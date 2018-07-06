Young named new Gadsden City High principal

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On June 26, the Gadsden City Board of Education approved Kevin Young as the new principal of Gadsden City High School.

Young said that he was pleased by the support of the board and their confidence in him.

“This is where I want to be,” said Young. “I’m really excited to get back here.”

Young previously worked at Gadsden City High. In fact, it is where he first started on his path to becoming a teacher. Young first worked as a computer technician for the school when he realized that he wanted to be a teacher. He returned to school and was in the “right place at the right time” to be hired on as a GCHS teacher. He has taught computer science, business and history classes. He also took on the role of coach for several sports, including football and baseball.

Young eventually decided to move to administration and has worked in education administration for the past four years. He most recently worked as the assitant principal at Emma Sansom Middle School. He is excited about returning to GCHS.

“Seeing all the students and seeing how far they’ve come, that’s the most exciting part,” said Young.

Young said that he sometimes misses teaching in a classroom, but that as an administrator he can “have an impact on more students.”

Young hopes to “close the gap” between Gadsden City High’s graduation rate, which is higher than the state average, and the school’s scores for college and career readiness. Young said that he thinks that GCHS is a “great school” with “great staff” and offers its students more opportunities than most schools. GCHS has AP programs, career tech programs in fields like business and health occupations, dual enrollment with Gadsden State Community College and a lot of stellar extracurricular programs.

“I’d put our marching band up against any in the state,” said Young.

Young said that these programs prepare students for the future and hopes to highlight them to increase the college and career ready scores.

Young also hopes to increase dual enrollment with Gadsden State. This past year, a GCHS student graduated high school with an associate’s degree, which Young wants to see happen more in the future. He said that it offers students the opportunity to either enter the workforce more prepared or have a head start to obtain a bachlor’s degree. He said that students who have an associate’s at graduuation could obtain a master’s degree by the time other students finish their undergraduate degree allowing the students to market themselves more efficiently in an increasingly competitive job market.

Right now, Young is preparing for the start of a new school year. He is currently working to fill open positions at the school and getting the schedule ready to “make sure everyone’s got the classes they need.”

Young lives in Hokes Bluff, where he was born and raised, with his wife Charly and 10 year old son Kooper. Young has been working in education for 18 years and is proud that all those years have been within the Gadsden City School District.