People of Etowah - Ben Reed

Name: Ben Reed

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the councilman for Gadsden City Council District 7.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I wanted to get involved in community service.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have two dogs, Opie and Riley.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“My average day is hectic, but rewarding.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended Gainsville High School in Georgia, Gadsden State Community College and University of Georgia.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time I golf, fish and do yard work.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest accomplishment is my service to the people in my district and making myself available to all who need it.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My wife, Barbara has been the most influential person in my life. She has been the stable factor to my family and myself. She has been the stable factor since we first met until this day.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit my success to the people I have been associated with who sponsored me and prayed for me. I am blessed with all my friends, past and present.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am involved in F.O.P., Etowah Patriots Association and Smeltzer Center.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“My favorite thing about this community is the people of Gadsden.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I want to see more working together in community projects, education and politics.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Caring, dependable and encourager.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I am a great housekeeper.”

What is your favorite quote?

“If you dig a hole – deal with the dirt.”

What is on your bucket list?

“I want to be re-elected so I can continue my service to my district and to the City of Gadsden.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I am Mr. Fix It.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“I would want Harrison Ford to play me.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Keep your head up and don’t ever give up!”

If you would like to nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.