Cardinal student-athletes garner national recognition

Photo: Southside High graduate Kelsey Patterson (left) was one of several Gadsden State student-athletes who recently received NJCCA Academic Student-Athlete awards. (Gary Wells)

Several Gadsden State student-athletes were part of a record number 287 players from the Alabama Community College Conference re-cently selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Academic Student-Athlete Awards.

Five Cardinals made the first team with a 4.0 grade point average: Luke Graham in men’s basketball, Alex Boozer and Joel Wester in men’s tennis and Alexis Rich and Savannah Beck in woman’s volleyball.

Named to the second team with a GPA from 3.80 to 3.99 were Kelsey Patterson and Kiamsha Jones in women’s basketball, Nick Looney in men’s basketball and Stephen Walker in men’s tennis.

Selected to the third team with the criteria of a 3.60 to 3.79 grade point average were Macary Humphrey in men’s basketball; Tori Sanders in women’s basketball, Hunter Gay in men’s tennis and Annie Jane Crump, Madison Shelby, Morgan Hudson, Morgan Newton and Taylor Hackett in woman’s volleyball.

In addition, a pair of Gadsden State athletic programs were among 30 teams Alabama Community College Conference teams recently named as a National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team for the 2017-2018 school year.

The GSCC men’s tennis team had a collective grade point average of 3.31, while the women’s volleyball team combined for a 3.28 GPA.