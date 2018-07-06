Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Ice Cream Muffins

2 cups self-rising flour or baking mix

2 cups softened vanilla ice cream

Combine the flour and ice cream in a bowl and beat until smooth, adding a little more ice cream if necessary to make a creamy mixture. Grease 12 muffin cups and fill thre-fourths of the way full. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden.

Andy’s Note: A friend told me that her grandmother cut this recipe out of the newspaper 50 years ago when she was a young child. She made it often. She said to make banana nut muffins, use homestyle butter pecan ice cream, baking mix, one-half cup pecans and three mashed bananas. These are so easy for a summer morning breakfast.

Corn Tomato Salad

2 (16 oz.) cans whole kernel corn, drained

3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon celery seed

Black pepper to taste

Combine the corn, green pepper, onion and tomatoes. In a large bowl, chill, covered, until a little over an hour before serving time. Blend the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise mixture to the corn mixture and toss to combine. Chill, covered, for one hour.

Andy’s Note: My Southern family often comes up with new and different ways to eat corn salad, and this salad has always been a favorite at family get-togethers. This makes about 12 servings or more and it is always beautiful in an attractive bowl.

Mother’s Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

7 eggs

3 3/4 cups sugar

3 quarts of whole milk

1 large can Pet milk

1 small can Pet milk

3 tablespoons vanilla flavoring

Andy’s Note: This is a very old recipe my mother made every summer that I dearly loved. Mother liked to heat her mixture. She would heat it long enough for the eggs to cook. Whisk and heat. It would be more like a custard type consistency. You have to make it really early in the morning or make it the day before to make sure it is cold enough for freezing. My mother’s famous words about ice cream were “if it is not sweet enough, it is not fit to eat.” I heard these words many times during my lifetime (LoL)! I think this recipe makes one and one-half gallons.

Squash is so plentiful right now and I have some very special recipes to share with you next week.

I hope all of you had a wonderful, safe, and fun 4th of July! Happy cooking to the best cooks in Etowah County,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.