whether that be drawing, using graphic design or anything involved with advertising.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I’m the oldest sibling. I have two younger brothers and a younger sister. I also have fur babies of my own, Two cats named Henry and Tammy.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I went to high school in my hometown, North Murray High… I then graduated from Jacksonville State University.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I enjoy painting, watercolor specifically, but I create a lot of acrylic works. I love bike riding and hanging out with my friends.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“It has yet to be determined, but I know whatever it is, it will definitely be an act that benefits someone else.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“The most influential person in my life would have to be my Uncle, Bill Grant. He is the Owner/President of Grant Design Collaborative in Canton, Ga. He is very successful and he also volunteers and promotes his hometown the same way I will be with DGI. He is a light to his family, co-workers and community. I want to be just like him.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit my success to my best friends. My friends have been nothing but supportive of me and everyone needs a pal to uplift them and always remind them, “You got this!!!”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I think it’s amazing how everyone is willing to help each other. They are so supportive and have welcomed me to Gadsden with open arms.”

What are three words that describe you?

Creative, edgy and nurturing.

What is your favorite quote?

“Nevertheless; she persisted”

What is on your bucket list?

“To travel the world. To display my artwork in a museum. To meet a celebrity. To help people and communities.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“P!nk… she’s hardcore!”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Life is difficult, and at times you’ll feel like everything is falling apart, but you are strong and you can handle absolutely anything. Just always keep moving forward!”

